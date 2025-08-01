ADVERTISEMENT

Children and animals often share a natural bond, and photographer Michele Zousmer captures that connection in a powerful way. In this series, she turns her lens toward Irish Traveller kids, showing tender moments between them and the animals they grow up with.

These photos offer a glimpse into a world that’s rarely seen. With honesty and care, Zousmer highlights the strength, innocence, and deep relationships that shape childhood in Traveller communities, especially through the eyes of their youngest members and the creatures they love.

More info: Instagram | michelezousmer.com | Facebook

#1

Irish Traveller child with red hair and freckles holding a small brown dog against a blue graffiti wall.

"Cristina and her pup. Iconic Irish Traveller beauty."

michelezousmerphoto Report

    #2

    Irish Traveller kid hugging three dogs outdoors, showing close bond growing up with animals in a rural setting.

    "Unconditional love."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #3

    Irish Traveller kid smiling while hugging a large dog on a grassy field with another dog in the background

    "Dogs are everywhere. They protect and they love."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #4

    Irish traveller kid in a pink dress lovingly interacting with a light brown dog outdoors by a textured wall.

    "Lots of dogs in Irish Traveller halting sites. Full of protection and full of love."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #5

    Irish Traveller kid stretching near a horse and dogs outside rustic animal shelters on a cloudy day.

    "Playground."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #6

    Three Irish Traveller kids wearing winter clothes sitting on gravel with a dog, growing up surrounded by animals.

    "Puppy wants to see too!"

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #7

    Irish Traveller kids interacting closely with dogs outdoors, showing heartfelt moments of growing up with animals.

    "Love everywhere!"

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #8

    Irish Traveller kid with curly hair holding a rope, standing close to a small pony outdoors in a rural setting.

    "Horses are very important to Irish Traveller men. Here, a young boy gets his first horse. Loving and caring for horses starts young. "

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #9

    Irish Traveller kids playing outside with a dog and skipping ropes near a caravan on a wet day.

    "Rainy Sunday afternoon. Irish Traveller children."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #10

    Young Irish Traveller kid holding a rope leading a small pony, with an adult nearby in a rural setting, animals around.

    "Boys learn to take care of horses at a very young age. A special bond. Teaching responsibility and love."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #11

    Irish traveller kid with red hair holding a puppy, sitting near a lit wood stove inside a home.

    "The Irish Traveller children are so beautiful. Also, the puppies. Happy to be back!"

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #12

    Irish Traveller kids holding black puppies outdoors, showcasing the bond between kids and animals in rural settings.

    "Time in Tipperary. Kids get older. Always new puppies."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #13

    Young Irish Traveller kid holding a small dog, growing up close with animals in a rustic outdoor setting.

    "When you're as beautiful as your puppy. Many Irish Traveller children have puppies as pets. "

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #14

    Irish Traveller kid holding a puppy, wearing a floral jacket, showing the bond of growing up with animals.

    "Children learn nurturing skills by taking care of new puppies."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #15

    Irish Traveller kid with glasses holding a small brown dog, sitting against a dark textured wall.

    "Mikey and his blue glasses."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #16

    Two Irish Traveller kids standing by a wooden door with a large dog in the foreground, showing life with animals.

    "James and Charlotte, when I first met them with their protective dog."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #17

    Two Irish Traveller kids outdoors embracing large dogs, showing the bond of growing up with animals in rural surroundings.

    "Children and dogs all over."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #18

    Two Irish Traveller kids playing outside near a dog by caravans, capturing life growing up with animals.

    "Irish Traveller encampment. Children and dogs playing together."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #19

    Young Irish Traveller kids growing up with animals, girl holding a small white dog outdoors in casual clothing.

    "Little brothers are always playing around. Maggie seems to be distracted!"

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #20

    Irish traveller kid laughing while sitting on a horse, enjoying growing up with animals outdoors on a cloudy day

    "Young boys are introduced to horses at a young age. They fall in love."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #21

    Four Irish Traveller kids sitting outside a trailer with a brown dog walking nearby, showcasing life growing up with animals.

    "Visiting old friends."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #22

    Young Irish Traveller kid gently hugging a dog outdoors, showcasing life growing up with animals and nature.

    "Best friends."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #23

    Irish Traveller kid with blue eyes holding a small long-haired dog, showing a bond growing up with animals.

    "Some of us match our dogs. Dog love in Irish Traveller community."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #24

    Young Irish Traveller kid smiling while holding two small puppies in an outdoor setting with cars in the background

    "Brand new puppies. She was so excited! Mom wasn’t happy!"

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #25

    Three Irish Traveller kids indoors, one holding a puppy, sitting near a stove and wooden floor with cozy furnishings around.

    "Home from school. It was an OK day! Teacher not very nice? Government housing for Irish Travellers."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #26

    Irish Traveller kid hugging a small pony beside a campervan on green grass with a colorful windbreak nearby

    "Boys love their horses. Horses are a big part of their lives since they were once responsible for pulling the wooden bow-top caravans. Caring for them, training them, riding or driving them from a cart—they require lots of time and love."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #27

    Irish Traveller kids interacting with animals, one boy riding a horse while another plays with a small dog outdoors.

    "Pa got a new horse. Michael got a new puppy. Horses and dogs are loved. Better than toys. Teaches responsibility."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #28

    Irish Traveller kid leaning against a corrugated metal wall with a horse in a rural outdoor setting.

    "Mary is 14 now. She is the oldest of 11. I met her when she was 9. Beautiful, smart, and kind."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

    #29

    Irish traveller kids sitting and standing on black couches outdoors, growing up with a dog by their side.

    "Sisters and dog relaxing."

    michelezousmerphoto Report

