I Think Seoul Is The Most Beautiful City In The World, And Here Are My 40 Favorite Photos To Prove It (New Pics)
I am an American photographer who did freelance work while living in Seoul, South Korea for four years. I would often walk around the streets with my cameras and take in the sights of this lively city. I am pretty biased, but I think Seoul is the most beautiful city in the world! There is so much going on and so much life everywhere; there's never a dull moment. I hope you enjoy these few photos that I took during my time in Seoul!
How many ppl live in Seoul??? Isn't it like 10million or somthing like that??
What is this? It can't be the DMZ with the north on the right side? Almost looks like a prison.
The density of humanity is astounding. The open spaces are truly beautiful. Thank you.
I would have liked to know what I was looking at. Really enjoyed the photos.
I love the color of the sky! Like a perfectly ripe peach. Beautiful but also scary
Urban clutter is depressing, when I look out my windows all I see are trees and flowers. (I am spoiled lucky )
I love your use of shadow and color. Very moody without taking away the beauty of the subjects
So many of the night shots have a Blade Runner feel.
i always love to see your photos, JL! you have a really cool style and your color editing is really consistent. i hope you continue to find joy and peace there xx
I love your use of shadow and color. Very moody without taking away the beauty of the subjects