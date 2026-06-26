People Send Pics Of Their Pets To This Artist And She “Disneyfies” Them (28 New Pics)
For millions of people, pets are far more than companions, they're family members, confidants, and unforgettable personalities with quirks all their own. Capturing that individuality in a single illustration is no easy task, yet Dutch artist Isa Bredt has built an international following by doing exactly that. Through her long-running project, Pet Disneyfication, she transforms photographs of real animals into hand-drawn characters inspired by the expressive charm of classic Disney animation.
What began as a personal project shared on Reddit in 2014 has since evolved into a full-time career, attracting hundreds of thousands of animal lovers from around the world. Bredt's illustrations borrow the warmth, movement, and emotional expressiveness associated with traditional animated films, but they never lose sight of the animal behind the drawing. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all style, she studies each pet's posture, facial expressions, and distinctive features, ensuring every portrait feels like an authentic extension of its personality rather than a generic cartoon version.
More info: Instagram | petdisneyfication.nl | patreon.com
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I mean this in the best possible way: I'm getting some strong Dame Helen Mirren vibes here
"I have always had a passion for animals and art and have somehow managed to combine them into a full-time job," the artist previously told Bored Panda. That lifelong fascination is reflected in every commission, whether she's illustrating an energetic rescue dog, an elderly cat with unmistakable attitude, or a rabbit whose oversized ears become part of its animated identity.
While many people discover Pet Disneyfication through commissioned portraits, some of Bredt's most meaningful work has centered on animals without homes. Over the years, she has illustrated numerous shelter pets, creating eye-catching portraits that help them stand out online and, in many cases, increase their chances of finding adoptive families. It's a reminder that illustration can be more than decoration, it can become a powerful storytelling tool capable of creating emotional connections long before someone meets an animal in person.
Her work has also become deeply meaningful for people grieving the loss of a beloved pet. Bredt regularly creates memorial illustrations for animals that have passed away, often depicting them healthy, joyful, and free from pain. "Hearing that they have passed away always hits me," she previously shared. "I often cry when hearing the news, and get teary eyes when I draw them." She explained that hearing from owners who found comfort in those portraits has made these commissions among the most rewarding of her career.
That emotional sincerity is perhaps what distinguishes Pet Disneyfication from countless other pet portrait projects. The illustrations don't simply imagine what animals would look like in an animated film, they celebrate the bond people share with them, preserving memories, personalities, and stories in a style that feels timeless.
Merlin is magnificent (and utterly peeved). How expressive
Oh, my heart, I might not be able to go through this entire post/article... I hope kit kat got/gets to be showered in love
Oh, I'll play with you until dawn, but you need to let go of at least one at a time. What I'd say IRL :)
Obviously, the coronation of Rover the Cat. All hail mighty Rover
Needs the Tramp and a bowl of spaghetti with meatballs... ;)
An Irish Wolfhound AND a Whippet in one image?! Oh joy :) Hoping for Auntriarch and Multa Nocte to find this...
I'm not a big Disney fan, but the idea is cute and it's done without AI (which I assumed was used before reading the article). And if Isa can make a living out of her passion and talent while simultaneously make many pet owners happy, even better!
I'm not a big Disney fan, but the idea is cute and it's done without AI (which I assumed was used before reading the article). And if Isa can make a living out of her passion and talent while simultaneously make many pet owners happy, even better!