This photographer works with the cutest squirrel models, who interact with cleverly arranged props. Geert Weggen, a Swedish-Dutch photographer, began creating these whimsical sets and leaving food out 11 years ago. Since then, the squirrels have returned daily to "collaborate" with him.

Geert previously shared that he even built a special studio connected to the forest, complete with a large table for setting up scenes. “Here, I have lots of wires in the air attached to small buckets with food. I can place these buckets exactly where I hope to capture the squirrels,” he explained.

So, let’s hop into the post and see Geert’s latest visions come to life.

More info: Instagram | geertweggen.com | patreon.com | flickr.com | youtube.com

#1

Two squirrels interacting with a pink flower prop set up by an artist for daily squirrel visitors.

geertweggen Report

    #2

    Squirrel interacting with a large hanging skull prop set up by artist for daily squirrel visitors.

    geertweggen Report

    #3

    Two squirrels interacting with a miniature motorcycle and sidecar prop set up by an artist for daily visitors.

    geertweggen Report

    #4

    Squirrel holding a clear umbrella prop set up by artist for daily squirrel visitors to interact with in nature.

    geertweggen Report

    #5

    Squirrel interacting with props, eating raspberries from a branch set up by an artist for daily visitors outdoors.

    geertweggen Report

    #6

    Squirrel interacting with artist's props, balancing between two purple flowers in a natural green setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #7

    Squirrel interacting with a pink flower prop held by a bird in a natural outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #8

    Squirrel interacting with bright pink flowers outdoors, showcasing daily squirrel visitors and creative props.

    geertweggen Report

    #9

    Squirrel interacting with fish-shaped props set up by artist for daily squirrel visitors in a creative display.

    geertweggen Report

    #10

    Squirrel interacting with an artist’s prop of a baby chick in a small white wicker stroller outdoors.

    geertweggen Report

    #11

    Squirrel interacting with a small bird among yellow flowers on a green grassy surface in an artistic outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #12

    Two squirrels interacting on a tree branch with props set up by an artist for daily squirrel visitors.

    geertweggen Report

    #13

    Squirrel interacting with a flower prop and a bird perched on it in a natural outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #14

    Two squirrels sitting on a miniature bench interacting with props set up by an artist for daily squirrel visitors.

    geertweggen Report

    #15

    Squirrel interacting with a handcrafted prop flower in an artist’s daily setup for squirrel visitors in nature.

    geertweggen Report

    #16

    Squirrel interacting with a dragon prop wings, part of artist’s daily squirrel visitors' creative props collection.

    geertweggen Report

    #17

    Squirrel holding a blue and yellow heart-shaped prop created by artist for daily squirrel visitors interaction.

    geertweggen Report

    #18

    Squirrel mid-air interacting with props set up by artist for daily squirrel visitors in a snowy outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #19

    Squirrel interacting with wooden props in a snowy outdoor setting creating playful artistic scenes.

    geertweggen Report

    #20

    Squirrel interacting with a flower prop held by an artist, showcasing creative daily squirrel visitor engagement.

    geertweggen Report

    #21

    Two squirrels interacting with a snowman prop set up by an artist for daily squirrel visitors in the snow.

    geertweggen Report

    #22

    Squirrel interacting with a pink flower prop set up by artist for daily squirrel visitors to enjoy.

    geertweggen Report

    #23

    Squirrel interacting with a Buddha statue prop while two birds approach in a natural outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #24

    Two squirrels interact with Halloween props and a miniature piano in a creative outdoor setting for daily visitors.

    geertweggen Report

    #25

    Squirrel interacting with artist’s props including a small skeleton figure outdoors with fog and natural background.

    geertweggen Report

    #26

    Squirrel interacting with a blue umbrella prop set up by an artist for daily squirrel visitors outdoors.

    geertweggen Report

    #27

    Squirrel interacting with hanging fruit, enjoying a cherry in an outdoor setting with green leaves and soft lighting.

    geertweggen Report

    #28

    Squirrel interacting with colorful props placed by artist for daily visitors in natural green outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #29

    Squirrel interacting with props on a tree branch, part of artist’s daily squirrel visitor project photos.

    geertweggen Report

    #30

    Squirrel interacting with a bouquet of bright orange roses, showcasing props for his daily squirrel visitors.

    geertweggen Report

    #31

    Squirrel interacting with wooden props set up by artist for daily squirrel visitors in natural outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #32

    Squirrel interacting with props, standing between two yellow flowers on a green surface in an outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #33

    Squirrel interacting with props, holding a tiny guitar next to a miniature guitar case and stand outdoors.

    geertweggen Report

    #34

    Squirrel interacting with heart-shaped prop covered in red flowers, part of artist's daily squirrel visitor setup.

    geertweggen Report

    #35

    Close-up of a squirrel holding a nut in snow, part of an artist's daily props for squirrel visitors interacting outdoors.

    geertweggen Report

    #36

    Two squirrels interacting with props on a vintage scale, part of an artist's daily squirrel visitors setup.

    geertweggen Report

    #37

    Squirrel interacting with a hanging burlap prop clipped to a line, part of artist's daily squirrel visitor setup.

    geertweggen Report

    #38

    Two squirrels interacting with artist props outdoors on a snowy surface during daylight.

    geertweggen Report

    Squirrel interacting with a camera prop set up by an artist for daily squirrel visitors in a snowy outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #40

    Two squirrels interacting with a pink flower prop placed by an artist for daily squirrel visitors.

    geertweggen Report

    #41

    Squirrel interacting with a creative prop featuring a skeleton riding a snail in a natural outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #42

    Squirrel interacting with artist's props, balancing between two flower stems in a natural outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #43

    Squirrel interacting with props, holding a miniature barbell, showcasing artist's daily creative squirrel setups.

    geertweggen Report

    #44

    Squirrel interacting with a prop mushroom on a mossy tree stump in a natural outdoor setting.

    geertweggen Report

    #45

    Squirrel interacting with props among yellow flowers in a natural setting, part of daily visitor photo series.

    geertweggen Report

