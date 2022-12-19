Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Vegetarian Can’t Stop Fellow Passenger From Eating Meat Next To Her, Involves The Cabin Crew
30points
People, Travel4 hours ago

Vegetarian Can’t Stop Fellow Passenger From Eating Meat Next To Her, Involves The Cabin Crew

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

The relationship between meat eaters and vegetarians can sometimes be a contentious one, with both sides holding strong beliefs about their diets. However, it is important for both groups to coexist peacefully and respect each other’s decisions, as everyday life is full of situations where they have to interact.

Recently, Redditor FlightStatus0 had a long fight and they needed to refuel themselves. So they got a burger and started eating it in their seat. However, their plane neighbor was a vegetarian, and the lady didn’t appreciate this one bit. Eventually, it got so bad that she even called the cabin crew to make them put away the meal!

Unsure of the way they handled themselves, FlightStatus0 told the whole story to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ asking to evaluate their actions. Here’s what they wrote.

A meat eater picked up a burger for their long flight, but the vegetarian sitting next to them said she couldn’t bear the smell

Image credits: Suhyeon Choi (not the actual photo)

So they got info a fight about it

Image credits: Josh Duke (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Flightstatus0

Most people said the original poster (OP) had every right to finish their meal

But some suggested they should be more empathetic and put the burger away

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nta. Nobody gets to decide what someone else eats. It's absurd and totally disrespectful to expect someone not eat something because you don't like it.

1
1point
reply
POST
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nta. Nobody gets to decide what someone else eats. It's absurd and totally disrespectful to expect someone not eat something because you don't like it.

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda