Person Secretly Learns Sign Language To Surprise Coworker: “She Had Tears In Her Eyes”
Relationships, Work

Person Secretly Learns Sign Language To Surprise Coworker: “She Had Tears In Her Eyes”

Some moments are so wholesome that despite everything that’s going on in the world, you’re truly proud of humanity. Those moments remind you that despite any superficial differences between people, empathy can bridge those gaps. All you need is an open mind, some patience, and the willingness to be kind.

Redditor u/Successful_Unit8203 nearly brought the internet to tears after sharing an incredibly touching story. They revealed how they spent months learning their deaf coworker’s native sign language in secret to surprise them. Check out the full story below—it’s bound to make you smile! Bored Panda has reached out to the author to hear more about what happened, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

There are hundreds of sign languages in the world, spoken by tens of millions of deaf or hard-of-hearing people

Image credits: msvyatkovska (not the actual image)

A bakery worker went viral after opening up about how she spent months learning a sign language to communicate with her colleague

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual image)

Image credits: benzoix (not the actual image)

Image credits: Successful_Unit8203

Learning one or more sign languages can help you communicate with millions of people around the world

According to data from the Center for Research on Disability from 2022, around 12 million Americans are either deaf or have serious difficulty hearing. This amounts to around 3.7% of the entire population of the United States of America.

However, Golden States ABA estimates that around 15% (or 37.5 million) of American adults report some trouble hearing. Globally, around 6.1% (466 million) of the world’s population are estimated to have hearing loss.

Only around a fifth of people who could benefit from hearing aids end up using one. Hearing loss is associated with anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, and social isolation. Hearing loss commonly occurs as we age. However, it can also happen due to noise exposure, genetic factors, trauma, or infections.

National Geographic reports that there are over 300 different sign languages in the world, used by more than 72 million deaf or hard-of-hearing people.

In the United States, it’s American Sign Language that has become the dominant sign language, used by over a million people. It’s theorized that ASL evolved from French Sign Language over 2 centuries ago.

Filipino Sign Language or Phillippine Sign Language (which the bakery employee learned for the sake of her coworker) is a unique language with its own grammar, syntax, and morphology.

FSL is not based on Filipino or English and doesn’t resemble these spoken languages. Due to the popularity and influence of ASL, some researchers fear that indigenous signs of FSL may be at risk of being lost.

Learning any new language takes dedication, patience, and lots of discipline

The internet absolutely loved the OP’s story, just as we did. Many readers rushed to compliment the author on all of her efforts, as the story continued to go viral. It’s not every day that a story genuinely pulls at your heartstrings.

At the time of writing, the heartwarming post has 17k upvotes and counting. Furthermore, 22 internet users were so impressed that they gave the bakery worker an award.

What the bakery employee did was phenomenal. For one, they showed that with enough time and dedication, you can learn any skill. Anyone who’s tried learning the guitar, a new language, or a new sport knows how hard it can be at the beginning when you face setbacks.

Meanwhile, you require a lot of dedication to see things through despite getting discouraged or bored. You have to believe the end result is worth it while also enjoying the process itself.

On top of that, the author showed an unusually high emotional intelligence. They wanted to connect with their deaf coworker on a deeper level, so they put in months of effort to get there.

Hopefully, what follows is a lifelong friendship. There aren’t many people who would go to such lengths for someone they barely know.

What are your thoughts about this story, dear Pandas? Would you ever learn a new language to communicate with your coworkers better? Do you know any sign languages? What were the biggest challenges you had to overcome while learning them? We’d love to hear from you! Share your opinions and experiences in the comments.

The internet loved the heartwarming story. Here’s what some readers said after hearing about the author’s efforts

Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Jonas Grinevičius

Jonas Grinevičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I attended an exclusive catholic school with a cathedral, home for the disabled and a very small school for the deaf and mute attached to it. We only saw the attendees in the distance as they were kept very separate, used the canteen at different times, etc. When I was 11, I rounded a corner and came face-to-face with one of the boys. I smiled and tried a greeting. He stared at me. I tried another greeting. We stared at each other hopelessly for a while, then just walked away. The sadness I felt at that interaction stays with me to this day.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
cattkitt avatar
TribbleThinking
TribbleThinking
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited)

Later, I felt angry that we were never taught any sign language, not even a greeting. That this ”exclusive” and pious school was excluding those children. And that huge cathedral where we prayed about Good every week, and yet the disabled from the home were kept carefully out of sight all those years. I got angry. I chanced across the BSL alphabet in a dictionary years later, slowly found (pre-internet) more words, and now occasionally randomly teach people to sign “Hello, my name is …” and how to spell it. Hopefully, it lays enough of a foundation to whet their interest.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
