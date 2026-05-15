And that’s exactly what people opened up about in a Reddit thread we came across — sharing their most unexpected, creative, and sometimes surprisingly delicious “struggle meals.” From day-old rice mixed with milk and raisins, to tater tot casseroles, to mac and cheese with hot dogs thrown in for good measure… It’s a mix of chaos, comfort, and culinary survival. Some of it might sound questionable, but honestly? A lot of it just works. Keep scrolling, but don’t blame us if you suddenly get hungry halfway through.

Imagine this: you’re at home, the day feels long, money is a little tight, and all you want is something warm, familiar, and comforting . For many of us, that’s where “struggle meals” come in; those simple dishes your family made, your mom threw together, or you learned to whip up when there wasn’t much else in the kitchen. They’re not fancy, not picture-perfect, but somehow they always hit the spot in a way restaurant food never quite can. There’s something deeply nostalgic about them, almost like edible comfort blankets from simpler times.

#1 Tomato sandwich! Bread, sliced tomato, mayo, and a little bit of salt. I’ve gotten weird looks/reactions, but it’s still one of my favorites.

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#2 Whatever is in the fridge + eggs in a tortilla.

#3 Cheesy rice and broccoli. Make rice, steam broccoli, mix together with cheese. Bake like a casserole if you’re feeling really fancy.



Edit: lots of people are asking, so- I used velveeta cheese, but you can use anything you like that melts nicely.

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It’s no secret that food has become noticeably more expensive over the past few years. Things you could comfortably buy for 100 dollars a while ago suddenly feel a lot more limited today, and most households are feeling that shift in one way or another. A quick grocery run now somehow turns into a small financial event. And it’s not just imagination; global food prices have been rising due to a mix of geopolitical conflicts, extreme weather conditions, rising production costs, and supply chain disruptions. Add inflation into the mix, and suddenly even basic pantry staples start feeling oddly luxurious.

#4 Cinnamon toast! Also creamed tuna or chicken or whatever leftover meat is around (on rice or mashed potatoes).

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#5 My favorite struggle meal growing up was sleep.

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#6 Sometimes I make this thing my dad always made us when my mom was sick (poor guy couldn't cook lol).. just tortillas on the stove until they're brown, put butter on the tortilla, then roll it up. AND DONE lol. Every once in a while, he would put lunch meat or hot dogs inside. I still do this sometimes if all I have is tortillas and I'm feeling snacky.

So, what’s actually causing all of this? A huge part of it comes down to global instability. Ongoing conflicts have pushed up the cost of fuel, fertilizers, transportation, and agricultural supplies. And when the cost of producing and transporting food rises, consumers inevitably feel it too. On top of that, many countries are still dealing with post-pandemic labor shortages, especially among truck drivers, warehouse workers, and farm laborers. That means slower deliveries, supply bottlenecks, and shortages that can quickly drive prices higher. It’s basically a domino effect, and unfortunately, groceries are caught right in the middle of it. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I like to make what I call “cafeteria spaghetti” I take a can of crushed tomatoes and season it with salt and black pepper, red pepper, a tiny bit of sugar, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and onion powder. Cook it for about a half hour then add a half cup of chicken stock and take about 5oz. of spaghetti, break it into inch long pieces and let it simmer in the sauce until tender. Cheap and reminiscent of grade school spaghetti day at lunch. Bonus points for adding ground meat into it. The starch from the pasta makes the tomato sauce into something I can’t quite describe.

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#8 Same for me - poverty to comfort. My mom raised nine kids by herself and food wasn’t always plentiful. But there was always fried potatoes, brown beans and corn bread, piping hot from the stove. I miss those meals, but I miss her more. She was an incredible person. I told her once that if my kids thought half as much of me as I did of her, I’d consider myself a success as a parent.

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#9 Husband and I are middle class and I still love instant ramen noodles. It’s my go-to comfort food.

