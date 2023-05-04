Anastasiya Dobrovolskaya finds similar features between animals and people to create beautiful fairytale-like images. They focus on our connection with nature and beauty beyond stereotypes.

Last year, Anastasiya was ranked among the 90 best portrait artists in the world. Though her work has sparked controversy over the animals in her photoshoots, her work is born out of love. In her previous post on Bored Panda Anastasiya emphasized: "If an animal can be so much like a human, then its life, desires, and interests should be valued no less than human ones."

More info: Instagram | Facebook