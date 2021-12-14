1k+views
I Took Dreamy-Looking Pictures Of Trees In My Hometown Of Hokkaido, Japan, And Here’s The Result (25 Pics)
I'm Roy Iwasaki.
I love to photograph trees, especially ones in my hometown of Hokkaido (Japan). When I see a single tree standing in the middle of a vast snowfield in winter, it is like looking at a work of art created by nature.
Especially these days, when I see a tree, I am always thinking about how to express the beauty of the tree.
Trees are important to many different creatures.
What kind of trees do you have near you?
Stop and observe them once in a while.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | royiwasaki.official.ec | 500px.com
"Safe Haven For Ezo Red Fox"
"A Couple Of Sakura"
"Winter Is Gone"
"Frozen Puddle"
The permanence of the tree, and the momentary illusion of the ice!
"Only For Two People"
"Moonlight And Blue Pond"
"Indigo Blue"
"Winter Blue Pond"
"Winter Of Silence"
"Moon & Tree"
"The Tree Of Silence"
"Blue Pond Of Late Autumn"
"One Tree"
"Blue Pond Light Up"
"Sunlight"
"River Tree"
"Illuminated Blue Pond"
"Loneliness"
"Trees In The Sun"
I love the sun on the trees, and the footsteps in the shadow!
An old silent pond .......A frog jumps into the pond— ...............Splash! Silence again. ---------------“The Old Pond” by Matsuo Bashō
Thank you so much!
These are all stunning. Beautiful photography.
Many thanks Susan.
I’ve always wanted to visit Japan and seeing your photos makes me want to even more just stunning
I am very happy to hear that.Thank you so much.
