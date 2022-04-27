I am an American photographer who did freelance work while living in Seoul, South Korea for four years. I would often walk around the streets with my cameras and take in the sights of this lively city. I am pretty biased, but I think Seoul is the most beautiful city in the world! There is so much going on and so much life everywhere; there's never a dull moment. I hope you enjoy these few photos that I took during my time in Seoul!

#1

#1

JL McKown
Monty Glue
Monty Glue
1 year ago

Wow! Very good. love the pastel colors.

#2

#2

JL McKown
#3

#3

JL McKown
Nicole St-Amour
Nicole St-Amour
1 year ago

Je n’aime pas ce genre de toitures. Sorry

#4

#4

JL McKown
Spittnimage
Spittnimage
1 year ago

Looks like an alien landscape.

#5

#5

JL McKown
#6

#6

JL McKown
#7

#7

JL McKown
#8

#8

JL McKown
#9

#9

JL McKown
Olivia Beare
Olivia Beare
1 year ago

Idk why but this reminds me of star wars

#10

#10

JL McKown
#11

#11

JL McKown
#12

#12

JL McKown
#13

#13

JL McKown
#14

#14

JL McKown
#15

#15

JL McKown
#16

#16

JL McKown
#17

#17

JL McKown
Red Riding Hood
Red Riding Hood
1 year ago

How many ppl live in Seoul??? Isn't it like 10million or somthing like that??

#18

#18

JL McKown
#19

#19

JL McKown
Monty Glue
Monty Glue
1 year ago

What is this? It can't be the DMZ with the north on the right side? Almost looks like a prison.

#20

#20

JL McKown
#21

#21

JL McKown
Monty Glue
Monty Glue
1 year ago

Just as good with a second look.

#22

#22

JL McKown
#23

#23

JL McKown
#24

#24

JL McKown
#25

#25

JL McKown
#26

#26

JL McKown
#27

#27

JL McKown
#28

#28

JL McKown
#29

#29

JL McKown
#30

#30

JL McKown
William Godshall
William Godshall
11 months ago

The density of humanity is astounding. The open spaces are truly beautiful. Thank you.

#31

#31

JL McKown
#32

#32

JL McKown
#33

#33

JL McKown
#34

#34

JL McKown
William Godshall
William Godshall
11 months ago

I would have liked to know what I was looking at. Really enjoyed the photos.

#35

#35

JL McKown
Channon Doughty
Channon Doughty
1 year ago

I love the color of the sky! Like a perfectly ripe peach. Beautiful but also scary

#36

#36

JL McKown
#37

#37

JL McKown
#38

#38

JL McKown
Monty Glue
Monty Glue
1 year ago

Urban clutter is depressing, when I look out my windows all I see are trees and flowers. (I am spoiled lucky )

#39

#39

JL McKown
#40

#40

JL McKown
