Well, not quite. Turns out, living solo isn’t always as glamorous as it sounds. People online have been sharing their creepiest experiences while home alone—think strange noises, eerie shadows, and moments that feel like they’ve been pulled straight out of a horror movie. These chilling stories might just make you think twice before switching off the lights at night. Keep scrolling…if you dare.

#1 This happened in the 70's in Australia. I was about 14. Mum and dad and the other kids had gone somewhere and I was alone in the house, out in the suburbs surrounded by bushland, at night.



I was reading books in my bedroom when I noticed a bit of noise. I could only just barely hear it but there was definitely a noise. Sounded like it was coming from inside the house. But the TV was off and we didn't have a radio.



Suddenly everything was scary. A moment ago I was having a good time, now everything felt wrong. I put my book down and crept as silently as I could out into the hallway (Lucky my door was open because the bloody thing creaked.)



Once out in the hallway the noise became clearer - I still couldn't quite figure out what it was but it was definitely not my imagination. Sounded like it was coming from the the kitchen, and the only way there was through the living room.



So I took a breath and crept round the corner of the hallway and into the living room. I'm on the b***s of my feet and trying to avoid making any noise. Now I'm here I can see the living room is empty - but the noise is louder still. It's definitely coming from the kitchen, and even worse, I can now tell what the noise is. It's two voices, and they are having a whispered argument.



Now I am seriously scared. The only explanation I can think of is robbers. I spend about 5 minutes just standing stock still in the living room before deciding to try and peek around the corner into the kitchen.



So as quietly as I can I creep towards the corner. I'm moving very slowly. I've even got my mouth open in case my breath gives me away.



I reach the corner and juuussst stick one eye around - and the kitchen is empty. But I can still hear the voices. And they're louder than ever. I can almost make out what they are arguing about now.



Again I stand there. This time I am telling myself I don't believe in ghosts. And I didn't. And yet how the [heck] can two invisible men be having an argument in the kitchen?



In the end I start to move again - because I know if I don't do this I won't be sleeping tonight.



I creep into the kitchen - and realize the voices are coming from the stove. Now this was in the 70's before stoves had those solid tops you have nowadays - instead they had a steel coil.



I bend down and put my ear close and discover the voices are coming from where the metal coil joins some electrical plug before going back inside the stove.



The voices are indeed two people arguing; they're on some kind of radio talk show.



When my parents came home I showed the other kids how if you put your ear down real close to the stove top you could hear radio.



I'm 55 now and this is still the most frightened I've been in my life.

#2 I was looking after my mother's house for a week while she was on holiday. She had two cats that come in and out the house via a cat flap, very nice animals. Always cuddly and playful even when they were old.



So I get woken up in the middle of the night by loud meows from downstairs. I thought maybe the cat flap was stuck and they wanted to get out. I go downstairs to check and open the hallway door and there are at least 15 black cats sitting in the hallway staring back at me.



Then I see my mother's cats sat amongst them just chilling and meowing happily. I left them all too it and they were gone in the morning.

#3 My kids were spending the night at my mother's so I was home alone. Whilst standing in the kitchen, eating a t.v. dinner over the sink like a savage, I started choking. I set the food down, my swallow reflex stuck on infinite loop and remember thinking, "well why not?" I pounded on my chest a few times to no avail and slowly darkness started working its way in from my peripheral vision and I felt myself falling forward.



I woke up on the tile floor, face-down in a puddle of drool/vomit. The only thing I can figure, is the force of falling face first onto the hard floor acted as the Heimlich maneuver and saved my life.



Tl;dr saved by a faceplant.

#4 Last year I was renting a house in a small, economically depressed old mining town in Appalachia. I lived alone.



On one of the first warm nights of spring, I awoke at around 4 AM to the sound of my doorknob turning. I figured someone must have the wrong address... but it kept turning, persistently.



I didn't have a peephole or window to see who was outside, so I just approached the door from inside and yelled "Wrong place, buddy!"



Then the door started shaking violently, and a hand began punching it.



I tried one last time: "Wrong place! Go away, man!"



Someone on the other side growled at me and started making horrifying noises like a wild animal.



I grabbed a kitchen knife and called the police, then waited inside.



About ten minutes later, there was a knock on the door. I opened it cautiously to see an officer who questioned me about the incident. Then he asked me to close it again and remain inside.



Again, I couldn't see what was happening out there, so I just turned out the lights and waited quietly with the knife in my hand. For about 20 minutes, there was just silence.



