Striking photos reveal the hidden details inside musical instruments. I'm a photographer who unveils the beauty and complexity of these unseen spaces using specialist probe lenses and complex imaging techniques. Each photo is a blend of hundreds of frames. The unprecedented sharpness and detail render these spaces as vast rooms, exposing the tool marks of the makers, repairs carried out through the centuries, and the hidden architecture within.

I choose rare instruments with fascinating histories: A cello once hit by a train, a didgeridoo hollowed out by termites, an exquisite Fazioli grand piano hand-made from 11,000 individual parts. Each instrument is photographed hundreds of times with ever-increasing focal lengths. These frames are then painstakingly blended together to form a single image. The clarity and carefully chosen perspectives trick the mind into believing the space is much larger than reality. A 240-year-old cello looks like the inside of an ancient ship, a century-old saxophone becomes a gaping tunnel of green and gold, and the keys of a piano become a monolithic temple.

#1

The Action Of A Fazioli Grand Piano

Charles Brooks
novasoup (she/her)
novasoup (she/her)
10 months ago

it looks like a huge like concert hall/liminal space thing lol, this picture makes me feel an emotion that doesnt exist

20points
#2

Inside A Lockey Hill Cello Circa 1780

Charles Brooks
Chantou Dunord
Chantou Dunord
10 months ago

I find it magic. A little house for me 🤗

18points
#3

Inside A Burkart Elite 14 Karat Gold Flute

Charles Brooks
deanna woods
deanna woods
10 months ago

Looks like the set of a 90s music video.

18points
#4

An Australian Didgeridoo Hollowed Out By Termites

Charles Brooks
#5

Yamaha 867d French Horn

Charles Brooks
#6

Ibanez Acoustic Guitar

Charles Brooks
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
2 minutes ago

i can hear this photo, aranjuez vibes :)

0points
#7

The Keys Of A Steinway Grand Piano

Charles Brooks
#8

Buffet R13 A Clarinet

Charles Brooks
#9

Inside A Heavily Repaired Charles Theress Bass Circa 1860

Charles Brooks
eleni
eleni
Community Member
10 months ago

my favourite!! it is like a room made of wood!

9points
#10

The Action Of A Fazioli Grand Piano

Charles Brooks
Chantou Dunord
Chantou Dunord
Community Member
10 months ago

Washing machines for the future ?

12points
#11

The Action Of A Steinway Grand Piano

Charles Brooks
#12

Yamaha 867d French Horn

Charles Brooks
#13

Light Bounces Through The Bell Of A Buffet Prestige Bass Clarinet

Charles Brooks
#14

Inside A Taylor Mini Guitar

Charles Brooks
#15

A Cello Hit By A Train In 1929 Then Repaired

Charles Brooks
Melody Machala
Melody Machala
Community Member
10 months ago

How did a cello get hit by a TRAIN!?!?!?!

17points
#16

The Bass Strings Of A Steinway Grand Piano

Charles Brooks
Chantou Dunord
Chantou Dunord
Community Member
10 months ago

A terminal of arrivals and departures for spaceships towards other galaxies 🤩

16points
#17

Inside A 1980s Yanagisawa Saxophone

Charles Brooks
#18

Low Tin Whistle

Charles Brooks
#19

A 98 Year Old Conn C-Melody Saxophone

Charles Brooks
Evgeniy Lapshin
Evgeniy Lapshin
Community Member
10 months ago

I have reviewed all your works presented in this article. Then I read what you wrote about yourself and your business in photography. And once again I looked through the photos more carefully. I really liked your work. I am a photographer myself, and the first time I looked I just liked your work, and the second time I already looked as a photographer. I am very grateful to you for your work, it gave me the opportunity to look at things from a different angle of vision. Sincerely, Evgeny Lapshin.

17points
#20

Walden Acoustic Guitar

Charles Brooks
#21

1940s Selmer Balanced Action Saxophone

Charles Brooks