If we look specifically at the United States, food prices are expected to keep climbing in 2026 as well. According to the Food Price Outlook, overall food prices are predicted to rise by 2.9 percent this year. Meanwhile, food-away-from-home prices (basically restaurant meals, takeout, and dining out) are expected to increase by 3.6 percent, which is actually faster than their 20-year historical average. So yes, grabbing a quick bite outside is becoming more expensive too. And honestly, it explains why so many people are suddenly romanticizing homemade struggle meals again. Suddenly, that random “rice and whatever’s left in the fridge” dinner is starting to feel financially responsible.

#10 My dad used to make what he called "poor man's meal" - fried potatoes and onion, sliced hot dogs and then scramble a few eggs in with it all in the same pan. Sounds like an abomination when I type it out but that stuff was good with some ketchup or hot sauce. Man, I miss my dad...

#11 Tater tot casserole.



Ground beef cooked with onion salt n peppa add a can of cream of mushroom soup



Put that in a casserole dish top with tater tots and bake until the tots are browned/done



Then top with American cheese singles and heat until melted.

#12 Plain white rice - at least a day old. A bit of milk (often powdered). Warm it up. Top with cinnamon sugar. Raisins if we had them. Ate it every morning until the rice was gone.

Some grocery categories are being hit harder than others. Prices for beef and veal, fish and seafood, fresh vegetables, processed fruits and vegetables, sugar and sweets, nonalcoholic beverages, and several other food categories are all predicted to rise faster than usual in 2026. Meanwhile, products like pork, poultry, bakery items, and fresh fruits are expected to grow more slowly in price. Interestingly, eggs, dairy products, and fats and oils are actually projected to decline slightly compared to 2025, which honestly feels like rare good news in the middle of grocery-store heartbreak. Still, for many families, keeping up with rising costs means adjusting meals, buying differently, or getting creative with cheaper ingredients.

#13 Well not exactly healthy, but we do Mac and cheese with hot dogs like once a week. Super cheap and filling.

#14 Rice and beans with an egg on top...couldn't afford 2 eggs each.

#15 I grew up eating A Lot of Mexican Noodle Soup or Sopa de fideo. It's a very simple noodle soup that's cheap to make. I don't have it a lot know but when I do I can eat the whole darn pot.

Meat prices, especially beef, continue to be one of the biggest concerns. Beef and veal prices were reportedly 12.1 percent higher in March 2026 compared to March 2025. According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, the U.S. cattle herd has steadily decreased in size since 2019, reducing overall supply. But despite tighter availability, consumer demand has remained strong — which naturally pushes prices even higher. Experts now predict beef and veal prices could rise another 6.3 percent in 2026. So yes, that burger or steak dinner definitely feels a little more “special occasion” these days than it used to.

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#16 Looking back it sounds gross as hell, but I used to love combining 1 can cream of chicken soup with a few cups of white rice to make a porridge, and topping it with crunchy chow mein noodles.

#17 Refried bean and cheese burritos.

#18 My mom and I used to make pasta, add oil/butter, red pepper flakes, salt and garlic.

Egg prices have had their own chaotic storyline over the last few years too. A major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which began in 2022, severely impacted egg-layer flocks and reduced production across several regions. As a result, retail egg prices jumped 32.2 percent in 2022 alone, followed by additional increases in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Thankfully, there’s some hope for stabilization now. USDA projections suggest egg production may improve in 2026, partly because there were fewer HPAI outbreaks reported in early 2026 compared to the year before.

#19 Fried bologna on toast with butter.

#20 Sometimes I won’t have ramen noodles for a long time and then lovingly eat them for 3 days straight. I will always love and crave them. I can remember being a kid and that being our only option and feelings so sick of them.

#21 For breakfast, My Nonno would take stale bread that my Nonna had made put it in a bowl with a couple scoops of sugar and drown it with hot coffee and a splash of whole milk. He never wasted ANYTHING.

#22 Sausage and dirty rice is my all time favorite. Sliced up sausage, can of black beans, can of diced tomatoes, chopped onion, thin chopped celery, minced garlic, 1 or 2 cups chicken broth, couple cups of cooked rice, salt, pepper, and chili powder. Fast and easy.