Then, out of nowhere, my living room window screen started to get pushed inside and the curtain started to move. The guy was pushing out the screen and trying to climb inside.



I held up the knife and yelled "I'm gonna [to attack] you!" in my most threatening voice possible.



Thankfully, I immediately heard "Get on the ground! Show me those hands!"



Heard another horrible wail from outside as the guy was presumably tackled and taken to a police car.



A few minutes later, another knock at the door. The officer was back to tell me that the suspect had been captured. This guy was a uniformed cop, but he was visibly trembling and super pale. I still hadn't seen what the intruder looked like.



The next day, I ran into the officer while he was off duty (small town) and he told me that the suspect had told them his name was Jason Voorhees.



Probably an [illegal substance user]. Those habits don't go well with delusions involving slasher film characters.

#5 My fiancé and I purchased a foreclosed home in a not so great neighborhood a few years back. We ignored the area because of the great price but now realize we were idiots because of things like this:



I'm lying in bed, barely awake while watching tv. Fiancé is still at work so I can't sleep. It's two am and I'm barely dozing to the crime show that was on when I hear scratching at the window. The window that was one foot away from me while lying in bed.



I remember thinking "damned squirrels" when I heard the squirrels start cursing and mumbling. Then the sound of a s***w driver lifting the window frame starts up.



I start screaming bloody m****r that I have a gun and I'm calling the cops. The scratching noises stopped and by the time the cops got to my door and searched the yard, there was no one there.



Thinking "oh great, they think I'm crazy," I thank them and as they're walking back to their cruisers, their radios all started going off at once that there was another break in reported in my neighborhood.



The officers go scrambling off and I slam the door and lock it; once again, *freaking* out.



I go get back in the bed to wait for fiancé to get home. He calls on his way and wants me to stay on the phone with him until he gets here.



I hear loud food steps on the wooden shed ramp in our back yard and say, "oh good, you're home" and hang up, walking to the backdoor. He called me straight back and told me he still wasn't even in the neighborhood so once again, I'm calling 911 and losing my [mind].



He and the cops got there at the same time and searched the yard again. Apparently, they'd been getting calls all night about some [guy] trying to break into the same few houses all night with a screwdriver. They'd been one step behind him the whole night and had cruisers everywhere.



Oh, and the cursing at the window? One of the officers went to the bedroom window and saw the screen removed. Methwiz had disturbed a huge wasp nest when he took the screen off and my tiny little wasp defenders saved the day.

#6 I was slapped *hard* while I was asleep. Woke up with my cheek hurting and ears ringing. I lived alone at that time.



Another less creepy (after the fact) story I remember was when I was crashing at my uncle's for a couple months in summer. While he was at work, and sometimes at night, I would hear a woman yelling, "Hey, you there?". At first I was very freaked out, but a couple times during day time, I'd look for the source and try and talk to her. And she never replied. I asked my uncle after a few days and it turns out it was the pet parrot of the guy who lived across the hall. I had heard him before making weird noises and screeching, but never had I ever imagined it could replicate a woman's voice like that. But yeah I did see him do that in person sometime later, so nothing paranormal there at least.

#7 I rescued a dog from a family member who wasn’t doing well taking care of herself or the dog. This dog was petrified of everyone, especially men, as she had been through some [stuff]. Anyways, my husband was working nights at the time and one morning the dog started barking. Not super unusual because the house was close to the sidewalk and she would bark at people walking by. This time she didn’t stop. I yelled out to her to be quiet but she still wouldn’t stop. So I came out of my bedroom and there she was looking into the bathroom which was directly to the left of my bedroom. I look in there and wouldn’t ya know it the bathroom window was wide open, the screen was out and there were footprints on my garbage bin outside. She definitely scared whoever it was off. She was a good girl and I’m so glad we had her at the time.

#8 My dad build me a room in the basement as a kid, it was awesome to have privacy. When I was young it was scary but the usual stuff:



* hum / glow of the furnace



* hearing creaks in the ceiling above



* the occasional spider that haunted my dreams



But normal stuff I got over.



Fast forward to university, still had the room and would sleep in it when I went home weekends, holidays or whenever.



Started to experience the craziest [stuff] when I’d be home.



What I’d recognized as creaks when I was a kid sounded like full on footsteps upstairs when I was sure no one else was home, I’d investigate and nothing. But I’d go back and they’d return so I was sure I wasn’t alone but could never find anyone home.



But, I’d find random things sometimes, like soup cooking/boiling over on the stove.



