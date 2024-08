Most of us have heard the same old “ truisms ” repeated over and over again throughout our lives, but ultimately, only life experience can actually teach us how things really work . You can’t replicate it, you can’t “learn” it, the only way to get it is just to live and keep on living. But through the magic of the internet, we can at least pick some older folk’s brains on the topic. Someone asked “Older people, what is 100% pure BS?” and netizens shared the various things that they have found to be false. SO get comfortable as you read through, upvote the ones you agree with and be sure to add your own contributions in the comments section below.

#1 You can be whatever you want to be when you grow up…. It’s all luck.

#2 The idea that you need to find a career that you are passionate about. Find a career that you can earn decently in and still have work/life balance. Work to fund your passions.

#3 That you have to work at least a year at a company before leaving. In today's market if you have to bounce for a better position, do it. Any company will drop you without hesitation if they have to.

#4 That your soulmate is out there. There is no such thing. You have people who you are attracted to, and compatible with. And liking the person you are with is a hell of a lot more important in the long run than most everything else.

#5 99% of dating advice.



100% of financial advice from anyone that posts videos as a job online.

#6 That you'll always be broken.



Trauma does terrible things to a person, but you can get better. It isn't easy, but you are absolutely capable of being happy and living a successful life. Don't give up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Your efforts will be rewarded.

#8 That other people care what you wear, what kind of car you drive or what music you listen to. Those things seem important when you are young. But honestly most people are just trying to live their own lives. They probably don't think about you at all when you are not around.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Being an adult. There is no switch that gets flipped, no sense of leveling up. One day, you're just yourself with a huge pile of bills and your sense of self won't feel any different.

#10 HR at your job.



They are there to protect the company and will slit your throat when it suits them.



Tell them nothing.

#11 Weddings. Sure buy a dress, take nice photos. Go down to the courthouse and do it that way. Then take the money you would have spent and save it for a down payment on a house. Weddings are not that fun. Crazy expensive. Time consuming. Stressful. You do not need one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 That you can do anything you set your mind to. You can be anything you want to be. If you try hard enough you will succeed.



All b******t. You can try hard at anything and fail. You have to have reasonable goals, not impossible ones.

#13 Ads about amazing deals you can get online by using their site. PS5 for $20? Just tell us you're an illegal scam and let us move on with our lives. The fact that YouTube plays these scam ads constantly proves they don't give a s**t.

#14 Being an “influencer”



Being a “content creator”.

#15 Low fat products will help you reduce weight.

#16 Organized Religion. There is no difference between David Koresh and the Catholic church except scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Money can't buy happiness. B******t ,it can.

#18 Social media. You will get to a point where you will look back and think why did you waste so much time on it. It’s all fake and in the end none of it will matter.

#19 That doctors know best. If you feel like something is wrong, keep pushing, advocate for yourself, go to another doctor, do whatever you need to do. Can't stress this enough. So many stories of friends and family being told nothing is wrong, and THERE WAS.

#20 Promises an employer makes.

#21 Giving a s**t about what others think of you.

#22 Health insurance and their endless shenanigans.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Multi-level marketing, no matter what they call it - network marketing etc.



Rules about how to attract relationships focused only on men or women ("The Rules" etc)



Rules about how to advance in business ("48 Laws of Power")



Anything with "The Four-Hour" in the title



Payday loans.

#24 The customer is always right, you can achieve anything by working hard, and everyone is born equal.

#25 The world is going to end in 5 years.



I've been hearing that s**t for 40 years.

#26 Online dating sites. massive scams imo. it amazes me how the younger generation expects this/these to work. it's really just another form of social media, only more toxic because it more or less allows/encourages people to rate each other sight-unseen.



i'm a bartender of over 20 years, and i see these dates/meet-ups all the time. 99% of them are horribly awkward and don't work out. it's obvious from the first 5 minutes. what a waste of time and resources when those same two could just cut out the middleman and the time being anxious, come to the bar, and probably experience a much better result that would occur naturally.



i wish younger people would understand that just putting yourself in social situations outdoes tinder 99/100 times. even if (especially if!) you're an awkward person. just get out there and be you. there's a match out there for you, and chances are, they aren't at home on their computer.







edit: the reading comprehension (or lack there of) here is blowing my mind. just because i am a bartender doesn't mean i'm recommending bars as a place to meet other people. they work great for some and not for others. i specifically said "social situations" to avoid the typical reddit blowback on bar culture. and yet, here we are...