Start with cooking the sausage, onion and celery together. When that is nice and brown add everything else and simmer in the chicken broth for a few mins.

And it’s not just the U.S. dealing with food supply pressures. In the UK, experts say the food system remains vulnerable to both global and domestic disruptions. According to the BBC, the country relies heavily on imported produce and operates on a “just in time” supply model, meaning stores often receive stock exactly when needed rather than storing large reserves. The downside? Even small delays can quickly lead to shortages and sudden price spikes. Recent extreme weather in southern Europe and North Africa has already disrupted supplies of strawberries, raspberries, avocados, and peppers. Add labor shortages among HGV drivers and farm workers, and the pressure on grocery supply chains becomes even more intense.

#23 Corned beef hash. One bag frozen diced potatoes, one onion, and a can of corned beef. Fry diced onion to soften, add frozen potatoes and keep frying until warmed through, add corned beef and fry until the beef is the way you like it...I like mine to have some texture so nicely browned. Salt and pepper to taste. I've upgraded the meal since then with the addition of Worcestershire sauce and other spices.



She also made a ton of shells and sauce, hamburger-gravy with mashed potatoes, and eggs in the nest. My kids won't eat any of this stuff but every now and again I get nostalgic.

#24 Macaroni and canned tomatoes, if we had extra money to buy cheese we would grate some over top. $2 meal feeds 6 +.

#25 American goulash- ground beef, elbow macaroni (any pasta would do really) and some canned tomatoes and canned corn. It was one of the few ways I’d eat corn. Occasionally I’d throw in some canned green beans too.



The American version of shepherd’s pie- I’ve used both canned and frozen mixed vegetables for this. Could be any sort of ground meat works.



And on that note, pot pie sounds good if you want to used chunks of meat. Pretty much the same filling, you just top it with pie crust or biscuit dough instead of mashed potatoes.



Tuna noodles- canned tuna with some macaroni and mayo. Grandma uses celery but I’m not a fan so I season with celery salt instead. I always go light on the mayo.



Quiche was my struggle dish last night. It might sound complicated but if you have a pie crust it’s super easy to make and easy to change out filling options.



Roasted chicken breast with roasted potatoes and asparagus was my original no thought meal. I know asparagus is more expensive but it could easily be substituted with broccoli or green beans. Just coated everything with olive oil, the chicken and potatoes got Everglades seasoning and lemon juice went on the veg, then roasted till ready to eat.

#26 Two come to mind: beanie weenies (baked beans with chopped up hot dogs), and peanut butter toast! I still crave and eat these both on occasion!

At the end of the day, food prices depend on a complicated mix of weather, labor, transportation, global politics, production costs, and consumer demand. But one thing many people seem to agree on lately is this: “struggle meals” are making a comeback for a reason. They’re affordable, nostalgic, comforting, and honestly sometimes weirdly delicious. Whether it’s instant noodles with random toppings or leftover rice creations, these meals carry memories along with practicality. So now we want to know: what was your go-to struggle meal growing up? And honestly… do you still secretly crave it today?

#27 Boneless chicken thighs and salsa in a slow cooker all day. Serve as a taco/burrito filling or eat by itself. Super easy, cheap, and tasty.

#28 When I was poor in China my friends and I would buy a few potatoes save money for butter , someone would buy an onion. We would fry up the onion and make mashed potatoes. It would feed us for a week.

#29 My mom used to make salmon patties with box Mac-n-cheese when she was broke and feeling fancy!



Canned salmon, egg and saltines: mix together, patty out and lightly fry in butter.



My go to is veggies soup and cornbread.

#30 Fried cabbage and smoked sausage.



Slice sausage into thin medallions and fry. Chop cabbage into approximately one inch pieces. add cabbage to pan when sausage is fully cooked. Salt and pepper to taste. Good served with cornbread and fried potatoes.

