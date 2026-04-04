Person Grows A Spine And Finally Tells Family ‘No,’ They’re Furious
As the years go by, it can become quite difficult to get your family in the same place. Big events like birthdays or New Year’s celebrations are rare occasions that bring everyone together and give them the chance to catch up.
For Reddit user Unlikely_Rub_863, it was a relative’s wedding. However, instead of a fun time for parents, children, and their significant others, the trip quickly turned into a frustrating fight over poor planning and rising costs. And by quickly, I mean it started before they had even left.
It usually pays to plan your travels in advance
Image credits: Cup of Couple / Pexels (not the actual photo)
But in this case, it was their family who made everything difficult
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Unlikely_Rub_863
Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Overspending is often the biggest vacation challenge
These folks realized their expenses grew more than they would have liked, even before they left the house, but being unable to adequately budget for their trip is a common problem.
In fact, nearly half of Americans (44%) consider overspending as a top vacation challenge, according to a Go City survey.
The same survey also revealed that the average time spent on travel planning is a whopping 17 hours and 42 minutes. It might not be such a big deal when the job is split among multiple people, but in our case, it was done by just one person.
Other findings from the survey include:
- In addition to overspending being a top vacation challenge, nearly a quarter (22%) of respondents also find planning a frustration, ranking it just below packing (26%).
- The majority of travelers (51%) prioritize selecting a destination based on affordability, and approximately a quarter (28%) will visit a destination if they find a good deal, such as below-market flights or hotel promos and packages.
- The top three expenses travelers feel they’re overspending on are lodging accommodations (21%), transportation (20%), and meals (17%).
Image credits: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Family trips are chaotic
According to Michele Leno, Ph.D., a psychologist in Michigan, United States, family roles and dynamics are deeply rooted in our childhood experiences.
“From an early age, each family member tends to adopt specific roles that contribute to the family’s overall functioning, and these roles—whether as the responsible eldest child, the peacemaker middle child, or the carefree youngest—become ingrained in our identity,” Leno explains.
“Family vacations often act as a nostalgic trigger, pulling us back into these familiar patterns of behavior.”
And they’re not always seamless.
“Negative impacts can arise when family members have differing expectations or when old patterns of behavior resurface in less-than-ideal ways,” the psychologist adds.
“Conflicts may emerge if some members feel they are taking on too much responsibility while others are perceived as being too carefree or neglectful, and this imbalance can lead to feelings of frustration and resentment. For example, an older sibling who has always been the caretaker might feel burdened by the continued expectation to look after younger siblings, even as adults.”
Differences in tolerance and perceptions of these roles can further complicate relationships—what one family member views as endearing nostalgia, another might see as a burdensome regression.
So, what do you do in a situation like this? Leno says everything begins with addressing the problem.
“Before embarking on the trip, discuss and align on plans, recognizing that some family members prefer spontaneity while others thrive on structure. This balance can prevent conflicts and ensure that everyone’s needs are considered,” she explains.
The psychologist says it’s also very important to share responsibilities, promote teamwork, and reduce the burden on any single family member. In this case, however, it seems everyone piled on one person, and that’s just not fair.
People thought the author of the post did nothing wrong
Eventually, we got an update on the situation, and the siblings ended up blaming their parents
Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Unlikely_Rub_863
Many agreed with them
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
California beach town with a ritz but not a lot of other motels within 30 miles? Half Moon Bay fits that description.
The parents are ridiculous to think they should try for last-minute discounts. First of all, it's unlikely they'll get one; second of all, it's risky to try that for an event that can't be changed to another date.
Right? Usually the price goes up, the closer to the date it gets.Load More Replies...
I’ve never understood why some people think that scarce commodities will get cheaper the longer they wait. Are their logic centers broken? I’ve experienced this with friends who thought concert tickets, airline prices to Europe, train excursions almost everywhere, hotel accommodations, and all manner of event tickets. The more scarce something becomes, the MORE you hafta pay, and not less. I just don’t get it. I’ve NEVER let ANYONE try to yoke me with problems of their own making. I’m not helping someone who can’t help himself despite your warnings. And I certainly don’t surround myself with clowns! That’s NOT how I wanna spend my time! I had learned this all before I eft high school, so I can’t understand an adult doing it. Someone trying to pull this nonsense when a WEDDING is involved?! And then trying to make the BRIDE rectify it when her plate is already filled enough for two?! GO TO HELL! (I think those are the most evil ones, trying to heap it all on a BRIDE. Jerks!
Didn't parents have a life before children? They can figure out how to get back there. Not your problem.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... LIVEJOB1.COMLoad More Replies...
California beach town with a ritz but not a lot of other motels within 30 miles? Half Moon Bay fits that description.
The parents are ridiculous to think they should try for last-minute discounts. First of all, it's unlikely they'll get one; second of all, it's risky to try that for an event that can't be changed to another date.
Right? Usually the price goes up, the closer to the date it gets.Load More Replies...
I’ve never understood why some people think that scarce commodities will get cheaper the longer they wait. Are their logic centers broken? I’ve experienced this with friends who thought concert tickets, airline prices to Europe, train excursions almost everywhere, hotel accommodations, and all manner of event tickets. The more scarce something becomes, the MORE you hafta pay, and not less. I just don’t get it. I’ve NEVER let ANYONE try to yoke me with problems of their own making. I’m not helping someone who can’t help himself despite your warnings. And I certainly don’t surround myself with clowns! That’s NOT how I wanna spend my time! I had learned this all before I eft high school, so I can’t understand an adult doing it. Someone trying to pull this nonsense when a WEDDING is involved?! And then trying to make the BRIDE rectify it when her plate is already filled enough for two?! GO TO HELL! (I think those are the most evil ones, trying to heap it all on a BRIDE. Jerks!
Didn't parents have a life before children? They can figure out how to get back there. Not your problem.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... LIVEJOB1.COMLoad More Replies...
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