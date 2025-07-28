ADVERTISEMENT

Life is hard, or, to quote a song from the OG pedal-to-the-metal Pixar classic Cars, "Life is a highway." There are some hard truths we realize as we go through life; some we wish we knew sooner rather than later. But hey – isn't that the whole point of this thing called life?

Recently, people have been sharing the most impactful reality checks they've experienced in an online thread, and some of them might hit too close to home. When one netizen asked, "What are some of the hardest pills to swallow in life?", others really came out swinging. Don't know about you, but I feel pretty called out by some of these.

#1

That unfortunately i will out live my pets.

i write this while sitting beside my 20 y/o childhood cat in her final hours of life. i will love her forever.

edit: my babygirl was so tired she passed during the sedation shot instead of the actual shot 🥺 glad my booki was able to cross high as a mf kite 🤍 3:55pm long live miss kitty — thank you so much for all the support.

boricuashawty Report

17points
borjestromming avatar
Börje Strömming
Börje Strömming
Community Member
4 hours ago

This hit extra hard today, might need to put down my elderly cat this week. So sad that they just are with us for a short period of our lives, but it is a small comfort that we/I are with them for their entire life. I believe I mean as much to him as he does to me.

8
8points
    #2

    Woman looking upset holding a brush in doorway while man in suit faces away, illustrating sad brutal truths about life. You can’t win against people with no moral values.

    Successful_Cow_8713 , RDNE Stock project Report

    16points
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    We are learning this every day in the USA. Donald Trump has no moral values and I await the downvotes.

    12
    12points
    #3

    A man sitting on a couch, reading a book with a thoughtful expression, reflecting on sad brutal truths about life. You in fact, cannot accomplish anything you set your mind to.

    jaylek , Craig Adderley Report

    16points
    #4

    Three people sitting with papers in a dimly lit room, reflecting on sad brutal discouraging truths about life. “You think you’re talented, then you show up for the audition, and everyone else is talented”.

    SnooMacarons3473 , cottonbro studio Report

    13points
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I've entered and won a writing contest two years ago. I'm competing again this year, and people ask me 'did you write the winning story?' and I tell them 'that's entirely dependent on what everyone else wrote. You can write an incredibly good story, but if someone else just does it better, you don't win."

    3
    3points
    #5

    Young man sitting alone on the floor by a large window, reflecting on sad brutal and discouraging truths about life. You may do everything right and still lose. There's no guarantee in anything.

    SlowFinger3479 , Borna Hržina Report

    13points
    #6

    Young man in a blue shirt looking out window with blinds, reflecting on sad brutal truths about life and acceptance. Sometimes you are the problem in the situation.

    That yes you are allowed to have your emotions but it's how you use/ express those emotions that become a problem.

    You have to be fluent in silence sometimes to know what's going on.

    Cut-Upstairs , Ethan Sykes Report

    12points
    pass_nad avatar
    Nadine Debard
    Nadine Debard
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Sometimes you are the problem even if you think you're doing things the best possible way. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

    3
    3points
    #7

    Two women in a serious conversation in a minimalist room, reflecting sad brutal and discouraging truths about life. That regardless of who’s at fault for your trauma and whether or not they take accountability, that healing as an adult is YOUR job.

    fireflygirl1013 , cottonbro studio Report

    12points
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Bu11$hit! I'm a survivor of SA and I'm sick of this this list. BP wherever you scraped this from, this list is blaming victims and it should be burned.

    1
    1point
    #8

    You absolutely can lose everything you have, no matter how stable, and be left in a position where there's absolutely no way you can work your way back up to where you were.

    Avionykx Report

    12points
    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Your whole life can be turned upside down at a moment's notice through no fault of your own.

    1
    1point
    #9

    Young woman with glasses looking stressed and tired while using a laptop, reflecting sad brutal truths about life. Often, the lesser of two evils is a valid choice that adults have to make.

    badwolf1013 , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

    12points
    #10

    Group of diverse friends sharing pizza and laughing in casual setting, reflecting on sad brutal truths about life. Some of your friends aren't really your friends but you won't know until you're vulnerable.

    Truth_decay , Diva Plavalaguna Report

    12points
    pass_nad avatar
    Nadine Debard
    Nadine Debard
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    This is so true. And sometimes the discreet acquaintance shows up when you're alone and in need and even their family come and help you and ask for nothing. New friends forever.

    5
    5points
    #11

    Scattered one dollar bills representing harsh and discouraging truths about life people find hard to accept. That in all but a few situations, money wins out.

    zeroshock30 , Alexander Grey Report

    11points
    #12

    A man sitting on a bed in a dim room, holding his head in distress, representing sad brutal truths about life. Just because something is not your fault doesn't mean it's not your responsibility.