Then I started to notice [stuff] moving around my room without me noticing, I’d be playing video games, put the controller down, turn to answer message on the computer, turn back and the controller would be gone from where I put it and the game turned off.



I seriously believed in ghosts for a bit.



Then comes the thing I really had to be scared about - it was that the furnace was broken and spewing carbon monoxide. If it’d been now I would have recognized the famous Reddit story, but back then no idea.



I could have died, that’s the scary part.

#9 About two weeks ago my depression was kicking my butt so I decided to cancel my evening plans and just lie down for a nap. Shortly after sunset I heard loud pounding on the front door alternating with rapid doorbell ringing. In the back of my head I though ups was being aggressive, but I still felt [bad] so I ignored the noise.



About ten minutes later I heard a loud thump in the kitchen and assumed my cat had knocked something over. I got up from bed and was about to open the door to the bedroom when I saw beams from a flashlight underneath the door. I called out, “Hello?” and the light disappeared. I walked into the kitchen and noticed the door was still locked but ajar and my cat was standing at the top of the basement steps looking down into the darkness.



At that point I received notification from my partner (who was out of state for work) that something had tripped the motion sensor camera in the kitchen. Two men had broken into the house and it was unclear where they had gone once they went back out the kitchen door.



I called 911 and five officers and a canine unit were at the house within minutes. They sent the dog into the basement and it didn’t find anybody. The would be burglars hadn’t had enough time to take anything but my sense of security, but it wasn’t until I was telling my coworkers the story the next day that it started to hit me how much worse it could have been.



November sucked this year, l am so grateful it is finally a new month.

#10 When I was nine, my batshit crazy mom married my awesome step-dad. He worked a swing shift in a factory and this week it was 2nd shifts turn. We didn't have a lot of money so we didn't have a phone and my mom was afraid of her own shadow. It didn't help that we lived 12 miles from town with no close neighbors. So, dad was at work and mom let me stay up to keep her company until dad got home. We were in the kitchen playing cards when the back doorknob started turning violently.



Mom grabs a butcher knife and yells out that she's armed and whoever's out there better run. She yells for me to call the police and mouths to me to pretend. Geez. The rattling doorknob stops and we sit in the dark room for an hour before dad gets home. Finally he's there and mom's recapping the incident when the doorknob starts turning again. Dad starts laughing and opens the door. Our cat has his front claws embedded in the wood door and his little hind feet are trying to balance on the knob. Mom near had a heart attack over a "cat" burglar.

#11 I used to rent a room in a basement apartment. My friend's family lived in the real house upstairs, which is how I ended up there. They have a lot of family parties (They're first generation Filipino, family parties are a frequent thing).



One day I was dong some homework in my room, the other two tenants weren't home, so I had "apartment B" to myself. But they were being so loud upstairs, I was having trouble focusing. So much chatter and feet moving around. Sounded like dancing was going on.



I texted my friend: "you guys sound like you're really having a good time up there. I'm not really getting anything done, can I come up?"



He texts back: "No one is home, we went to Wisconsin for the weekend"



I went outside, saw that no one's car was there, and no lights were on in the house. And then I just went for a walk until someone else got home.

#12 I was 15 and my parents and I just move into a house in a brand new development. My parents were at work so I was doing what almost every teenagers do when schools out: sleeping late. It was maybe 11 when I woke up. I was on my way to the bathroom when I came face-to-face with a guy. Surprised he ran out.

A couple of minutes later, a knock on the door. It was the Contractor apologizing for his guy. Apparently he was using our restroom and he didn't know someone had moved in. (The furniture should have been a clue) My parents were furious and they changed the locks.

Getting to know your neighbors is another underrated safety measure. When you have people nearby who recognize you and care about your well-being, you automatically gain an extra layer of protection. A simple hello, a friendly wave, or even swapping phone numbers with trusted neighbors can build a small community of support. They can keep an eye out when you're not home or alert you if something suspicious is happening nearby. In turn, you can do the same for them.

#13 When I was a teenager, I was staying at home alone for a night while my parents were at a wedding somewhere. This was a very remote house, up in the mountains where I'd have to hike for half a mile to get to the closest neighbor.



I was on the computer around midnight when I thought I heard a noise outside, so I got up, turned on the outside lights and peered out through the window, and as I looked around I suddenly spotted a face just far enough for the light reached, staring right back at me.



I jumped and ran, only to realize I had just jumped at my own, very faint reflection in the window. I made sure there was nothing outside, but my heart was still pounding and I was still on edge so I decided that was enough computer for the night and it was time to go to bed.



