Guy Lies On Resume To Get $140,000 Job In Finance

How far would you go to land a job? Would you lie on your resume? If so, you’re not alone. More than one survey has revealed that most people have not been honest when it comes to how they put themselves forward to prospective employers. 70% of job seekers have told at least one lie, while a third admitted to fibbing frequently.

One candidate went online recently to confess that they landed a high-paying position as a business banking manager, without the necessary skills and qualifications. The person explained how they beat the system with a few “technical” truths, and a whole lot of Google searches. The unapologetic confession left the internet divided.

It’s not always easy landing a job, but if your resume is impressive, you’re more likely to secure an interview

One job seeker had to get creative in their mission to land a $140,000 role, knowing full well they wouldn’t succeed without a few lies

Surveys reveal that most people have told at least one lie on their resume

In August 2023, ResumeLab surveyed more than 1,900 workers in America to find out how people behave during the job recruitment process. They were interested in learning just how far someone would go to land a role, how widespread the issue is, and why an applicant would bend the truth despite the risks involved.

7 in 10 workers confessed to lying on their resumes, with 37% saying they did it often. You might be surprised to know that those with master’s or doctoral degrees lied the most. 58% fibbed frequently, while 27% said they’d lied once or twice. Applicants without a college degree were next in line, while those with bachelor’s or associate degrees lied the least. Less than a third said they often lied, and exactly a third had lied once or twice.

So what untruths are being told? According to the survey, more than half of the liars embellished their responsibilities or job titles. Just under half inflated the number of people they managed. And here’s the kicker: 24% of people admitted to making up an entire position.

“What a tangled web we weave when we conspire to deceive”: if you lie on your resume, you might have to lie in the interview too

One of the risks of telling tales on your resume is that you might have to cover your tracks if or when you secure an interview. Unless, of course, you come clean, or the hiring manager doesn’t address the issue you’ve been dishonest about. While fewer people admit to lying during job interviews, it certainly does happen.

When asked, “Have you ever lied in a job interview?” 44% of respondents admitted to lying frequently. While just over a third said they’d lied once or twice. Only 20% of those surveyed claimed they’ve always been honest during interviews. Once again, those with master’s or doctoral degrees seem to have the most difficulty when it comes to being honest. 88%, to be exact, had looked the hiring manager in the eye and told a big, fat lie.

While lying your way to the top might help get you there faster, be warned that you could fall harder. As ResumeLab warns, “Lying on your resume is not only unethical, but it can lead to your job applications being immediately rejected, losing out on other job opportunities, and damaging your reputation with other employers, especially ones in the same industry. Also, if you get caught, it might result in legal actions such as huge fines and – in extreme cases – even imprisonment.”

Only 2.5% of bosses might still consider hiring someone that they knew had lied during the process

A separate survey conducted by TopResume found that over 77% percent of recruiters, hiring managers, and HR professionals have caught a lying candidate in the act. The site also detailed some of the lies recruiters had encountered.

One recalled how they’d interviewed a candidate who noted he had graduated college. They made him an offer, but a background check found that he did not actually graduate. “He was short one semester,” said the recruiter. “He explained the reason he left school, which we would have been fine with. However, the fact that he lied was a deal-breaker.”

“I once had an applicant submit his resume which stated that he had 15 years of experience… but he was only 23 years old,” revealed another. But this one story really stood out: “A candidate came in to apply for a position as an adjunct professor. When we looked at the dates when he was supposedly employed as a teacher, they were off by a decade,” revealed a recruiter. “Did I mention the position was for an adjunct professor… of mathematics?!”

“Fake it till you make it!”: netizens congratulated the candidate on a job well done

Some people were concerned and reminded the employee that they could get fired, and even arrested, for lying