    BeigeMadonna , MART PRODUCTION Report

    11points
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Also important to recognise that something may not be your responsibility despite others insisting that it is, and that it's simply very convenient for them if you're naive enough to assume responsibility.

    3
    3points
    #13

    A young woman looks upset while a man gestures in frustration, highlighting sad brutal truths about life. Not everyone you love will love you back

    And it's not because there's something wrong with you. It's just the way feelings work. Love does not oblige.

    Lleyla_25 , Vera Arsic Report

    10points
    #14

    A couple sitting at a bar table, woman upset covering her face, reflecting sad brutal and discouraging truths about life. You may not be what's best for the person that's best for you.

    Potential-Click9707 , cottonbro studio Report

    10points
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    I'm sick of this one. Did BP scrape some Redpill idiot on 4Chan?

    #15

    Person sitting on rocky mountain peak surrounded by snow-covered mountains, reflecting on sad brutal truths about life. No one is going to come save you. Show up for yourself.

    placidtrash , Marek Piwnicki Report

    10points
    #16

    Aging happens to everyone and looks fade, ouch.

    UserQuestions20 Report

    10points
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    None of us are getting out of this alive. 🤷🏻‍♂️

    3
    3points
    #17

    It's not a fair game. It never will be. But we still have to play. And sometimes we do win.

    SinamonChallengerRT Report

    9points
    pass_nad avatar
    Nadine Debard
    Nadine Debard
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    And you need to acknowledge when you win, some peopl don't even realise

    3
    3points
    #18

    You can't make someone do anything. You can't make someone take accountability, you can't make someone act the way they should act. You can only lead a horse to water, and it's not even your responsibility to do that.

    _bat_girl_ Report

    9points
    #19

    If you have kids it's not their job to take care of you in your old age. I think that's a really hard pill to swallow for a lot of people.

    benhereford Report

    9points
    #20

    Being offended is a choice. Of course sometimes it's justified, but it's *always* a choice.

    The universe doesn't care, and it never will.

    Other people won't respect you unless you respect yourself. -This is a *really* hard one for people to accept.

    Your happiness is your responsibility. There will be plenty of people who come into your life who bring you happiness. Embrace them, but don't *rely* on them.

    In my experience, the people who claim to be the *most* Christian are usually the biggest a******s. A******s who also go to church every Sunday are bigger a******s than those who don't, by the very nature of pretending to be virtuous.

    You're not special. You can *be* special, but it takes a lot of work and effort to separate yourself from everyone else.

    If you're a grown adult and you've never left the community you grew up in, 99% of your views on how the world works are wrong. They're probably very, *very* wrong.

    xts2500 Report

    9points
    #21

    Blurred black and white image of people crossing a city street, conveying sad brutal truths about life and acceptance. How much in life is truly outside our control.

    anon , Mike Chai Report

    8points
    pass_nad avatar
    Nadine Debard
    Nadine Debard
    Community Member
    3 hours ago

    Understanding that (I mean deeply, like changing your view of the world) can help to manage anxiety. Is there anything I could do to avoid this? No? So I move on. When I was pregnant my baby had issues and he could have died or have a bad health, and I knew stress could induce those bad things, so I stopped worrying. It's very hard to do. You need to reset your mindset in a certain way. Meditation and yoga helped. He's a perfectly healthy little boy.

    3
    3points
    #22

    You'll almost certainly never be as successful as the people who were born into success.

    Left_Hotel5439 Report

    8points
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    my sister is so proud of my "career", me mostly being stable and my relationship, while I think I am surviving and doing the minimum. I think a lot of it is a question of perpective and the pressure we put on ourselves. Are my classmates from 25 years ago more successful? jup. but nobody can tell me if it's through luck or hard work and there is no telling if they are happy eitherway. no sense in comparing.

    0
    0points
    #23

    People who are in a position to help you won't.

    Barbarella_ella Report

    8points
    #24

    That being paid what the company says the job is worth, and the work required to do the job are ALWAYS going to be different.
    Actual conversation I once had with boss:
    Boss: "We need you to do more than just the bare minimum"-

    Me:"If you want me to do more, you need to pay me more"

    Boss: "Well do more to show us you deserve more"

    Me: "Sorry, I don't work for free"

    Boss: "What do you mean? You're not, we're paying you! We just want you to do more than the bare minimum"

    Me: "So let me get this straight, you want me to do more but not pay me for it, correct?"

    Boss: "No, we just want you to do your job"

    Me: "That's exactly what I'm doing"

    Boss: "No, you're doing the bare minimum"

    Me: "Which is my job to the letter. If you want more you need to pay me more, again, I don't work for free".

    Sarge1387 Report

    8points
    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And probably the next statement from the boss is "You are fired".

    0
    0points
    #25

    Some people will never apologize, not because they’re right but because their ego is louder than their guilt. Let that sink in before you keep waiting.

    blushlint Report

    7points
    #26

    Many good people become depressed d**g addicts or alcoholics cuz the world is just too dark and too much pain for some of us to accept.

    Derrrtran25 Report

    7points
    #27

    Loyalty is a very rare trait to find in others.

    tupelohoneyyy Report

    7points
    #28

    That unconditional love is really rare. My mom died and she was the only person to truly love me unconditionally. My siblings and dad seemed to love me on their terms. Past partners said they had unconditional love but turns out they loved me on their own terms and conditions lol. Moral of what I am saying is that if you know of someone who loves you unconditionally, you should really try keep that person in your life and cherish them.

    Chemical-Ad5859 Report

    7points
    #29

    More often than not your trust will not be rewarded.

    Godlessheeathen666 Report

    7points
    #30

    Once you become an adult, it's on you to solve your own life problems.

    synthestar Report

    7points
    #31

    You may never find love, find a good job, get where you wanted to get. Maybe the ending is not happy. And that is life, it happens a lot.

    jvg_182 Report

    6points
    #32

    Nobody owes you closure, sometimes you just have to accept the apology you’ll never get and keep moving.

    Live-Scratch-2939 Report

    6points
    #33

    Oftentimes you can be the only person in a crowded room that is right and if you dare speak up, you'll most likely be crucified for it.

    Commercial-Novel-786 Report

    6points
    siamsam7 avatar
    Sam
    Samantha H
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very true. Also I have noticed that on social media if you don't agree with the majority on a post, you will get some angry responses, we all should be able to express our opinion.

    #34

    This is mostly for the redpills and incels: No one has to tailor themselves to you. 


    It's not women's job to be whatever you find attractive or "marriage material".  If what you're looking for is hard to find, that sucks, but it's not our problem. .

    AvailableVictory1079 Report

    #35

    The early bird gets the worm but the second mouse gets the cheese.

    Low-Progress-2166 Report

    #36

    Bad things happen to good people, bad people get good things. There is no fairness, no justice and no happy endings for most of us.

    Ita_Hobbes Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one sucks the most because everyone is brought up to believe that life should be fair, but it's not and will never be. I think it's the hardest for most people to accept.

    #37

    You might be the juiciest peach on the tree, but some people just simply don't like peaches, and there's nothing you can do about it! 🍑.

    duffykid Report

    #38

    No matter how good you are to someone in a relationship, sometimes you have to accept that person is not right for you.

    New doors will open after one is closed and you will discover there are much better things waiting for you in life.

    It is very hard for people to sometimes change for their own good. They choose to be a certain way and you have to accept it and move on...

    Strange_Man_1911 Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The second paragraph is wishful thinking, against the whole spirit of this post.

    #39

    Sometimes you are the problem.

    Lost_Farm8868 Report

    #40

    You might wake up one day and realize you were raised by a narcissistic parent who controlled your life and sabotaged your independence.

    LisaPMA Report

    louisedavidson avatar
    Loudawg76
    Loudawg76
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! Me right now. I think I was literally in shock for about 6 months once the penny dropped! SO many things from throughout the years finally made sense. I can’t unsee it now and it was quite a devastating realisation

    #41

    Hard work and intelligence correlate with success, but ultimately it’s a game of luck. You can’t outwork someone who was simply in the right place at the right time.

    Inevitable-Mousse-67 Report

    #42

    That there's no justice or even karma for a****rs who destroyed you.

    Physical_Orchid3616 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another terrible truth because we want this to be wrong so strongly.

    #43

    Hard work doesn’t beat Generational wealth.

    GABENFROG Report

    #44

    The world doesn't owe you anything.

    Seygem Report

    #45

    Honesty is not the best policy. A lot of what I was taught about being a good person doesn’t take me far in this life.

    Realistic-Cost1478 Report

    #46

    Wondering if/how things would be different if you met different ppl at different times in your life.

    dtcstylez10 Report

    #47

    Think about the countless number of souls who have lived and passed on over the millinea. 99.9% of what you do in life doesn’t matter. You will die, memories of you will soon begin to wither away, and you will be forgotten shortly thereafter. In the grand scheme of things, nothing really matters.

    quantomflex Report

    #48

    That I'll spend the majority of my day and life working and get very little time enjoying life. Work-dinner-bed feels kind of meaningless.