#31 Cold cheese sandwich. Bread, mayo, and some sliced cheese (usually cheddar but when I was a kid, it was American). It tastes like elementary school memories.

#32 Meatloaf. I add leftover onion, green pepper, one egg and some bread crumbs I make myself. Super cheap and I love it.

#33 We had "gluck" once a week at least. Basically onions, ground beef, whatever veggies (fresh/frozen/canned) all cooked together then add a cream of mushroom soup and a bit of water to make sauce. Served usually on toast. No idea where the "gluck" came from, but it was definitely what we'd use to stretch groceries out.



We had some super lean months/years when I was little, but my mum was really great at inventing meals and stretching stuff out.

#34 I was the opposite, I grew up rich but now living on my own and having emigrated, I'm comfortable but not rich like my parents who ate things like fresh scallops and fresh blueberries on a regular basis. I have to stick to a strict budget to avoid going into overdraft, no fresh fish for me for now.



I love tinned tuna and sardines, supercheap with a long cupboard life, and I have a lot of frozen berries and veg as they're much cheaper than fresh. My favourite cheap eat is an omelette, I love them with anything from ham and mushrooms to tomatoes and tinned salmon.

#35 Hamburger helper por vida.

#36 Store brand bread (used to be white but I've moved to wheat), American cheese, and an egg. I could eat for a few days with

#37 Tuna Hot Dish:



Cooked egg noodles

Cream of mushroom soup

Canned tuna

Frozen peas

Minced onion (optional)



Combine in a casserole dish. Top with lots of cheese and bake at 350° until bubbly and brown on top.



Hipsters may sneer but this is Midwestern soul food.

#38 Texas hash!

Ground beef, rice, tomato sauce, cheese. Sounds nasty but I always loved it.

#39 My Grandma made me this dish she called "cat food", as in, that's what it looked like. If I remember right, it was just cooked ground beef and maybe some sauteed onion, mixed with a can of cream of mushroom soup. I liked to put peas in mine. I loved it and requested it often.

#40 Hamburger gravy made with cream of mushroom or chicken soup, onions and a splash of Worcestershire over mashed potatoes. There were nine kids and one blue-collar paycheck in my family, and we ate that once a week. Still my go-to comfort food.

#41 On of my grandmas struggle meals that can fill you up is her tomato soup macaroni. All you need is one can of tomato soup, butter, macaroni shells and salt and pepper. Boil the macaroni, drain, add tomoto soup but not too much where it’s soupy add butter salt and pepper. And that’s it!

#42 A box of the cheap macaroni and cheese, a can of pinto beans, a small can of tomato sauce and a tablespoon of chili powder. Cook the macaroni and cheese and then mix in the other ingredients. It will make a couple of meals for less than $2.00.

#43 I'm in the poor category. My 'groceries' are 5 dozen eggs, 2 cases of ramen, 2 boxes of oatmeal + whatever I decide to spice it up with this trip, cheap frozen burgers (more meat/$ that just ground beef oddly enough), and a pizza or something jazzy for that night to convince me to not stop for fast food on the way home.

#44 Bread cereal. Man, I love it.



Toast with cinnamon and sugar and hot milk poured over top. The ultimate comfort food.

#45 Pork chop cooked in cream of mushroom and fried taters. Leftover soup can get oddly exciting. Toss together leftover meats with chopped taters onion and carrots.

#46 Good old fashion grilled cheese. Wonder bread, sliced American cheese, and butter. Perfection.

#47 White rice (calrose rice is $5 for 5lbs!), one can of crushed tomato, one whole onion diced, one whole bell pepper diced (other veggies as desired), 4-6 cloves of garlic minced, all cooked together with tumeric and S&P, adding in cayenne or your chili powder of choice to taste. Optionally toss with your ground meat of choice if meat is on the menu. Makes a hearty rice dish; and if made with 3-5 cups of rice and a pound of meat, will last you a while.

