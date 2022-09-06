Striking photos reveal the hidden details inside musical instruments. I'm a photographer who unveils the beauty and complexity of these unseen spaces using specialist probe lenses and complex imaging techniques. Each photo is a blend of hundreds of frames. The unprecedented sharpness and detail render these spaces as vast rooms, exposing the tool marks of the makers, repairs carried out through the centuries, and the hidden architecture within.

I choose rare instruments with fascinating histories: A cello once hit by a train, a didgeridoo hollowed out by termites, an exquisite Fazioli grand piano hand-made from 11,000 individual parts. Each instrument is photographed hundreds of times with ever-increasing focal lengths. These frames are then painstakingly blended together to form a single image. The clarity and carefully chosen perspectives trick the mind into believing the space is much larger than reality. A 240-year-old cello looks like the inside of an ancient ship, a century-old saxophone becomes a gaping tunnel of green and gold, and the keys of a piano become a monolithic temple.

