43 Stories Of People Ignoring Someone Else’s Food Allergies
As miraculous and wonderful as the human body is, at the end of the day it’s incredibly fragile. Unlike cats, we only have one life to live, one chance to make it right before we end up on the judgment table between Heaven and Hell. Where we shall end up, who knows, but the fact is—having a food allergy can speed that process up significantly.
Allergies can be annoying to begin with; however, they can also be incredibly life-threatening, with one single spoonful of forbidden fruit landing you a ticket to the emergency room. The situation is made a lot more complicated when people decide to ignore them, brushing them off as just a chosen preference.
People have shared their own personal experiences of coming incredibly close to the rainbow bridge, or stories recalling the times when they witnessed the blatant ignoration of their very important needs, all prompted by Candace D.’s tweet, which gathered 158.3K likes on the platform.
This post may include affiliate links.
I think it’s safe to say that no one would willingly choose to be allergic to any given food item. Yes, dietary preferences are a choice, but it’d be nice to have the chance to make that choice consciously before the body decides one morning that it will no longer tolerate certain foods, or if the condition has been there since the beginning of one’s life.
Food allergies are estimated to affect 4 to 6 percent of children and 4 percent of adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can even develop an allergy to foods you have eaten for years with no problems, as the immune system creates antibodies to the allergen of choice over time—new fear unlocked!
There are some people who maybe don’t like something and they’ll say they’re allergic, but then eat something later that contains the same “allergen”. These people need to STOP IT. They are making it difficult for those who actually have allergies to be taken seriously!!!
The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) explains that symptoms of a food allergy can range from mild to severe. Just because an initial reaction causes few problems doesn’t mean that all reactions will be similar; in fact, the reactions are likely to get worse over time.
A food that triggered only mild symptoms on one occasion may cause more severe symptoms at another time, the most severe being anaphylaxis—a life-threatening reaction that impacts breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate.
While any food can cause an adverse reaction, eight types of food account for about 90 percent of all reactions: eggs, milk and dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy, and sesame. Thus, the primary way to manage a food allergy is to avoid consuming the food that causes you problems. Yet avoiding an allergen is easier said than done.
I hope you recovered quickly and brought charges and sued them for expenses and lost pay and got her sorry butt fired.
I have an onion allergy and people are always trying to get me to eat food safe for example out of a can or a frozen TV dinner. Onion is in everything. If I want to eat tacos I have to make this seasoning myself. In fact if I want to eat I pretty much have to make everything myself.
Me too! Very allergic! If I drink it I ulcerate clean through and bleed out. Can hardly walk and have to go to the emergency. It is like drinking drano. I have had a allergist tell me I couldn't be allergic to coffee because it isn't a protein. You are the first person I know that is allergic also. I get sick from coffee cups in restaurants. I drink hot tea. They will try to serve it in a coffee cup that has just been rinsed out and you can still smell the coffee in the cup when it's empty. Nasty! Use soap for God's sake!! That was in a National pancake restaurant.
Some people believe that they know what’s best, adding in a little smidge of the forbidden goodie because the person will not even be able to taste it! Wow, isn’t that called poisoning, Barbara? Someone should send you to jail, darlin’. How about giving meat to a vegan? Meat’s good for you right? No, it could mean their death sentence, Barb!
These stories come in abundance, as we’re exploring but a teardrop in the vast ocean of ignorance and blatant malice. Or is there a little bit more to it? Let me introduce you to the cognitive bias called the Dunning-Kruger effect!
I’m a little confused on this one. If she can’t be anywhere near milk how is she going to Starbucks in the first place? I would think she would have issues with cross contamination at any coffee shop.
As described by Psychology Unlocked, it’s a phenomenon where people seem to be unaware of their incompetence and ignorance. They lack skills or knowledge and greatly overestimate their expertise and talent, and it seems this very much fits with the types of people a lot of these Twitter users faced in their lifetimes.
“Knowing how competent we are and how our skills stack up to other people’s is more than a self-esteem boost,” David Dunning, American social psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of Michigan, explained.
