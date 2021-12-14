I'm Roy Iwasaki.

I love to photograph trees, especially ones in my hometown of Hokkaido (Japan). When I see a single tree standing in the middle of a vast snowfield in winter, it is like looking at a work of art created by nature.

Especially these days, when I see a tree, I am always thinking about how to express the beauty of the tree.

Trees are important to many different creatures.

What kind of trees do you have near you?

Stop and observe them once in a while.