I went around the house turning off all the lights and everything, and just as I'm about to go up the stairs, I hear an absolutely horrendous noise right behind me. I'm not even sure how to describe it. Imagine if someone with the dryest throat in history tried to scream at the top of his lungs, overlaid with the dying roar of a lion and you might get close. If there are monsters in the world, this was the sound they make.



Well, it turns out my mom had left this water feature running, and whenever someone turns it off, like I just had, it makes that sound about thirty seconds later, just long enough that a poor scared kid like me can't make the connection of where the noise came from. I survived, but it was a while until I was willing to stay home alone again.

#14 When I was 12 my bedroom was across the hall from my Dad's office. I had a habit of staying up late reading at that time. One night I was reading while everyone else was asleep, and I suddenly heard this bizarre sound coming from Dad's office. It sounded like the window in his office sliding back and forth. At 12, when you're reading fantasy books, the first assumption you'll likely make is robbers.



I had a dowel rod in my room, so I grabbed that and cautiously began creeping towards Dad's office. Now, I was properly freaking out. My heart is at full throttle, and I can barely hear past the thumping, but I can still hear that weird sound. Just as I began reaching for the door knob to charge in, there's a hand on my shoulder. It was Dad. His bedroom was downstairs and he heard me walking around, came up to investigate.



Turns out the sound was his printer. He was working on a report downstairs, and printed it out from his laptop. He was proud that I was ready to deal with whatever was in his office, but found it extremely funny that I was going to run at his printer with a wooden dowel.

#15 When I was 6 years old or so I used to share my room with my brother and one morning I woke up and he wasnt in his bed. It was barely dawn so the room was dark and I was obviously scared. I went to check in my parents room to see if he climbed into bed with them and they werent there. Nobody was home so I went outside because i couldnt stand being alone in the house by myself. It was soo foggy i could barely see my driveway. There was no car and It was just so silent that it was freaking me out. I ran to my backyard where I knew my dog would be but it wasnt there. I was completely alone in my home in this fog. I fell asleep under my bed and woke up to chatter from the kitchen. Apparently my brother had some Ear/Gum affection and was running a h**h fever throwing up and such so they took him to the hospital. My little brother was 4 and he turned out to be alright. My Dog was just out and about somewhere in the neighborhood and just wasnt close to my house when I was out there. In southern Louisiana we dont have fences in alot of the neighborhoods and we lived a little distant from the next house over so this was common.



It was the silence that made it so creepy and scary at the time. Waking up alone in the morning not knowing where you’re family is and having an eerie fog complement the frightening morning just seemed so [messed up] at the time. laying under my bed trying to fall back asleep seemed like it took hours.

#16 Once, when I was around 12, I was home alone and taking a bath. I was rinsing my hair underwater and when I lifted my head and I realised I could suddenly hear what sounded like footsteps walking across the landing.



Both my parents were at work, and I knew it was far too early for them to be home, so I was entirely freaked out and convinced that someone had broken into the house and was walking around stealing or whatever.



I had no idea what to do at all, I was so freaked out. I was sat in the bath, naked, with no phone or any method of calling for help, freaking out that surely the intruders were going to find me - or even worse, they already knew I was there, because surely they would've heard the noise of the water from me moving in the bath??



I essentially froze, and sat there and panicked for who knows how long, before I decided to have a moment of bravery. I figured that they knew I was there anyway, so I waited for a gap in the noise, that to me signaled they had gone into a room, and opened the bathroom door a crack so I could see what was actually happening.



I opened it and waited. Soon, the noise of the footsteps began again on the landing, and from my vantage point I could see the entire landing. There was no one there. No one had broken in to the house.



Later, when my parents got home, I asked them about it. It turns out, after they looked into it, it was a problem with the pipes, causing them to make a banging noise that sounded like footsteps.

#17 This happened about 8 years ago.



I was about 14 and was playing COD with my best friends at the time. My parents, who are usually quite adamant about me not staying home alone, had to go pick up my grandparents from the airport. My brother, who usually is home with me, had a party to go to.



So here I was home alone, with my playstation and pizza I ordered... score!



My friend and I were still playing at 2am when I hear the doorbell go off.



I think "Oh, must be my parents, they must've forgotten the garage remote"



I walk to open the door but a gut feeling stops me.



That's when this dude goes berserk. He begins to pound on the door and screams to let him in. I, in my panic, have frozen in place but I managed to get the house phone to call 000 (our equivalent to 911)



I also call my parents, because I'm 14 and I'm freaking out. The friend I was playing COD with can hear this entire thing through my headset and I haven't responded to him yet. So I'm juggling my phone call to the emergency services as well as my parents.



