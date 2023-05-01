"There are several major Sufi brotherhoods in Senegal, each with its own unique teachings and practices. The most prominent of these are the Tijaniyya, the Muridiyya, the Qadiriyya and the Layene. These brotherhoods have millions of followers in Senegal and around the world. Many of their followers are involved in various economic activities, such as agriculture and trade, that contribute to the overall economic development of the country.

But where there is light, there must be shadow. Some accuse the brotherhoods of mafia-like structures and shady business dealings. There is also frequent criticism of the contributions that the faithful must pay to the spiritual leaders and the brotherhoods. And last but not least, there are those who say that the brotherhoods are in the pockets of politicians and prevent important reforms that hinder the country's progress.

Nevertheless, it's undeniable that the brotherhoods promote social cohesion and unity among different ethnic and religious groups. Perhaps because of this, Senegal has never experienced a terrorist attack and is considered an anchor of stability in West Africa."