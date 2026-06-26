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For millions of people, pets are far more than companions, they're family members, confidants, and unforgettable personalities with quirks all their own. Capturing that individuality in a single illustration is no easy task, yet Dutch artist Isa Bredt has built an international following by doing exactly that. Through her long-running project, Pet Disneyfication, she transforms photographs of real animals into hand-drawn characters inspired by the expressive charm of classic Disney animation.

What began as a personal project shared on Reddit in 2014 has since evolved into a full-time career, attracting hundreds of thousands of animal lovers from around the world. Bredt's illustrations borrow the warmth, movement, and emotional expressiveness associated with traditional animated films, but they never lose sight of the animal behind the drawing. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all style, she studies each pet's posture, facial expressions, and distinctive features, ensuring every portrait feels like an authentic extension of its personality rather than a generic cartoon version.

More info: Instagram | petdisneyfication.nl | patreon.com

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#1

Original photo and Disneyfied version of a white Afghan hound dog wearing a scarf, pet portrait art.

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Liliana Spiro
Liliana Spiro
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean this in the best possible way: I'm getting some strong Dame Helen Mirren vibes here

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"I have always had a passion for animals and art and have somehow managed to combine them into a full-time job," the artist previously told Bored Panda. That lifelong fascination is reflected in every commission, whether she's illustrating an energetic rescue dog, an elderly cat with unmistakable attitude, or a rabbit whose oversized ears become part of its animated identity.

While many people discover Pet Disneyfication through commissioned portraits, some of Bredt's most meaningful work has centered on animals without homes. Over the years, she has illustrated numerous shelter pets, creating eye-catching portraits that help them stand out online and, in many cases, increase their chances of finding adoptive families. It's a reminder that illustration can be more than decoration, it can become a powerful storytelling tool capable of creating emotional connections long before someone meets an animal in person.
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    #2

    A Disneyfied portrait of a large brindle dog and a small white cat sitting side-by-side on a wooden floor.

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    #3

    A fluffy black kitten wearing a turquoise collar with a bell, Disneyfied into an animated character with large green eyes.

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    Her work has also become deeply meaningful for people grieving the loss of a beloved pet. Bredt regularly creates memorial illustrations for animals that have passed away, often depicting them healthy, joyful, and free from pain. "Hearing that they have passed away always hits me," she previously shared. "I often cry when hearing the news, and get teary eyes when I draw them." She explained that hearing from owners who found comfort in those portraits has made these commissions among the most rewarding of her career.

    That emotional sincerity is perhaps what distinguishes Pet Disneyfication from countless other pet portrait projects. The illustrations don't simply imagine what animals would look like in an animated film, they celebrate the bond people share with them, preserving memories, personalities, and stories in a style that feels timeless.
    #4

    An artist disneyfies a pet cat, transforming its photo into a playful cartoon character.

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    #5

    An artist Disneyfies pets: a fluffy cat wearing a vampire cape, Disneyfied into an angry cartoon cat.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Merlin is magnificent (and utterly peeved). How expressive

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    #6

    A small, light brown dog wearing a cherry-patterned sweater, Disneyfied with big, expressive eyes.

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    #7

    An orange tabby cat, wearing a blue and white checkered bandana, Disneyfied with big eyes and a happy expression.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, my heart, I might not be able to go through this entire post/article... I hope kit kat got/gets to be showered in love

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    #8

    An artist Disneyfies pets: a black and white tuxedo cat sitting in a cardboard box, Disneyfied.

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    #9

    Original photo and Disneyfied version of a sad beagle dog sitting on a treadmill, Disneyfied pet portraits.

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that's an epic side eye, if I ever saw one :D

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    #10

    Original photo and Disneyfied version of a black and white cat playing with a yellow ribbon, artist Disneyfies pets.

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    #11

    An artist disneyfies a pet cat, transforming its photo into a sassy cartoon character.

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    #12

    An artist disneyfies two pet dogs, transforming their photos into humorous cartoon characters.

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    #13

    An artist disneyfies a pet goat, transforming its photo into a cute cartoon character.

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    #14

    A black cat wearing a vampire costume, Disneyfied into a cartoon with glowing green eyes and fangs.

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    #15

    A brown tabby cat wearing a colorful tutu, Disneyfied with a sassy expression, showcasing Disneyfies pets.

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    KM
    KM
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gumbus! "Pretty dress lady"!

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    #16

    An artist disneyfies a pet dog holding tennis balls, transforming its photo into a fun cartoon character.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, I'll play with you until dawn, but you need to let go of at least one at a time. What I'd say IRL :)

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    #17

    A white Swiss Shepherd dog in a cloak with a sword, Disneyfied as a brave cartoon character in a scenic landscape.

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    #18

    An artist Disneyfies pets: a black cat wearing an elaborate black and blue dress, Disneyfied into a regal cartoon.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously, the coronation of Rover the Cat. All hail mighty Rover

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    #19

    An artist Disneyfies pets: two husky dogs cuddling on the floor, Disneyfied into cartoon characters.

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    #20

    An artist Disneyfies pets: a cute long-haired dachshund puppy transformed into a Disney cartoon character.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needs the Tramp and a bowl of spaghetti with meatballs... ;)

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    #21

    Original photo and Disneyfied version of a tortoiseshell cat with green eyes and tongue out, pet disneyfication art.

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    #22

    A large tabby cat hugging a small grey kitten, Disneyfied with big eyes, showcasing Disneyfies pets.

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    #23

    Two dogs on a dirt path, one large grey and one small fawn, Disneyfied in a cartoon style, showcasing Disneyfies pets.

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An Irish Wolfhound AND a Whippet in one image?! Oh joy :) Hoping for Auntriarch and Multa Nocte to find this...

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    #24

    A white and tabby cat standing on hind legs, Disneyfied with an excited expression, showcasing Disneyfies pets.

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    #25

    A calico cat with grey, orange, and white fur sitting on a scale, Disneyfied with a cute, smiling expression.

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    #26

    Original photo and Disneyfied version of a grumpy orange cat sitting on a wooden floor, custom pet art.

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    #27

    A black and white kitten sitting, Disneyfied with large green eyes, showcasing Disneyfies pets.

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    #28

    A tabby cat in a Halloween pumpkin bucket next to a black cat decoration, Disneyfied into a cartoon pet.

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