29 Heartfelt Photos Of Irish Traveller Kids Growing Up With Animals
Children and animals often share a natural bond, and photographer Michele Zousmer captures that connection in a powerful way. In this series, she turns her lens toward Irish Traveller kids, showing tender moments between them and the animals they grow up with.
These photos offer a glimpse into a world that’s rarely seen. With honesty and care, Zousmer highlights the strength, innocence, and deep relationships that shape childhood in Traveller communities, especially through the eyes of their youngest members and the creatures they love.
More info: Instagram | michelezousmer.com | Facebook
"Cristina and her pup. Iconic Irish Traveller beauty."
"Unconditional love."
"Dogs are everywhere. They protect and they love."
"Lots of dogs in Irish Traveller halting sites. Full of protection and full of love."
"Playground."
"Puppy wants to see too!"
"Love everywhere!"
"Horses are very important to Irish Traveller men. Here, a young boy gets his first horse. Loving and caring for horses starts young. "
"Rainy Sunday afternoon. Irish Traveller children."
"Boys learn to take care of horses at a very young age. A special bond. Teaching responsibility and love."
"The Irish Traveller children are so beautiful. Also, the puppies. Happy to be back!"
"Time in Tipperary. Kids get older. Always new puppies."
"When you're as beautiful as your puppy. Many Irish Traveller children have puppies as pets. "
"Children learn nurturing skills by taking care of new puppies."
"Mikey and his blue glasses."
"James and Charlotte, when I first met them with their protective dog."
"Children and dogs all over."
"Irish Traveller encampment. Children and dogs playing together."
"Little brothers are always playing around. Maggie seems to be distracted!"
"Young boys are introduced to horses at a young age. They fall in love."
"Visiting old friends."
"Best friends."
"Some of us match our dogs. Dog love in Irish Traveller community."
"Brand new puppies. She was so excited! Mom wasn’t happy!"
"Home from school. It was an OK day! Teacher not very nice? Government housing for Irish Travellers."
"Boys love their horses. Horses are a big part of their lives since they were once responsible for pulling the wooden bow-top caravans. Caring for them, training them, riding or driving them from a cart—they require lots of time and love."
"Pa got a new horse. Michael got a new puppy. Horses and dogs are loved. Better than toys. Teaches responsibility."
"Mary is 14 now. She is the oldest of 11. I met her when she was 9. Beautiful, smart, and kind."
"Sisters and dog relaxing."