Whether you want to snap the perfect phone pic, get better at photography, or update your feed or photo album, I got you!

Here is a list of phone photography tips I have compiled over the years. I took all the photos for this, so all credit goes to me. Thanks for reading, and I’d love to hear your thoughts on the tips and photos I took. Also, please share any other tips or photos in the comments!

I would love to see if the tips paid off.

Light is your friend, try using it in inventive ways to enhance your subject

Try using people or props to make your photos pop!

Try theming, like I baked this rustic loaf, so I snapped it on a rustic surface

At night, try upping the shutter speed. This is in settings or camera menu. On iPhone, try setting a timer in portrait mode

Use reflections to to make for a more intriguing picture

Use lines and grids (in settings) to make a geometric shot come to life

Try a different perspective, rather than selfies

Also, try looking down…

…and up!

Use what is around you to “frame” your photo

Use silhouettes to an advantage making for an interesting picture

Use unusual moments of spontaneity

And use perspective shifts like here…

…and here!

Crouch down and tilt the phone up for larger perspective

And try filters…

… they can make the “mood” change

Use weather to your advantage

And season, and sunrise/sunsets

Use trees, they have a different light filter

And leaves too, take the photo from beneath them

An old film style filter makes for a dramatic picture

Try and belittle objects like stonehenge, the moon or in this one, the sun . Eg pretend to pick something up, put it in a hoop/boot of a car, etc

Use the F stop button to change the focus. It can blur the background, subject etc

Take photos from above or under things

Notice the little things, and make opportunities

Find humour- this pidgeon is crossing the no crossing line at a train station

Get close up- it will pay off!

Attach a zoom to your phone to get distance shots

Exposure – long exposure was used on the background. You can change it once the photo is done, if it is LIVE

Square shots

Find something cute with an underbite

Find a cool; hip dog or pet that you love…

