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Person Grows A Spine And Finally Tells Family ‘No,’ They’re Furious
Couple smiling at each other contrasted with a man stressed, relating to family refusing stay after lack of planning ahead.
Family, Relationships

Person Grows A Spine And Finally Tells Family ‘No,’ They’re Furious

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As the years go by, it can become quite difficult to get your family in the same place. Big events like birthdays or New Year’s celebrations are rare occasions that bring everyone together and give them the chance to catch up.

For Reddit user Unlikely_Rub_863, it was a relative’s wedding. However, instead of a fun time for parents, children, and their significant others, the trip quickly turned into a frustrating fight over poor planning and rising costs. And by quickly, I mean it started before they had even left.

RELATED:

    It usually pays to plan your travels in advance

    Image credits: Cup of Couple / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But in this case, it was their family who made everything difficult

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    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:

    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Overspending is often the biggest vacation challenge

    These folks realized their expenses grew more than they would have liked, even before they left the house, but being unable to adequately budget for their trip is a common problem.

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    In fact, nearly half of Americans (44%) consider overspending as a top vacation challenge, according to a Go City survey.

    The same survey also revealed that the average time spent on travel planning is a whopping 17 hours and 42 minutes. It might not be such a big deal when the job is split among multiple people, but in our case, it was done by just one person.

    Other findings from the survey include:

    • In addition to overspending being a top vacation challenge, nearly a quarter (22%) of respondents also find planning a frustration, ranking it just below packing (26%).
    • The majority of travelers (51%) prioritize selecting a destination based on affordability, and approximately a quarter (28%) will visit a destination if they find a good deal, such as below-market flights or hotel promos and packages.
    • The top three expenses travelers feel they’re overspending on are lodging accommodations (21%), transportation (20%), and meals (17%).

    Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Family trips are chaotic

    According to Michele Leno, Ph.D., a psychologist in Michigan, United States, family roles and dynamics are deeply rooted in our childhood experiences.

    “From an early age, each family member tends to adopt specific roles that contribute to the family’s overall functioning, and these roles—whether as the responsible eldest child, the peacemaker middle child, or the carefree youngest—become ingrained in our identity,” Leno explains.

    “Family vacations often act as a nostalgic trigger, pulling us back into these familiar patterns of behavior.”

    And they’re not always seamless.

    “Negative impacts can arise when family members have differing expectations or when old patterns of behavior resurface in less-than-ideal ways,” the psychologist adds.

    “Conflicts may emerge if some members feel they are taking on too much responsibility while others are perceived as being too carefree or neglectful, and this imbalance can lead to feelings of frustration and resentment. For example, an older sibling who has always been the caretaker might feel burdened by the continued expectation to look after younger siblings, even as adults.”

    Differences in tolerance and perceptions of these roles can further complicate relationships—what one family member views as endearing nostalgia, another might see as a burdensome regression.

    So, what do you do in a situation like this? Leno says everything begins with addressing the problem.

    “Before embarking on the trip, discuss and align on plans, recognizing that some family members prefer spontaneity while others thrive on structure. This balance can prevent conflicts and ensure that everyone’s needs are considered,” she explains.

    The psychologist says it’s also very important to share responsibilities, promote teamwork, and reduce the burden on any single family member. In this case, however, it seems everyone piled on one person, and that’s just not fair.

    People thought the author of the post did nothing wrong

    Eventually, we got an update on the situation, and the siblings ended up blaming their parents

    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Many agreed with them

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    What do you think ?
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    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    California beach town with a ritz but not a lot of other motels within 30 miles? Half Moon Bay fits that description.

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    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The parents are ridiculous to think they should try for last-minute discounts. First of all, it's unlikely they'll get one; second of all, it's risky to try that for an event that can't be changed to another date.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? Usually the price goes up, the closer to the date it gets.

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't parents have a life before children? They can figure out how to get back there. Not your problem.

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    robertasurprenant avatar
    Roberta Surprenant
    Roberta Surprenant
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    California beach town with a ritz but not a lot of other motels within 30 miles? Half Moon Bay fits that description.

    0
    0points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The parents are ridiculous to think they should try for last-minute discounts. First of all, it's unlikely they'll get one; second of all, it's risky to try that for an event that can't be changed to another date.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right? Usually the price goes up, the closer to the date it gets.

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    0points
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    Load More Replies...
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't parents have a life before children? They can figure out how to get back there. Not your problem.

    0
    0points
    reply
    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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