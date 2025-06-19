ADVERTISEMENT

This photographer works with the cutest squirrel models, who interact with cleverly arranged props. Geert Weggen, a Swedish-Dutch photographer, began creating these whimsical sets and leaving food out 11 years ago. Since then, the squirrels have returned daily to "collaborate" with him.

Geert previously shared that he even built a special studio connected to the forest, complete with a large table for setting up scenes. “Here, I have lots of wires in the air attached to small buckets with food. I can place these buckets exactly where I hope to capture the squirrels,” he explained.

So, let’s hop into the post and see Geert’s latest visions come to life.

More info: Instagram | geertweggen.com | patreon.com | flickr.com | youtube.com