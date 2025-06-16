ADVERTISEMENT

For Alex McClintock, street photography is simply another way of telling stories. With a background in journalism, Alex brings a narrative sensibility to his images, capturing spontaneous moments he spots around him. Based in Sydney, he primarily shoots around Kings Cross and downtown, but always keeps his camera close — ready for whatever unfolds.

"I love capturing a scene where there’s a narrative or a character that takes the viewer somewhere," Alex shared with us. "The interesting thing with images, rather than words, is that the viewer doesn’t always have the full context, so there’s more room for them to imagine the rest of the story."

Street photography comes with its own set of challenges — from the unpredictability of each moment to the courage it takes to photograph strangers. But for Alex, every outing is a learning experience that helps him refine his craft.

Alex McClintock is an internationally recognised street photographer. You can buy prints or commission him on his website, and follow him on Instagram. And now, without further ado, scroll down and explore a selection of images captured by the photographer that we’ve prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | x.com | alexmcclintock.net