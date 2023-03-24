63 Examples Of Hilariously Unrealistic Expectations When Applying For A Job
Looking for a job is often a tiresome process as it is. Some places, however, take it to the next level by making the candidate jump through arguably one too many hoops. They present job requirements that seem odd at best, considering the position or the place the person is applying to.
Lots of applicants, surprised about such prerequisites, turn to the online world to voice their frustrations or share a good laugh. We have gathered some of the best real-life examples of just how absurd certain requirements can be. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the comical stories.
This post may include affiliate links.
That happend to me when I trailed forma TV repair shop. I fixed 4 TVs and a CD player. I didn't get the job because "I wasn't qualified"
Sad to hear a medical operation manager should take a side gig to sustain
Why does the concept of working teenagers also doing education confuse managers…
Yup i once hired a qualified chemist whose expertise was in organic something something to work part time retail. Guy was a star. turned up in a suit and tie
Honestly answering disagree to that question would be hard lol cause I have no hope for humanity lol
"If train A leaves Prague at 3:57 pm, and plane B leaves Bangalore twenty minutes later..." -I thought you guys were looking for a fry cook?-
Are these companies looking to Squid Game for inspiration?