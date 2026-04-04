Person Grows A Spine And Finally Tells Family ‘No,’ They’re Furious

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As the years go by, it can become quite difficult to get your family in the same place. Big events like birthdays or New Year’s celebrations are rare occasions that bring everyone together and give them the chance to catch up.

For Reddit user Unlikely_Rub_863, it was a relative’s wedding. However, instead of a fun time for parents, children, and their significant others, the trip quickly turned into a frustrating fight over poor planning and rising costs. And by quickly, I mean it started before they had even left.

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It usually pays to plan your travels in advance

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But in this case, it was their family who made everything difficult

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Image credits: Unlikely_Rub_863

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Overspending is often the biggest vacation challenge

These folks realized their expenses grew more than they would have liked, even before they left the house, but being unable to adequately budget for their trip is a common problem.

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In fact, nearly half of Americans (44%) consider overspending as a top vacation challenge, according to a Go City survey.

The same survey also revealed that the average time spent on travel planning is a whopping 17 hours and 42 minutes. It might not be such a big deal when the job is split among multiple people, but in our case, it was done by just one person.

Other findings from the survey include:

In addition to overspending being a top vacation challenge, nearly a quarter (22%) of respondents also find planning a frustration, ranking it just below packing (26%).

The majority of travelers (51%) prioritize selecting a destination based on affordability, and approximately a quarter (28%) will visit a destination if they find a good deal, such as below-market flights or hotel promos and packages.

The top three expenses travelers feel they’re overspending on are lodging accommodations (21%), transportation (20%), and meals (17%).

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Family trips are chaotic

According to Michele Leno, Ph.D., a psychologist in Michigan, United States, family roles and dynamics are deeply rooted in our childhood experiences.

“From an early age, each family member tends to adopt specific roles that contribute to the family’s overall functioning, and these roles—whether as the responsible eldest child, the peacemaker middle child, or the carefree youngest—become ingrained in our identity,” Leno explains.

“Family vacations often act as a nostalgic trigger, pulling us back into these familiar patterns of behavior.”

And they’re not always seamless.

“Negative impacts can arise when family members have differing expectations or when old patterns of behavior resurface in less-than-ideal ways,” the psychologist adds.

“Conflicts may emerge if some members feel they are taking on too much responsibility while others are perceived as being too carefree or neglectful, and this imbalance can lead to feelings of frustration and resentment. For example, an older sibling who has always been the caretaker might feel burdened by the continued expectation to look after younger siblings, even as adults.”

Differences in tolerance and perceptions of these roles can further complicate relationships—what one family member views as endearing nostalgia, another might see as a burdensome regression.

So, what do you do in a situation like this? Leno says everything begins with addressing the problem.

“Before embarking on the trip, discuss and align on plans, recognizing that some family members prefer spontaneity while others thrive on structure. This balance can prevent conflicts and ensure that everyone’s needs are considered,” she explains.

The psychologist says it’s also very important to share responsibilities, promote teamwork, and reduce the burden on any single family member. In this case, however, it seems everyone piled on one person, and that’s just not fair.

People thought the author of the post did nothing wrong

Eventually, we got an update on the situation, and the siblings ended up blaming their parents

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Image credits: Unlikely_Rub_863

Many agreed with them