I hang up with my parents and that's when the banging stops. I think, "Thank god maybe he's moved on"



As I continue to talk to the phone operator I begin to hear the loudest bangs I've ever heard. He's trying to break a window to get in. He's still screaming to let him in.



By now, I've called police and I was ready to accept my fate, when I hear a commotion and my older brother opening the door.



Turns out the dude grabbed a statue and was banging on the window with that. It still blows my mind that the window did not break.



My brother and his friends threw him down our stairs. Coincidentally, that's when the police also showed up.



Turns out the guy was a shirtless 20 year old that was h**h on a hallucinogenic [substances] and he bolted from a party down the road after being caught having [intercourse] with the birthday girl by the parents.



The paramedics were called and by this time we had given him a blanket and warm water.



The paramedics told us if he were outside for another hour he would've died of hypothermia.



We declined to press charges, his parents came and apologized profusely.



They've never bothered us again.

#18 When i was 10 we lived in an old and really historic building downtown that most people didn’t realize was a residence above the first commercial floor. One day my mom went across the street to the co-op to grab just one grocery item she had forgotten, and I’m sitting on my bed reading. It was a small town, and she had left the front door unlocked, which was usually not a problem anyway because there was a second front door on the street level that lead to some studio spaces we rented out. So I’m sitting there and all of a sudden an older man wanders into my room and asks me if i mind if he looks around. And i tell him sure, even though I’m really creeped out, because i figure he must have been there for a reason and i don’t want to make him angry. So he wanders around my house a while. The. he thanks me and leaves after just a little bit during which time i am properly freaking out and then my mom comes home. i tell her what happens and she flips, goes running down the stairs and out onto the street and literally chases this guy down several blocks until she catches up with him. She gave him an earful about not taking tours of what was clearly a private residence. He explains he thought my house was a museum or something (which is sort of understandable if you had seen my house). When she came back she assured me it wasn’t my fault in any way, but i was so shaken for days. i just kept thinking about what might have happened to me if he hadn’t been a nice dude to me or if he had stolen something, and how easy it was for random people to apparently just wander into my house. After that we put up a “Private Residence” sign and all carried keys.

#19 When I was around 7 or 8 I would be home alone for about 2 hours every morning. I walked down stairs, and I went down on the ground hard. I was sitting there in a daze when the cops showed up, and they went through the house room to room. This of course freaked me out.



What happened is my Dad decided to set the house alarm for some reason (he almost never leaves after my mom.... the fact is he probably always sets it off by my mom turns it off when she leaves...). The alarm got set off by the dog. The dog got scared and [peed] on the floor. I slipped on the [pee]. Then the police got called over by the alarm company. Luckily this was the 90's, if that happened today my folks would probably get in trouble for something stupid.

#20 So the backstory is that I work at 24x7 roster and I (obviously) am single and live alone.



I finished my night shift at 7am and went home. I was meeting my mum for brunch so I laid down in bed but set an alarm every 5 minutes so i didn't crash and miss her knock on the door. I laid on my side, facing the closed concertina sliding door that separates my bedroom and living room. This is Australia in summer so ~8am means full daylight streaming in, door has to be shut or it's blinding.



I hear the clink of keys then the grinding of one entering the keyhole of the front door. First thought is "but mum doesn't have a set of keys", then I realise I can't sit up, or move at all. I hear footsteps on the kitchen lino, the key coming out, the door shutting, then footsteps on the carpet and the thud of a handbag being dropped.



Then a voice says "I'm home, hun." don't know to explain the accent. I call it restrained Aussie - you imagine an Aussie accent as 'Yeah howzitgarn maaaaaate' but restrained is Aussie reduces emphasis on vowels. Says "can't" as "carnt". Alexarnder. Vase is Varze. Anyway it's clearly a woman's voice and I hear her plop onto the chaise of the couch and slowly remove her boots. Then a few more steps on the carpet and the concertina door slides open.



There stands the spitting image of what I perceive to be attractive. A gal, ~5'5, 5'6. Homely looking - long straight hair, chubby but not overweight. Her face and tones are kind of a blur, except her smile radiates and the daylight shines around her. She says "I'm just gonna crash", kisses me on the forehead then walks around the bed, behind me. I feel the weight if the bed shift as she lazily plops onto the mattress and adjust herself. As soon as she stops I feel my paralysis lift and I roll over.



