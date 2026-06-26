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For millions of people, pets are far more than companions, they're family members, confidants, and unforgettable personalities with quirks all their own. Capturing that individuality in a single illustration is no easy task, yet Dutch artist Isa Bredt has built an international following by doing exactly that. Through her long-running project, Pet Disneyfication, she transforms photographs of real animals into hand-drawn characters inspired by the expressive charm of classic Disney animation.

What began as a personal project shared on Reddit in 2014 has since evolved into a full-time career, attracting hundreds of thousands of animal lovers from around the world. Bredt's illustrations borrow the warmth, movement, and emotional expressiveness associated with traditional animated films, but they never lose sight of the animal behind the drawing. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all style, she studies each pet's posture, facial expressions, and distinctive features, ensuring every portrait feels like an authentic extension of its personality rather than a generic cartoon version.

More info: Instagram | petdisneyfication.nl | patreon.com