“It helps us figure out when we can forge ahead on our own decisions and instincts and when we need, instead, to seek out advice. But,” he added, “psychological research suggests that we’re not very good at evaluating ourselves accurately. In fact, we frequently overestimate our own abilities.”
I'm curious to know what the rest of the story said...but not curious enough to go to Twitter.
Where does OP live? I'm in the US and I've never been served or offered a duck egg in my life. Where is this a typical thing (I'm guessing Asia)?
Researchers argue that people are not only incompetent, but their incompetence robs them of the mental ability to realize just how inept they are. These kinds of people tend to overestimate their skill levels, fail to recognize the genuine skill and expertise of other people, and fail to recognize their own mistakes and lack of skill.
So what does this mean in this situation? In simple terms, the concept of food allergies was simply too complex or too unfamiliar to accept; hence they decided to attempt to shift the reality back to what they believed to know to be true and correct, hoping that the situation would simply just disappear and they’d have been right all along.
Admitting to mistakes takes effort, and no one really wants to do that. But it’s better to turn off any judgment and predispositions ringing off in one’s brain, listen to the person expressing their needs, and do the best one can do to accommodate them so that apologies don’t need to then be uttered at the coffin.
Thankfully, all’s well that ends well. What can we learn from this? A lot actually, but the main thing is potentially not to be a jerk to those with food sensitivities, preferences, and allergies. Because none of us are here to act as judge supreme; we’re here to have a good time and do good.
Thankfully, all's well that ends well. What can we learn from this? A lot actually, but the main thing is potentially not to be a jerk to those with food sensitivities, preferences, and allergies. Because none of us are here to act as judge supreme; we're here to have a good time and do good.
If you're hosting, make them watch you dump their c**p in the garbage.
Glad he's your ex. Thanks for the tip about Worcestershire sauce, I never would have guessed that had gluten in it.
My mother in law has celiac disease and i am proud to say our house is the only house she hasn't gotten sick at/in. I scrub everything before, after and during. Thanksgiving is a process but I love and respect her so I will be overly cautious because I wear that badge of honor proudly.
Not allergic to salt but I do not like much in food. I've sent food back because all I can taste is salt. At the opposite extreme I had a friend who put so much on her food it sparkled. Must not have had any tase buds. It is suprising how angry some people get when you tell them "no salt"
I hope there are repercussions for these restaurants.
It’s infuriating to me that people get their feelings hurt when someone can’t or won’t eat the food they made. What you put in your body is a personal issue. Everyone needs to stop being food pushers. A lady at work said it was hurtful that I don’t eat on potluck days at work. I told her I’m the one who has to deal with the effects of certain foods on my body and it’s hurtful to me that she keeps trying to (figuratively) shove food down my throat.
Many people don’t seem to know that immediately throwing up a food they are allergic to is not unusual.
Very common reaction for vegetarians that are fed animal products if they have been strict with their diet for a long time.
I know MSG is a common additive, but I thought it also occurs naturally in a lot of different foods. I wonder what this person can eat safely.
Do they really say "gotcha"? That sounds ridiculous.
Here's your tea, Mom. Only a little bit of drain cleaner in it, you'll never notice./s
Try to tempt them with some dog poo next time they’re eating.
Well, that wasn't her trying to trick you or dismissing your allergy. She wasn't used to it and forgot to change the recipe. At least she didn't lie and tell you it was vegan when it wasn't. Maybe next time OP can come with a different plan to take on some of the responsibility herself instead of putting it on mom. For example bringing a dish, or showing up early to help mom cook.
My sister has a host of allegries and conditions so had to deal with these types of ignorant. My thoughts to most of these cases of people who don't believe and/or do the "just a little", now matter how often told, I just want to tell them "I'll just add some rat poison to their next meal. It's just a little. Should be fine," I settled for Flashbang, crazy spicy hot sauce, to get message across.
So many of these seem to be based on the idea that allergies only get triggered if the person can taste it. I'm dumbstruck by how many people appear to believe this.
I intentionally gave someone with peanut allergies something that came in contact with peanuts. Reading this list makes me regret doing that even more. I regret it too much now
