The internet is full of great advice. You just need to know where to look (and use a little common sense while you do it).

Dietitian and business coach Deanna took her search to the comment section of her viral TikTok video, asking users to share the things that truly changed their lives, from budget-friendly hacks to worthwhile splurges. We’ve rounded up some of the best responses to pass along to you. Check them out below and upvote the ones you’d try!

#1

Woman meditating cross-legged in a calm setting, improving her life through mindfulness practices. Started imagining best case scenarios instead of worst case scenarios

susanlowery6

    #2

    Credit cards on a laptop keyboard, representing ways to improve lives through technology and finance. Separating my bill money from my fun money in two different accounts.

    buymealexis

    #3

    Two people enjoying a conversation at a cafe, improving their lives with laughter and connection. Saying the compliments out loud that I was thinking in my head. With my family, friends, coworkers, random person on the street.

    davidfmvaughn

    #4

    Smartphone displaying social media apps; Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter on screen. Deleted Facebook and Instagram. Comparison is the thief of joy. 😌

    vida.amor.feliz

    #5

    Person sleeping peacefully in bed, wrapped in white sheets, highlighting life improvement through better sleep. When I go to bed, I make a list of things that gave me, even the slightest, ounce of happiness that day. Truly made me appreciate things so much more and it has helped my mental health tremendously.

    mribeirocorreia

    #6

    Graduates in caps and gowns smiling with diplomas, capturing a life-improving moment being photographed outdoors. Getting my masters degree in a 6 mos time span age 41 ✨and then earning an award for the research I did for it✨

    kris_see_mah_sue1

    #7

    Man in a plaid suit adjusting his tie, sitting on a bench in front of a brick wall, improving life through style. DELUSIONAL CONFIDENCE. Life changing.

    leighanne_bradburn

    #8

    Laptop with colorful stickers on a desk, enhancing life with creativity and personalization. Placing the stickers instead of keeping them forever.

    sm1te_me_d0wn

    #9

    A person sleeping comfortably in a cozy bed, illustrating improved life quality from a viral thread. Doing a quick “closing shift” before bed every night so when I wake up my house has been reset and is (mostly) tidy.

    chelsey.t

    #10

    Ornate church interior with vibrant ceiling and altar, showcasing architectural beauty. leaving the church i grew up in👌

    hteitsme

    #11

    Person pouring whiskey into a sink, showcasing a life improvement choice from a popular discussion thread. Stopped drinking, started walking 1.5-2 hours outside everyday. Key point…outside. I love life now.

    rocklou

    #12

    Person in a cozy sweater sitting beside plants, face partially covered, reflecting on life improvements. Remembering that embarrassment is a mindset. $0

    lazzagnadelrey

    #13

    Four friends sitting on a hill, enjoying the view, part of a viral thread about life improvements. Defriended toxic relationships

    courtkneee7

    #14

    Senior dog lying on a soft rug in a cozy living room, illustrating life improvements shared by people. Adopting an elderly rescue dog! Never had a dog before. I love her more than anything. Giving this sweet creature the best life ever is such an honor and a privilege.

    mantis_shrimp_colorwheel

    #15

    Person applying toothpaste to an electric toothbrush, part of a thread on life improvements. Finishing products to completion before buying new, regardless of being influenced or sales.

    jesspzee

    #16

    Organized closet with folded clothes and a leather satchel, showcasing life improvement through tidiness. Having a declutter box on the closet and donating things everytime it’s full. My home is far less overstimlating.

    simplici_deeee

    #17

    Person shopping in a store aisle, browsing products that could improve their life. Taking a photo of the cute things in store rather than buying leading to overconsumption.

    toolazytodoit

    #18

    Person in beige blouse and black skirt sitting, hands intertwined, symbolizing life improvement moments. Getting divorced.

    lyricskye22

    #19

    Person holding a pill and a glass of water, suggesting life improvement tips. Getting medicated for my adhd after 28 years.

    bria_077

    #20

    Chef in a professional kitchen cooking, focused on improving recipes. A fulfilling job.

    sissi_stillkpopstan

    #21

    Two people hugging warmly, illustrating life improvement moments. Practicing DAILY gratitude and eliminating complaining.

    asapghani

    #22

    Man wearing glasses, reading in bed, surrounded by soft lighting, enhancing his life with a book, relaxation setting. Reading before bed instead of scrolling. Even if it is TWO PAGES OR listening to a podcast, even if it’s a white noise podcast. My brain is so much more clear at bedtime and I sleep better.

    lz22220

    #23

    Bookshelf filled with diverse books, showcasing items that improved people's lives. A library card. $0.

    box451

    #24

    Learning to cook from scratch. I feel so confident in making my favorite meals from restaurants, but better!

    slytherinvibing

    #25

    A cozy trailer parked under tall trees, showcasing a life improvement suggestion. Bought an RV, drove 7500 miles in 8 weeks visiting 28 states.

    marksg310

    #26

    Person using ChatGPT on a laptop, typing on a geometric pattern table, enhancing their life with this technology. Using ChatGPT for as many things as possible to make my life easier and not using Google.

