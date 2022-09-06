10Kviews
21 Pictures I Took To Reveal The Hidden Details Inside Musical Instruments
Striking photos reveal the hidden details inside musical instruments. I'm a photographer who unveils the beauty and complexity of these unseen spaces using specialist probe lenses and complex imaging techniques. Each photo is a blend of hundreds of frames. The unprecedented sharpness and detail render these spaces as vast rooms, exposing the tool marks of the makers, repairs carried out through the centuries, and the hidden architecture within.
I choose rare instruments with fascinating histories: A cello once hit by a train, a didgeridoo hollowed out by termites, an exquisite Fazioli grand piano hand-made from 11,000 individual parts. Each instrument is photographed hundreds of times with ever-increasing focal lengths. These frames are then painstakingly blended together to form a single image. The clarity and carefully chosen perspectives trick the mind into believing the space is much larger than reality. A 240-year-old cello looks like the inside of an ancient ship, a century-old saxophone becomes a gaping tunnel of green and gold, and the keys of a piano become a monolithic temple.
More info: architectureinmusic.com
The Action Of A Fazioli Grand Piano
it looks like a huge like concert hall/liminal space thing lol, this picture makes me feel an emotion that doesnt exist
Inside A Lockey Hill Cello Circa 1780
Inside A Burkart Elite 14 Karat Gold Flute
An Australian Didgeridoo Hollowed Out By Termites
Yamaha 867d French Horn
Ibanez Acoustic Guitar
The Keys Of A Steinway Grand Piano
Buffet R13 A Clarinet
Inside A Heavily Repaired Charles Theress Bass Circa 1860
The Action Of A Fazioli Grand Piano
The Action Of A Steinway Grand Piano
Yamaha 867d French Horn
Light Bounces Through The Bell Of A Buffet Prestige Bass Clarinet
Inside A Taylor Mini Guitar
A Cello Hit By A Train In 1929 Then Repaired
The Bass Strings Of A Steinway Grand Piano
A terminal of arrivals and departures for spaceships towards other galaxies 🤩
Inside A 1980s Yanagisawa Saxophone
Low Tin Whistle
A 98 Year Old Conn C-Melody Saxophone
I have reviewed all your works presented in this article. Then I read what you wrote about yourself and your business in photography. And once again I looked through the photos more carefully. I really liked your work. I am a photographer myself, and the first time I looked I just liked your work, and the second time I already looked as a photographer. I am very grateful to you for your work, it gave me the opportunity to look at things from a different angle of vision. Sincerely, Evgeny Lapshin.
Wouldn't it be wonderful to have a room look like your favorite instrument? Sort of like a hidden room in plain sight.
These are spectacular! Many of my friends are professional classical musicians, and I'd love of give them prints of these.
You can buy prints at www.architectureinmusic.com :-)
Some of these look like sets for a movie, they're all so stunning! Never thought I'd like seeing the inside of an instrument so much lol