Obviously, no one there. But a few things are really unsettling about this - at no point did my eyes open. Meaning this was a hallucination, not a dream. Knowing that, it means my brain was actively blocking information. For one, the concertina door was always open, so my mind was both blocking the light that was hitting my eyes from the other room AND created a memory of me shutting the door. The other is that it was pre-compensating my body weight on the mattress to adjust to normal when the dream gal sat on the bed behind me.



TL DR my brain is creepier than any neighbour, shadow or supernatural force.

#21 When I was about seven years old I was home from school one day with a cold or flu or whatever. My parents were at work and my nearly 80 year old grandma had come over to be with me. I was in bed, she was somewhere else in the house.



The cleaning lady Betty suddenly came into my bedroom and sat down heavily on the chair by my dressing table. She was breathless and managed to say ,”Are you feeling better?” before collapsing sideways against the dressing table, awkwardly bashing her head and ending up sprawled under the table with her head at a strange angle.



I was terrified. I waited a moment or two then approached her, just in time to hear what I much later learned was called the death rattle. Some vomit came out of her mouth.



I ran to call for my grandma. She came in and very quickly bundled me off to a neighbors house where I stayed till the end of the day.



I knew she had died, but my parents pretended for at least ten years that she just fainted.



It was pretty harrowing, and I moved out of that room fairly quickly afterwards. My little brother moved into it, he was far too young to grasp what might have gone on.



I can still see her falling and remember the noise she made. Horrible memories.

#22 I came home one night after a couple of days away. The air conditioner had stopped working during this time and it was over 100 degrees in the house. There were spiders hanging from the ceiling - barely moving. They were smaller and I'm not sure what type they were but I will never forget the scene when I turned the lights on. They were all hanging about 2-3' down from the ceiling. Hundreds of them. I left and purchased some bug bombs and set a coupe off in the entry way - it's as far as I'd go. I then went to town and got a hotel room. Came back the next day and swept/vacuumed the little bastards up. I can honestly say it is the most creeped out I've ever been.

#23 Not alone but; when my sister and I were young, still in grade school my mom was doing laundry. This was in the 70's when scary low budget movies were pretty common on tv and we loved watching them. So the washer/dryer was in a utility room off the kitchen. Suddenly this horrendous banging/rattling sound came from the utility room. My sister was petrified. I opened the door and the dryer was literally shaking across the floor like it was coming alive and banging like 100 sneakers were inside. I was so scared I couldnt move. I thought the devil was in the house! My mom came running thru past us and pulled the dryer door opened and just like that, the noise stopped.



A dryer belt had broken and the tumbler was rolling loose inside like crazy.

#24 It was the dead of winter and I lived back a private drive about half a mile off of the main road. I have no neighbors, only an abandoned apartment building next door. The snowfall was very heavy that night, all footprints were erased leaving the ground with a blank slate. My family would not return for a few hours and my phone had died and I was looking for a charger.



The dogs began barking into the darkness outside the windows. Then I heard a series of knocks, so powerful that it seemed someone was striking my door as hard as they could. I go to the door, look outside and find no one there. Then the knocking started at the back door, a glass panel door with a motion detector overhead. The light did not turn on and I could not see anyone standing there. Then both doors were knocked upon at once very violently shaking them.



My home phone was malfunctioning so I couldn’t call the cops and my cell phone hadn’t charged enough to turn back on. I grabbed my shotgun and closed all the curtains in the house so if anyone was out there then they couldn’t watch me. The knocking spread to the windows, some two stories off the ground, and made rounds from door to door. Once my phone turned back on I called my mom and told her what was going on and she told me not to call the police unless someone tries to get into the house— she thought it was some kids from our non existent neighborhood. Eventually I opened the front door and looked around for who ever was doing this, cautiously of course, but what I saw chilled my heart. There were no footprints anywhere outside, not even indents in the snow, and once I was back inside the knocking resumed.



About twenty minutes later it subsided. To this day I still get freaked out being home alone.

#25 It's about midnight or so and I get woken out of a dead sleep. I'm not sure why, but I'm up on my second floor apartment, laying in the dark, staring at my alarm clock. Why am I awake? I lift my head and look around in my dark bedroom, listening.



Then, there in the dark at the end of my bed, I hear a weird clicking sound, a chitter, a mewl. ...Cat? I know it's my cat, because he's made that sound before at birds outside, but he's not at the window. He's at the foot of my bed from the sound of it.



I sit up, staring at him, and realize he's staring towards the ceiling. No one lives above me. What the hell is going on? My heart is absolutely racing because my cat has never acted like this before. I slowly get out of bed, sloooowly creep towards the baseball bat tucked nearby, and then flip the lights on.



