“I was terribly worried. At that time, it was my first photo session in which so many people posed + most of them were children + 3 animals (3 sphinxes) participated in the photo session at once. At that time, I had been photographing for a little over a year, I didn’t have my own team, I didn’t have an assistant, and I didn’t have any help with the organization. On the eve of the shooting, a makeup artist who was supposed to do makeup for the girls wrote to me. The message brought me to tears: ‘I won’t come tomorrow, I’m afraid of getting infected by them’.

Then I realized how much people are mistaken about alopecia and how much pain it can bring to people who are faced with this disease. I wiped away my tears, got pissed off, found a new makeup artist, and got a great shot. And after the photo shoot, the mother of one of the girls wrote to me: ‘Anastasia, after the photoshoot Masha said for the first time in her life that she was beautiful. Thank you.’ I cried again, but because I was happy.”

