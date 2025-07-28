Recently, people have been sharing the most impactful reality checks they've experienced in an online thread, and some of them might hit too close to home. When one netizen asked , "What are some of the hardest pills to swallow in life?", others really came out swinging. Don't know about you, but I feel pretty called out by some of these.

Life is hard, or, to quote a song from the OG pedal-to-the-metal Pixar classic Cars, "Life is a highway." There are some hard truths we realize as we go through life; some we wish we knew sooner rather than later. But hey – isn't that the whole point of this thing called life?

#1 That unfortunately i will out live my pets.



i write this while sitting beside my 20 y/o childhood cat in her final hours of life. i will love her forever.



edit: my babygirl was so tired she passed during the sedation shot instead of the actual shot 🥺 glad my booki was able to cross high as a mf kite 🤍 3:55pm long live miss kitty — thank you so much for all the support.

RELATED:

#2 You can’t win against people with no moral values.

#3 You in fact, cannot accomplish anything you set your mind to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 “You think you’re talented, then you show up for the audition, and everyone else is talented”.

#5 You may do everything right and still lose. There's no guarantee in anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Sometimes you are the problem in the situation.



That yes you are allowed to have your emotions but it's how you use/ express those emotions that become a problem.



You have to be fluent in silence sometimes to know what's going on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 That regardless of who’s at fault for your trauma and whether or not they take accountability, that healing as an adult is YOUR job.

#8 You absolutely can lose everything you have, no matter how stable, and be left in a position where there's absolutely no way you can work your way back up to where you were.

#9 Often, the lesser of two evils is a valid choice that adults have to make.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Some of your friends aren't really your friends but you won't know until you're vulnerable.

#11 That in all but a few situations, money wins out.

#12 Just because something is not your fault doesn't mean it's not your responsibility.

#13 Not everyone you love will love you back



And it's not because there's something wrong with you. It's just the way feelings work. Love does not oblige.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 You may not be what's best for the person that's best for you.

#15 No one is going to come save you. Show up for yourself.

#16 Aging happens to everyone and looks fade, ouch.

#17 It's not a fair game. It never will be. But we still have to play. And sometimes we do win.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 You can't make someone do anything. You can't make someone take accountability, you can't make someone act the way they should act. You can only lead a horse to water, and it's not even your responsibility to do that.

#19 If you have kids it's not their job to take care of you in your old age. I think that's a really hard pill to swallow for a lot of people.

#20 Being offended is a choice. Of course sometimes it's justified, but it's *always* a choice.



The universe doesn't care, and it never will.



Other people won't respect you unless you respect yourself. -This is a *really* hard one for people to accept.



Your happiness is your responsibility. There will be plenty of people who come into your life who bring you happiness. Embrace them, but don't *rely* on them.



In my experience, the people who claim to be the *most* Christian are usually the biggest a******s. A******s who also go to church every Sunday are bigger a******s than those who don't, by the very nature of pretending to be virtuous.



You're not special. You can *be* special, but it takes a lot of work and effort to separate yourself from everyone else.



If you're a grown adult and you've never left the community you grew up in, 99% of your views on how the world works are wrong. They're probably very, *very* wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 How much in life is truly outside our control.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 You'll almost certainly never be as successful as the people who were born into success.

#23 People who are in a position to help you won't.

#24 That being paid what the company says the job is worth, and the work required to do the job are ALWAYS going to be different.

Actual conversation I once had with boss:

Boss: "We need you to do more than just the bare minimum"-



Me:"If you want me to do more, you need to pay me more"



Boss: "Well do more to show us you deserve more"



Me: "Sorry, I don't work for free"



Boss: "What do you mean? You're not, we're paying you! We just want you to do more than the bare minimum"



Me: "So let me get this straight, you want me to do more but not pay me for it, correct?"



Boss: "No, we just want you to do your job"



Me: "That's exactly what I'm doing"



Boss: "No, you're doing the bare minimum"



Me: "Which is my job to the letter. If you want more you need to pay me more, again, I don't work for free".

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Some people will never apologize, not because they’re right but because their ego is louder than their guilt. Let that sink in before you keep waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Many good people become depressed d**g addicts or alcoholics cuz the world is just too dark and too much pain for some of us to accept.

#27 Loyalty is a very rare trait to find in others.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 That unconditional love is really rare. My mom died and she was the only person to truly love me unconditionally. My siblings and dad seemed to love me on their terms. Past partners said they had unconditional love but turns out they loved me on their own terms and conditions lol. Moral of what I am saying is that if you know of someone who loves you unconditionally, you should really try keep that person in your life and cherish them.