    AnonymousChocoholic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stereotomy2006 avatar
    ORSOrama
    ORSOrama
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The world does not want to let you find time to think about this kind of things: it can be dangerous. For the world.

    #49

    We have evolved from a biological system that encourages and rewards predation, dominance, and territoriality. It’s only natural those that reflect those instincts have always thrived in our social and civic systems.

    asianwaste Report

    #50

    Because of property taxes i will never truly own my home. Even when the loan is paid off, i could still lose it for missing payment. And these taxes will only go up. Even if i make no improvements, somehow i owe more than last year. It’s really effed up.

    nosyNurse Report

    #51

    Crime does pay.

    IronKr Report

    #52

    At some point, you'll be attending funerals for the people you are closest to. So, don't hold grudges, have compassion, and give people your undivided attention instead of being on your phone so much.

    pearlofthejam Report

    #53

    “Work your fingers to the bone, what do you get? Boney fingers. Boney fingers …”.

    Apperman Report

    #54

    You can spend your whole life shaping your future around the people you care about, only to realize they never once factored you into theirs.

    no_user_found_1619 Report

    #55

    That for most people, once you start your career it's an everyday grind until you retire then die.

    DocAnabolic1 Report

    #56

    Most people have said the ones that I would have said so here's another one:

    There's dignity in silence and not everyone needs to know your side of the story.

    If the people that matter to you know then that's all that matters at the end of the day.

    Birdy8588 Report

    #57

    The realisation that you’re not as special as you thought to be growing up. And then realising that your parents did an awesome job for making you think you were special.

    Lazylion-6 Report

    #58

    Consequences, lol.  A few words out of anger and it's a long road to rebuild trust, if ever!

    Infinite-Mud-5673 Report

    #59

    I'm wrestling with the fact my wife will eventually end up with someone else when we separate. I'm driving the seperation for a number of reasons but this thought is absolutely k**ling me. Ironic eh.

    theyogibear85 Report

    #60

    You're not the main character in anyone else's story and who you think you are isn't who you are in the mind of every person you know.

    Express_Fortune_6540 Report

    #61

    The saying that you reap what you sow not always works. Sometimes the crops fails. Sometimes you sow others reap.

    TheDdayNinja Report

    #62

    Some lost opportunities will never arise again. Time inexorably moves on, and the world with it.

    Asmodeane Report

    #63

    Two men discussing golf clubs in a shop, conveying a moment reflecting on sad brutal and discouraging truths about life. Getting what you want probably won't make you any happier.

    Jake0fTrades , Jopwell Report

    #64

    You can't force a loved one to get sober.
    😭.

    OneCow9890 Report

    #65

    That I’m old now. Didn’t think it would happen to me.

    coggiegirl Report

    #66

    Your partner can fall out of love and stop liking the person you are and there is nothing you can do to change that, no matter how hard you try.

    omaramgad Report

    #67

    Hardest pill to swallow is that you’ll probably never get to live out your dreams. In fact, most people quietly let them die around their 30’s.

    InSearchOfTruth727 Report

    #68

    You might not be your parents favorite child.

    jerCSY Report

    #69

    No one, outside of your spouse or maybe family, gives a s**t if you're struggling.

    AuDHDMDD Report

    #70

    Nice people can be bad people. One's demeanor and manner are not the same as one's character.

    flowerpotpie Report

    htyson472 avatar
    Little Bit
    Little Bit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Abusers are often, in front of others, the nicest, kindest, most generous, funniest people you could ever wish to meet. That's why it is so hard for their victims to be believed.

    #71

    There's always stuff that your not entirely sure about, some memories seem odd, interesting world events, just natural patterns that aren't special though they are hard to imitate by humans.

    Upstairs_Proof1723 Report

    #72

    Remember the first truth by Buddha " life is full of misery"
    No matter how good it seems your gonna get messed up.

    SaleIcy812 Report

    #73

    It's an evolutionary concept that your children turn away from you.

    inkihh Report

    #74

    In order for you to win someone has to lose. The system isn’t set up for everyone to win.

    Pretend_Monitor_5457 Report

    #75

    From the very first pay stub, seeing huge chunks of your earned income going to taxes.

    malepitt Report

    #76

    It's not like the movies or shows. You can't fix everything. Sometimes just shut up and be there.

    Admirable-Jelly-8741 Report

