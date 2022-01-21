"In the face of the power of the mountains, it is easier to discover yourself, or at least the fact that most of the borders and fears are just a handicap of our mind, beyond which freedom begins…” – J. Teller.

The vertical walls of Trango Group are a dream of every climber and mountain lover. In 2019 and 2021 I visited the Karakoram Range to find out why. It turned out to be also a landscape of the photographer's dream. My dream. Shapes, lines, textures never ceased to amaze me. I could forever stare at those rocky sculptures. Endless photographic inspiration, each second giving me a chance to capture it in a different way. The decision to move forward to the next camp was one of the hardest during both expeditions. Leaving home is never easy.

Here are 72 images showing the uniqueness of Trango Group.

#1

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 year ago

Getting some Mount Doom vibes from this pic

3
3points
#2

13
13
Community Member
1 year ago

Right! Mines of Moria it is then.

2
2points
#3

Mazer
Mazer
Community Member
1 year ago

“God beams” in photography lingo. So dramatic, like clouds they give so much more drama and depth to a shot

3
3points
#4

Anapv
Anapv
Community Member
1 year ago

Ethereal and fantastic

2
2points
#5

Sportsgal
Sportsgal
Community Member
1 year ago

Looks like the villain should have an evil lair here! Bwahahaha!

2
2points
#6

Mark Karol-Chik
Mark Karol-Chik
Community Member
1 year ago

Right side of the photo, looks like some ancient deity.

4
4points
#7

#8

#9

Tim Gearing
Tim Gearing
Community Member
15 minutes ago

In 2008 I hiked with a group up the Baltoro glacier to Concordia . It is stunningly beautiful. One of many memories of that region was going past a village and seeing apricots drying in the sun on a house roof.

0
0points
#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

Mazer
Mazer
Community Member
1 year ago

Reminds me by of the granite walls of Yosemite

1
1point
#18

#19

#20

#21

Johnny T Rotten
Johnny T Rotten
Community Member
1 year ago

To me this looks like a place you'd see gnomes and trolls and goliaths and other semi fairy tale mysteries

0
0points
#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

