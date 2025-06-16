ADVERTISEMENT

For Alex McClintock, street photography is simply another way of telling stories. With a background in journalism, Alex brings a narrative sensibility to his images, capturing spontaneous moments he spots around him. Based in Sydney, he primarily shoots around Kings Cross and downtown, but always keeps his camera close — ready for whatever unfolds.

"I love capturing a scene where there’s a narrative or a character that takes the viewer somewhere," Alex shared with us. "The interesting thing with images, rather than words, is that the viewer doesn’t always have the full context, so there’s more room for them to imagine the rest of the story."

Street photography comes with its own set of challenges — from the unpredictability of each moment to the courage it takes to photograph strangers. But for Alex, every outing is a learning experience that helps him refine his craft.

Alex McClintock is an internationally recognised street photographer. You can buy prints or commission him on his website, and follow him on Instagram. And now, without further ado, scroll down and explore a selection of images captured by the photographer that we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | x.com | alexmcclintock.net

#1

Man eating a sandwich outdoors with a seagull flying close in this candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #2

    Elderly woman sitting alone on a train, captured candidly in a street photo by Alex McClintock showing everyday moments.

    #3

    Young woman with red hair holding an orange bottle, reflected in glass, captured in candid street photos by Alex McClintock.

    #4

    Candid street photo of a man and woman with large reflective balloons, capturing raw urban moments and unique perspectives.

    #5

    Candid street photo showing a man holding magazine issues lined up against a city wall.

    #6

    Elderly man with a long beard sitting next to a large white dog on a chair in candid street photos.

    #7

    Young woman in blue shirt taking a candid street photo with her phone, surrounded by shadow patterns on the wall

    #8

    Woman walking on city sidewalk near bright yellow and red truck in candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #9

    Two birds perched on a rooftop with sun flare and birds flying in clear blue sky in candid street photos style.

    #10

    Man driving a mobility scooter on a grassy path near a motel in a candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #11

    Candid street photo of a Chinatown supermarket exterior with vibrant produce and shadowed figure in the background.

    #12

    Orange traffic cones in front of a wall with floral murals in a candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #13

    Two men at night market, one wearing cartoon face mask, holding money in candid street photos by Alex McClintock.

    #14

    Man wearing a mask sitting on a red stool looking at his phone next to a colorful striped horse in candid street photos.

    #15

    Elderly man with sunglasses reading a book on a city street, captured in candid street photography style.

    #16

    Woman with floral tattoo on shoulder carrying black backpack with white flowers in candid street photo by Alex McClintock

    #17

    Candid street photo of a person wearing dog-print leggings standing next to a white greyhound on a city sidewalk.

    #18

    Man sitting on the floor in sunlight and shadows, captured in a candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #19

    Black and white candid street photo of a person interacting with two Dalmatian dogs on a city sidewalk.

    #20

    Elderly man wearing glasses holds small dog in a plaid coat on busy city street in candid street photo.

    #21

    Young woman in a leather jacket holding a framed painting on a dimly lit street in candid street photography style.

    #22

    Man in a blue helmet taking a candid street photo with a smartphone, showcasing urban life in a candid street photo style

    #23

    Clear plastic bags filled with goldfish displayed on a striped cloth, showcasing candid street photography perspective.

    #24

    Candid street photo of bird cages in a market with a pigeon flying, capturing everyday urban life moments by Alex McClintock.

    #25

    Person holding colorful bouquet of flowers candidly on a city street in a warm light street photo by Alex McClintock

    #26

    Candid street photo of a man reading at a cafe table with dogs resting nearby in a sunlit urban setting.

    #27

    Elderly woman in a red coat walking past a bright red star, a candid street photo capturing everyday urban life.

    #28

    Low-angle candid street photo capturing legs in white boots and diverse pedestrians against a colorful urban backdrop by Alex McClintock.

    #29

    Close-up candid street photo of man wearing helmet and glasses kissing a colorful parrot on his hand.

    #30

    Candid street photo of a toy car stuck in a garbage bin on a suburban street by Alex McClintock.

    #31

    Candid street photo showing a dog resting on a balcony with plants, capturing everyday urban life by Alex McClintock.

    #32

    Man smiling at small dog in an alleyway, a candid street photo capturing an intimate moment by Alex McClintock.

    #33

    Small dog peeking under a partially closed shutter in a candid street photo capturing an urban moment.

    #34

    Worn shoes on a person standing next to a black dog’s curly legs on a textured pavement in candid street photo style

    #35

    Candid street photo showing a dog on a leash beside a no dogs sign at a farmers market by Alex McClintock.

    #36

    Man wearing AirPods with a small dog peeking out of his shirt in a candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #37

    Close-up of a person wearing red earrings with the word naughty, captured in candid street photos by Alex McClintock.

    #38

    Man pointing while standing near fruit stall, captured in a candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #39

    Two people on a bench share food while a seagull flies close in a candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #40

    Shirtless young man reading a book and smoking on a sunlit street in candid street photos by Alex McClintock.

    #41

    Candid street photo of a dog holding a red frisbee and tennis ball on a city sidewalk at night.

    #42

    Person in a pink sweatshirt feeding pigeons on a city bench in a candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #43

    Elderly woman sitting on a bench against a red wall, captured in a candid street photo by Alex McClintock.

    #44

    Candid street photo of a yellow brick building with a Minion figure visible inside a second-floor window.

    #45

    Candid street photo of an elderly man feeding seagulls on a busy city bench, capturing everyday urban life moments.

    #46

    Woman covering face inside dimly lit restaurant captured in candid street photo by Alex McClintock with vibrant urban details.

    #47

    Man walking dog near large urban sculptures in a candid street photo capturing unique city life moments by Alex McClintock.

    #48

    Blurry candid street photo showing two people sitting behind a textured, translucent surface in warm lighting.