    hail_seitan013

    #27

    Person holding orange cup with lid, representing life-improving items from a viral discussion thread. Drinking pre workout in the morning snapped me out of a 3 year depression.

    magpie_1_1

    #28

    getting a cat. theyre so worth it ong

    _papayango_

    #29

    Festive Christmas tree adorned with ornaments and dried orange slices, enhancing holiday ambiance. Started buying one gift card out of each paycheck so when Christmas came I didn’t have to spend any of my bill money on gifts. I either gifted a card itself or used it to buy gifts.

    kb9413

    #30

    Saying no when I don’t actually wanna do things

    thekirbb

    #31

    Person applying makeup in front of a window, representing life improvement habits. Intentionally getting ready everyday. Even if it’s a little. The point is to at least feel a bit better than when you started getting ready. You deserve to be taken care of.

    kennakarlssonwrites

    #32

    A lone gas station lit up at night, representing improved life simplicity. Getting gas on the way home instead of the morning of.

    owahthomas

    #33

    Cinnamon rolls in a glass dish on a bed, with one roll on a plate and cutlery, illustrating life improvements. Don’t eat carbs when you’re alone. That’s it. That’s the diet. You’ll see amazing results. If you go out to dinner with friends go nuts. Just no carbs when you’re alone.

    federicoquintero97

    #34

    One Ferrero Rocher a day

    is_justjess

    #35

    Walking 10k steps every day.

    shine_on_mama

    #36

    I was influenced by a hinge commercial and now I live with a random guy who hasn’t stopped bringing home flowers for a year.

    ifitsupthen

    #37

    EMDR therapy. My whole brain has factory reset. Trauma where ??

    bswi89

    #38

    Hate to be corny but getting sober genuinely changed my life

    rachelparuta

    #39

    stopped drinking wine and started taking magnesium glycinate and drinking tart cherry juice in a wine glass

    wanderlust1389

    #40

    Stretching every morning. Even if it’s just for 5 minutes, it’s such a good start to my day to get in tune with my body.

    ellie_duchene

    #41

    Taking a blood test to see what I’m deficient in and then taking the vitamins that were needed. Literally feel like a whole knew woman

    talltara

    #42

    Saying “thank you” out loud when something good happens 🥰

    jesssimonee

    #43

    Believing in Gods ability to perform miracles even when the outcome seems absolutely, out of this world impossible.

    y0urenotmydad

    #44

    Losing 70lbs and going to therapy have both completely overhauled my life. I don't even feel like the same person.

    hey_its_sally_

    #45

    I left my abusive ex!

    uhkillmeplease

    #46

    Stopped trying to climb the career ladder. The permission to just exist, clock in and out, and being present everyday was the best thing for my health

    hobbybex

    #47

    The popular size Mason Pearson brush. Helped with hair thinning imo. And running as exercise. I started with intermittent jogging. But it literally slimmed me down so fast.

    valerycrisp

    #48

    Going to bed at 9:30 with the children instead of staying up

    janellesaldana

    #49

    Passing the bar exam 🥰

    jendre3000

    #50

    sorting laundry by item type, not color. you then only have to put away jeans or sweatshirts or leggings etc, making it less overwhelming & more likely to be completed same day.

    midnights.1313

    #51

    Oh dang these comments… I was gonna say dawn powerwash soap 😂😭

    berryboop3

    #52

    This saying “if you don’t change it you choose it”

    softbelliedpan

    #53

    Focusing on getting out of debt. I don’t owe anyone a penny! So freeing.

    distancerunnergirl

    #54

    Hiring a housecleaner, daily affirmations to boost my confidence, becoming addicted to the gym/lagree, investing time into hobbies.

    hannahvbrown

    #55

    ChatGPT. We make a planner with a different focus every month. My meals, cleaning schedule, grocery list, etc is populated and I don’t have decision fatigue.

    kayyawkward

    #56

    Sticking to a budget and tracking every dime I spent. Turns out, I wasn’t broke, I was just wasting soooo much money.

    mc13450

    #57

    Reminding myself that the very worst case scenario only exists in my mind.

    _vanessa_nicole

    #58

    I don’t know if this fits in what you were asking but the only thing that really changed my life last year was going back to school at my big age. I feel so fulfilled learning something new.

    aleidainperson

    #59

    Believing in higher vibrations. I don’t waste my time on negativity. When I get mad, I thank the anger for bringing the topic to my attention.

    annathemunn

    #60

    "Don't put it down, put it away"

    syddd1321

    #61

    doing photos for hotels. now i literally travel on vacation for a job.

    hopeidontknowyou

    #62

    heated blanket tbh

    rosecoloredrocio

    #63

    Stopped messaging and calling ppl. Whoever actually reached out after a few days of not hearing from me were the ones I kept in my life. You’d be amazed on how many fakes are in your life

    shelbystockinger

    #64

    I threw all of my socks away, bought 2 packs of white, 2 packs of black, I don’t fold socks now cause I know they’ll match.

    502_4041jlm