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Hustle culture. You deserve to rest.

#28 That the United States is an equal opportunity country.

Wrong. Social class, privilege, contacts gift opportunity to those who have them.

#29 My 10 year old needs a cell phone because of how dangerous times are “now”.

#30 Anything labeled paranormal or supernatural, specifically ghosts.



None of it is real. Everything has an explanation, even when we don't have one. The default position is not magic.

#31 That you can handle the poison of your choice (alcohol, dope, smoking, gambling, etc). Even if you feel in control for 20+ years, in then end it will consume you.

#32 Anxiety is a normal feeling not a sign of mental illness.

#33 High Fructose Corn Syrup.

#34 The notion that the people we elect to power intend to serve the common good. If we commoners could one day open our eyes together and see the real enemy rather than fighting each other over pronouns and whether someone is a racist or a karen, we could make some progress. Guess who benefits from our endless squabbling. Not us, but those who exploit us.

#35 When you're in your 20s, especially late 20s, and think "yeah, me and my friends, we pretty much have it figured out."



You don't, like just trust me. You f*****g don't, and as a guy about to turn 40, I laugh at how comically naive me and my friends were at that age. Even as fairly progressive and open minded people, we didn't know s**t.



Old heads would try to tell me this at that time and I'd dismiss it, because I'm special and know better. I wish I could powder my hand, slap the f**k out of 27 year old me, and convince him to just listen.

#36 "Just do what you love."



Do what pays the bills. Everything becomes tedious fast, even the things you love, so keep yourself safe and prepare yourself financially.

#37 College degree will not guarantee you anything. Especially with AI taking over so much. I'm glad I chose an HVAC career.

#38 That we should respect our elders. Um, no; many people, who are older than me, have been complete s**t people. Respect is earned (or not), based on the human being you are.

#39 "Nobody wants to work anymore". No, workers just want fair treatment and fair pay.

#40 That you don’t have a significant influence on your life and destiny. You do. Make good decisions every day - relationship, family, job, financial, d***s and alcohol, exercise. You don’t have to be perfect, but you do need to make good decisions most of the time. Doing so greatly influences the likelihood that you will have strong relationships, feel healthier mentally and physically, live longer and live better, and be more financially secure. Don’t let anyone convince you that your effort is a waste. Your effort can make all the difference.

#41 People who oppose transgenderism. They don't realize that it's been a concept for tens of thousands of years.

#42 When the schools say they have no tolerance for bullying. Thats definitely

100% BULL.

#43 CPR on television shows. Your grandma didn’t have nice light chest compressions, her ribs were cracked, her brain was deprived of oxygen and she had needles stuck into her and lines drilled into her shin bones, Ventilator tubes shoved down her trachea while she coded. CPR and resuscitation does nothing to fix the problem that caused your loved ones heart to stop. It just prolongs it when families say “they want everything done” for little ol grandma who already has stage four cancer or kidney disease or heart failure.



If you are young and in a relative good health prior to coding than being full code is a good option for you but the little elderly people who do not have good quality of life who code and we are forced to do these things to them because of their family is 100% b******t.



There are worse things than death. Everybody should speak to their families and have advanced directives on file for end of life measures.

#44 "older generations this, newer generations that"



Humans have barely changed for millenia. Teenagers 3000 years ago ain't that different than now and older people now aren't that different to what younger people will be 60 years from now.



Children aren't smarter these days. They aren't more disrespectful either.



Any phrase where someone says "in my times" or "in your times", is probably BS unless its about technology.

#45 Any f*****g connotation between the stars and planets and how you act as a human being: whether it’s horoscopes, Mercury retrograde, a full moon, or Unicron.



If you have to use some intergalactic nonsense to explain your attitude, you’re probably just being a s****y person.

#46 Fashion. It’s 100% made up b******t designed for people to waste money and precious resources. Clothing, sure everyone needs that, but to throw perfectly good pieces of clothing away for no other reason than it not being the current fashion is an absolute crock of s**t. Buying clothes that you don’t actually use is also b******t. Last but not least- judging other people for what they wear is b******t. Nothing could matter less than what clothes people wear.

#47 “Lifelong friends”. Most friendships are situational, even those that are decades-long. A friend of 35 years viciously turned on me this spring bc I couldn’t travel 6 hours for an impromptu reception she threw. I still can’t believe it. People turn on you. Be prepared.