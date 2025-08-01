ADVERTISEMENT

Children and animals often share a natural bond, and photographer Michele Zousmer captures that connection in a powerful way. In this series, she turns her lens toward Irish Traveller kids, showing tender moments between them and the animals they grow up with.

These photos offer a glimpse into a world that’s rarely seen. With honesty and care, Zousmer highlights the strength, innocence, and deep relationships that shape childhood in Traveller communities, especially through the eyes of their youngest members and the creatures they love.

More info: Instagram | michelezousmer.com | Facebook