There's a bat flying around my ceiling. An hour of screaming, planning, and cursing finally got the thing out of my room and out the window (alive).



Later on in life, living in my new home alone with my two cats, the doorbell rang and my cat, who had been sleeping beside me, actually stood up and outright *growled* in the direction of the door. I had never, ever heard him growl before.



I refused to even go near the door.

#26 Alone in my aunt and uncles house in rural Ireland. It was winter time and about 6pm in the evening so dark outside. I wasn’t expecting them back for another hour or two. Was playing Commandos on their PC all day and as it grew dark I hadn’t bothered to turn on any lights. Get up to go [pee] and don’t bother turning on any lights. As I’m [peeing] I hear a vehicle come up the gravel lane. Finish up and go look out the window. It is a white van. I see three men get out of the van. I drop to the floor and immediately start crawling towards my aunt and uncle’s bedroom. I open their wardrobe and crawl into it. It’s a huge old oak wardrobe. I throw some cloths over myself and hide there. All I can think of is gypsies are here to rob the place.



I very softly hear them speaking outside. Doing that loudish whisper to each other. Someone tries the front door but thankfully it’s locked. I hear them talk and walk around the side of the house. I think I hear the backdoor being open but remember it’s locked. Then for a long time I hear nothing.



After what felt like a lifetime I hear another vehicle come up the lane. It stops and out gets my uncle. He begins talking to the men, shouting but I can’t hear what he is saying. My mind races thinking something bad is going to happen. Then I hear laughing and chatting. I crawl out of the wardrobe and peek out the window. My uncle clearly knows these men and is having a friendly chat. Even though no one can see me I go red with embarrassment. I go back to the PC and sit there embarrassed.

#27 Not me but my aunt. She lives a little outside of town in the middle of orchards. Her husband owns a restaurant down the street and works late so she's usually home alone with their two kids. On Halloween she heard someone come in and assumed it was her husband who forgot something, when she went to check it was a stranger and she had to shove him out he door and call the cops. He wouldn't leave and kept trying to find a way in. When the cops arrested him he said that "god told him it's his house now".

Finally, if it's within your budget, consider adding a bit of technology to your safety routine. A smart doorbell or security camera can be a game-changer. Not only do they deter unwanted visitors, but they also let you check who's outside without opening the door. Many systems connect to your phone, so you can monitor your space even when you're away. It's a small investment that can make your solo living experience feel much safer. These stories are a chilling reminder of why it's so important to stay cautious when you're alone. Which one gave you the biggest goosebumps? Have you ever experienced something like this yourself?

#28 I spent six months living alone in a cabin near the end of a dirt road in central New Hampshire. Nearest neighbors were a quarter mile or so up or down the road. It's an area where people definitely keep to themselves. Had all sorts of animal visitors -- bears on the porch, you name it -- but never random people around.



One morning, I went out to my car to go to work. It was spring, and we'd had a late frost. On the rear window of my truck, someone had written, "I WATCH YOU" with their finger in the frost.



I never had an actual problem in the rest of my time there, but that freaked me out.

#29 In the house that I grew up in, we had a finished basement. The floor was laminate plank flooring laid over the original concrete. My brother and I would spend hours down there playing playstation and if someone was to drop a playstation controller on that hard laminate floor, the sound it would make was very recognizable.



one day, It must have been around grade 9, I came home from school and was home alone. I was watching TV upstairs when all of a sudden, I heard that unmistakable sound of a playstation controller falling on the basement floor. I knew I was home alone and I immediately freaked out. I've never really found myself in a horror movie type situation since, but at that time, for some reason I was extra brave and decided to say [whatever], and I went to defend my home from whoever was in my basement. I don't recall grabbing any kind of weapon, but I crept through the kitchen and down the stairs. My heart was pumping as I climbed down. I reached the bottom and was suddenly at ease.



We had a drop ceiling with round vent covers and the vent covers were always falling out. as I came into the basement, I saw one on the floor and was immediately relieved. Not as scary as some, but [darn], I was rattled.

#30 I was home with my sister, and I happened to look out the window and saw a woman skipping down the road singing. Ok, kinda weird but she's enjoying herself. Then, she slows down, stops, kneels down in the road, and sits dead still for like an hour. I told my sister not to go outside while she was there. I kept checking on her every once in a while. After a while, she stood up and started skipping and singing again like nothing happened.