#48 Broccoli rice casserole! My family certainly wasn’t destitute, but my grandparents were. Some of their recipes stuck with my mom, who recreated them for us. Broccoli rice casserole is just minute rice, a can of cream of mushroom soup, chopped broccoli, and cheese. Still is one of my favorite comfort meals.

#49 Saltines with butter on them. I've been diagnosed celiac as an adult, and there is no GF replacement for saltines. (I mean, there is, but it's not the same)



Premade breaded chicken patties. Pan fry in oil, add to cheap white bread with mayo and cheese.

#50 Potato boats



Slice of bologna with a dollop of instant mashed potatoes on top, finished with shredded cheese. Bake that until the balonga starts to cup up like a pepperoni or a boat. You should make 6/7 boats out of one package of instant potatoes.

#51 Cheese bread - Slice some cheddar, put it on wonder bread and microwave until melty.

#52 Canned tuna fish sandwich. Cheap mexican-style chorizo and eggs. Spaghetti marinara. Rice with a little bit of cheese and salsa. Roasted broccoli over rice with soy sauce. Chicken bullion "soup" with some veggies. Bean & cheese burrito.

#53 Ramen with peanut butter and a tiny bit of soy sauce.

#54 Fish + mayonnaise used as filling for sandwich. I used canned tuna, canned salmon and add mayonnaise. Then I add it on sandwich. You can also fry the fish to add texture. Delicious.



I use extracts or flavored creamer on oatmeal. Oatmeal taste better with boiled water from the stove, not microwaved. Just pour on uncooked oats, mix until cooked.



The bottom ones are not struggle meals, but it’s helpful for people who can afford since they’re cheap.



Buy the rotisserie chicken from stores. Its $5-$7 for one and it can last up to 4 months in the freezer. It’s so versatile. You can buy the cold version to save money. You can use the chicken to make burritos. Tortillas, canned beans, rice, eggs, and chicken. Then use the bones for stock and rest of chicken for soup. Elbow macaroni, carrot, potato, celery, onion, garlic, salt and pepper with canned evaporated milk. Depending on how much you make and how many people eat, that makes so many meals.

#55 Did anyone else eat thick slices of tomato with mayonnaise, salt, and pepper?

#56 Bubble and Squeak.



Left over vegetables - Cabbage and / or Brussel Sprouts, Cauliflower and Roast potatoes as main ingredients



Fry some chopped onions in butter. Mash the tates, sprouts, cauliflower and cabbage. Add them to the frying pan. Season - salt, pepper, worcestershire sauce.



When its all cooked through serve with a dose of brown sauce.

#57 Red beans & rice



My moms from deep South Louisiana and they have perfected the “cheap n’ filling” meals. Grew up on the stuff.



I can make about ten hearty servings for about a buck each or less. Top of off with some Tabasco and it’s a game changer.



If ya can whip up cornbread to go with it you’ll be living like a kingggg.



I’d gladly live the rest of my life eating nothing else.

#58 Using hot dog buns to make garlic bread and tuna w macaroni, peas, and mayo.

#59 My dad is no cook (as is common in this thread) and one of his favorites that is now mine is the peanut butter pickle sandwich. It sounds weird but the sweetness of the pb pairs quite well with the vinegar of the pickle. Would recommend in a tortilla as well.

#60 Twice baked potatoes with tuna was my favourite struggle meal as a kid. You makes baked potatoes and then halve them and scoop out the potato, leaving a little bit around the edge of then. Then you mash the potato with a can of drained tuna, chopped green onion or chives, chopped hard boiled eggs, and some shredded cheese. Stuff it back into the potato skins and top with more grated cheese, pop it back in the oven and bake until hot and bubbly (20-30 mins at 350f).

#61 My gramma used to make cheese toast with faces on it. It was just toast with melted cheddar cheese on top and then she'd put a face on it using olives for the eyes and bell peppers for the smile. Very cute and very good 😊 also, as everyone has been saying, cinnamon toast.

#62 Noddles, hamburger meat, and ketchup.