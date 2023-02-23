Jiran is a South Korean tattoo artist who stands out with his unique and imaginative approach to representing animals and toys. No matter what his client wants to immortalize on their skin, the result always looks like it just came from a cartoon!

Jiran's works are simple yet captivating. His tattoos range from whimsical portraits to funny scenes (e.g. dog on a skateboard) all made with bold black lines and a minimal color palette. Scroll down for the adorable creations!

More info: Instagram