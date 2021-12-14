I'm Roy Iwasaki.

I love to photograph trees, especially ones in my hometown of Hokkaido (Japan). When I see a single tree standing in the middle of a vast snowfield in winter, it is like looking at a work of art created by nature.

Especially these days, when I see a tree, I am always thinking about how to express the beauty of the tree.

Trees are important to many different creatures.

What kind of trees do you have near you?

Stop and observe them once in a while.

"Safe Haven For Ezo Red Fox"

Roy Iwasaki
Angelar
Angelar
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a haiku in form of an image. Beautiful.

"A Couple Of Sakura"

Roy Iwasaki
Knight522
Knight522
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for this picture. It helps calm my depression since this morning.

"Winter Is Gone"

Roy Iwasaki
"Stretching Fox"

Roy Iwasaki
"Frozen Puddle"

Roy Iwasaki
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The permanence of the tree, and the momentary illusion of the ice!

"Only For Two People"

Roy Iwasaki
Angelar
Angelar
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why, I thought of Kurosawa's "Dreams"

"Moonlight And Blue Pond"

Roy Iwasaki
Rijkærd
Rijkærd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now this is some surreal s**t right here. Love it.

"Indigo Blue"

Roy Iwasaki
"Winter Blue Pond"

Roy Iwasaki
"Winter Of Silence"

Roy Iwasaki
Knight522
Knight522
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why but this look so cute! like a miniature globe thingy

"Moon & Tree"

Roy Iwasaki
"The Tree Of Silence"

Roy Iwasaki
"Blue Pond Of Late Autumn"

Roy Iwasaki
"Conceptual"

Roy Iwasaki
"One Tree"

Roy Iwasaki
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Simply gorgeous! I love the stars in the sky!

"Blue Pond Light Up"

Roy Iwasaki
"Sunlight"

Roy Iwasaki
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That shadow just goes on forever!

"River Tree"

Roy Iwasaki
"Illuminated Blue Pond"

Roy Iwasaki
"Loneliness"

Roy Iwasaki
"Trees In The Sun"

Roy Iwasaki
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the sun on the trees, and the footsteps in the shadow!

"Lonely"

Roy Iwasaki
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fenceposts really add to the sense of aloneness!

"Alone"

Roy Iwasaki
"Sunshine"

Roy Iwasaki
"Flow"

Roy Iwasaki
