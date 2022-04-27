I am an American photographer who did freelance work while living in Seoul, South Korea for four years. I would often walk around the streets with my cameras and take in the sights of this lively city. I am pretty biased, but I think Seoul is the most beautiful city in the world! There is so much going on and so much life everywhere; there's never a dull moment. I hope you enjoy these few photos that I took during my time in Seoul!

