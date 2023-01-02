Award-winning travel and landscape photographer, educator, and explorer Stanley Aryanto has captured these spectacular shots of wintery landscapes that bring to mind a wintery wonderland. Stanley photographed these scenes in some of the most breathtaking mountain settings when traveling.

Born in Indonesia and raised in Australia, Stanley is a former engineer who quit his 9-5 job to pursue a life of adventure. He has traveled to 27 countries practicing his craft and now mentors others. Stanley’s ambitious mindset to capture unique and compelling images runs deep. As an aurora chaser, he’s often venturing out into the wilderness while the rest of us are sleeping to chase starry skies around the world. His mission is to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments and share unique perspectives.