#29 More often than not your trust will not be rewarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Once you become an adult, it's on you to solve your own life problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 You may never find love, find a good job, get where you wanted to get. Maybe the ending is not happy. And that is life, it happens a lot.

#32 Nobody owes you closure, sometimes you just have to accept the apology you’ll never get and keep moving.

#33 Oftentimes you can be the only person in a crowded room that is right and if you dare speak up, you'll most likely be crucified for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 This is mostly for the redpills and incels: No one has to tailor themselves to you.





It's not women's job to be whatever you find attractive or "marriage material". If what you're looking for is hard to find, that sucks, but it's not our problem. .

#35 The early bird gets the worm but the second mouse gets the cheese.

#36 Bad things happen to good people, bad people get good things. There is no fairness, no justice and no happy endings for most of us.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 You might be the juiciest peach on the tree, but some people just simply don't like peaches, and there's nothing you can do about it! 🍑.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 No matter how good you are to someone in a relationship, sometimes you have to accept that person is not right for you.



New doors will open after one is closed and you will discover there are much better things waiting for you in life.



It is very hard for people to sometimes change for their own good. They choose to be a certain way and you have to accept it and move on...

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Sometimes you are the problem.

#40 You might wake up one day and realize you were raised by a narcissistic parent who controlled your life and sabotaged your independence.

#41 Hard work and intelligence correlate with success, but ultimately it’s a game of luck. You can’t outwork someone who was simply in the right place at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 That there's no justice or even karma for a****rs who destroyed you.

#43 Hard work doesn’t beat Generational wealth.

#44 The world doesn't owe you anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Honesty is not the best policy. A lot of what I was taught about being a good person doesn’t take me far in this life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Wondering if/how things would be different if you met different ppl at different times in your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Think about the countless number of souls who have lived and passed on over the millinea. 99.9% of what you do in life doesn’t matter. You will die, memories of you will soon begin to wither away, and you will be forgotten shortly thereafter. In the grand scheme of things, nothing really matters.

#48 That I'll spend the majority of my day and life working and get very little time enjoying life. Work-dinner-bed feels kind of meaningless.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 We have evolved from a biological system that encourages and rewards predation, dominance, and territoriality. It’s only natural those that reflect those instincts have always thrived in our social and civic systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Because of property taxes i will never truly own my home. Even when the loan is paid off, i could still lose it for missing payment. And these taxes will only go up. Even if i make no improvements, somehow i owe more than last year. It’s really effed up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Crime does pay.

#52 At some point, you'll be attending funerals for the people you are closest to. So, don't hold grudges, have compassion, and give people your undivided attention instead of being on your phone so much.

#53 “Work your fingers to the bone, what do you get? Boney fingers. Boney fingers …”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 You can spend your whole life shaping your future around the people you care about, only to realize they never once factored you into theirs.

#55 That for most people, once you start your career it's an everyday grind until you retire then die.

#56 Most people have said the ones that I would have said so here's another one:



There's dignity in silence and not everyone needs to know your side of the story.



If the people that matter to you know then that's all that matters at the end of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 The realisation that you’re not as special as you thought to be growing up. And then realising that your parents did an awesome job for making you think you were special.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Consequences, lol. A few words out of anger and it's a long road to rebuild trust, if ever!

#59 I'm wrestling with the fact my wife will eventually end up with someone else when we separate. I'm driving the seperation for a number of reasons but this thought is absolutely k**ling me. Ironic eh.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 You're not the main character in anyone else's story and who you think you are isn't who you are in the mind of every person you know.

#61 The saying that you reap what you sow not always works. Sometimes the crops fails. Sometimes you sow others reap.

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Some lost opportunities will never arise again. Time inexorably moves on, and the world with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Getting what you want probably won't make you any happier.

#64 You can't force a loved one to get sober.

😭.

#65 That I’m old now. Didn’t think it would happen to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Your partner can fall out of love and stop liking the person you are and there is nothing you can do to change that, no matter how hard you try.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Hardest pill to swallow is that you’ll probably never get to live out your dreams. In fact, most people quietly let them die around their 30’s.

#68 You might not be your parents favorite child.

#69 No one, outside of your spouse or maybe family, gives a s**t if you're struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Nice people can be bad people. One's demeanor and manner are not the same as one's character.

#71 There's always stuff that your not entirely sure about, some memories seem odd, interesting world events, just natural patterns that aren't special though they are hard to imitate by humans.

#72 Remember the first truth by Buddha " life is full of misery"

No matter how good it seems your gonna get messed up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 It's an evolutionary concept that your children turn away from you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 In order for you to win someone has to lose. The system isn’t set up for everyone to win.

#75 From the very first pay stub, seeing huge chunks of your earned income going to taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT