In the fast-paced world of social media, @121clicks has become a favorite destination for those who appreciate photography that tells real, heartfelt stories. Among its many themes, the account regularly features stunning animal photography that captures the beauty, humor, and unpredictability of the natural world.

From spontaneous wildlife moments to perfectly timed shots of pets, @121clicks highlights how animals can evoke every emotion — joy, curiosity, tenderness, and awe. Curated with a genuine love for visual storytelling, the page brings together photographers from around the world who share one goal: to remind us how extraordinary our connection to animals truly is.

#1

Silhouetted cats sitting near a stone wall with a person's legs walking, capturing stunning animal moments in photography.

Photo by Kağan Baştima.

    #2

    Underwater black and white photo capturing a stunning animal moment of a whale shark swimming surrounded by fish.

    Photo by Anuar Patjane Floriuk.

    #3

    Black and white photo of a dog looking up as snow falls, capturing one of the most stunning animal moments in nature.

    Photo by Elke Vogelsang.

    #4

    Black cat perched on a pointed wooden structure captured in a stunning animal moment photography scene.

    Photo by Sabrina Boem.

    #5

    Brown and white cow seen from below on a weathered concrete balcony in a stunning animal moment photograph

    Photo by Pau Buscató.

    #6

    Underwater photo of a diver capturing stunning animal moments with a massive school of fish swimming closely together.

    Photo by Octavio Aburto.

    #7

    Sleeping black and white dog resting on grass, capturing one of the most stunning animal moments in nature photography.

    Photo by Subrata Dey.

    #8

    Three raccoons peeking from a tree hollow, capturing one of the most stunning animal moments in nature photography.

    Photo by Kevin Biskaborn.

    #9

    Kingfisher bird holding a fish, perched on a lotus seed pod, capturing stunning animal moments with vivid detail.

    Photo by Nagamuthu.

    #10

    Five adorable puppies peeking over a wooden barrier, capturing one of the most stunning animal moments in photography.

    Photo by Naveen Gowtham.

    #11

    Cat sitting on a stone path near water, looking up at a large flock of birds flying in a stunning animal moment.

    Photo by Radhakrishna Rao.

    #12

    Leopard underwater leaping forward with claws extended, capturing prey in stunning animal moments photography.

    Photo by Herbert van der Beek.

    #13

    Black cat with glowing eyes standing on the hood of an old car in a stunning animal moments photograph.

    Photo by Victor_Djaja.

    #14

    Close-up of a stunning animal moment showing a bird perched inside an antelope's ear in a natural setting.

    Photo by Mogens Trolle.

    #15

    Close-up of a puffin holding multiple small fish in its beak, capturing a stunning animal moment in nature.

    Photo by Warren Price.

    #16

    Woman carrying small white dog in a backpack on city street showcasing stunning animal moments in urban life.

    Photo by Ronen Berka.

    #17

    Aerial view of group of animals walking on sand casting long shadows in a stunning animal moment.

    Photo by Karlilllus.

    #18

    Monkey in water holding a smartphone, capturing one of the most stunning animal moments in nature photography.

    Photo by Marsel Van OOsten.

    #19

    Dog by the water’s edge during dusk, interacting with a small burning lamp, capturing stunning animal moments.

    Photo by Navin Kumar.

    #20

    Cat stretching beside a vibrant green wall and blue door, capturing stunning animal moments in colorful urban setting.

    Photo by Somnath Mullick.

    #21

    A group of lions resting and perched on the branches of a large tree showcasing stunning animal moments.

    Photo by Soumen Ghosh.

    #22

    Mother monkey holding baby in a stunning animal moment captured in low light by this photography page.

    Photo by Jonne Seijdel.

    #23

    Child carrying a large dog on a forest path, capturing one of the most stunning animal moments in black and white photography.

    Photo by Jacob Aue Sabol.

    #24

    Close-up of a bear catching a fish mid-air, showcasing one of the most stunning animal moments in photography.

    Photo by Thomas Vijayan.

    #25

    Small frog sheltering under a leaf in rain, captured in a stunning animal moment photography shot.

    Photo by Muhammad Ridha.