#31 In late 2015 I was laid off from my job zoo, and was staying with my grandparents for a couple months. My grandparents have two little dogs, and because grandpa worked nights and grandma was away in Texas for a month, they were really glad to have someone around to feed and walk the dogs during the day.



One night when Im home alone I'm relaxing in the tub when, through the skylight in the bathroom, I can hear whispered/hushed voices that can only be coming from the back porch. I think I must be hearing things but then both dogs start barking their heads off.



My blood runs freezing cold, and I leap out of the bath, pull my clothes on, and run to the porch door but whoever was there was already gone. I took a shovel and walked the perimeter of the house but found nothing.



After that grandpa updated the security system.

#32 My parents house is probably haunted. I've had multiple experiences but since you asked about being alone I'll share that story.



In the kitchen there's a few book cases and a desk built into the wall. When I was younger we used to have a computer there and I pretty much spent all my afternoons on it. This one time in particular I'm sitting at the computer minding my business when I hear the floor creak in the living room.



My parents dog walks up to the the doorway to the living room and begins to stare up as of looking at someone. I just froze and watched her as she stood completely still watching whatever was there.. About 30 seconds after that I clearly hear something take about 6 steps as if they were going to go down the hallway to go to the bathroom or go upstairs. I ran up to my room and waited for my parents to come back.



I have more, but they mainly happen at night in my room because that was the room my sister used to do seances in. Thanks big sis..

#33 I’m like 14, off school because of a faculty retreat. I’m walking past my windowed front door to the kitchen for some 10:30 breakfast when i look through the glass door and see a male with a white shirt and jeans with a fire design on the butt walking up to the door. I guess he saw me too because he turned around and left. Never saw him again.

#34 These are my moms stories, not mine.



When i was 5-10 years old we lived in a town house not too far from where i live now. Every other weekend my brother and i would go to my dads leaving my mom home alone.



Shed be sitting on the couch and hear furniture being dragged across the floor upstairs. Obviously we were gone and noone else was home. This happened often, multiple times a week and even when we were home. One time my dad had came by after we were in bed and heard it too, he asked what we (my brother and i) we doing awake dragging things around. My mom said it wasnt us. He called [bull] and went upstairs to catch us. We were asleep.





Other times the taps would turn on, mostly the one in the bathroom connected to my moms room. It happened too often i guess and eventually she had enough and yelled up "you can turn it off cause youre not scaring me!" It turned off.





Another time, she had went to bed. We were gone. She told me not 10 minutes after she got in bed she heard the sound of heavy steps coming up the stairs. Her bedroom was at the top of the stairs so when you walked up the last stair, her door was right there. So shes listening, thumpthumpthump thump thumpthumpthump silence. It stopped right at her door. She said it was the only time she had been scared in that house.



There are so many stories from this place, i could go on and on. How she sat alone at night despite the things that went on are beyond me.

#35 Over this past summer, I was living alone in my apartment in a (relatively safe) college town. I was always paranoid and locked the door anytime I got home from somewhere, especially since I’m a female living somewhere alone.

One morning I woke up to go to the bathroom, and as I’m in there, I hear the front door creak open.

Obviously scared, I carefully leave the bathroom and look around the corner to see the front door open about 6 inches. I slowly check the apartment for intruders only to find nothing. Somehow the door was unlocked while I was sleeping and opened by what I choose to call the wind.

Needless to say, for the rest of the time I was alone in the apartment I had my knife close by.

#36 So it's not really "creepy" but it was weird. I moved into my place a couple years ago. 2 weeks into it, there's a little flower necklace in my mailbox one day. Alright, whatever. I throw it out and keep on truckin. Next day I came home and there's a pair of sunglasses (that looked female to me? but could probably work for either party?) and a note that basically says "hey I think you'd look good in these. You should wear them next time we're together, blah blah".



So clearly this person probably just thinks I'm somebody else? Again, I ignore it, keep everything as evidence IF NEEDED and move on. Three days later, I come home and check my mail expecting there to be something. Nope. Okay, cool. They [fricked] off. Head up to my door and there's *panties hanging on the doorknob.....* Ok. I'm fairly uncomfortable because they've now come up to my place instead of the group mailboxes downstairs. This means they know which apartment I'm in. Pretty sure it's all still a big misunderstanding so i write a note and put it on my door that basically says "hey, I don't know who you are, but you need to stop. I'm not whoever you think I am." Everything stops.



A YEAR LATER TO THE DAY, I come home and find another flower necklace in my mailbox. I took it out, ripped it up, threw it in the nearby trash can and went upstairs.



Nothing since then.

#37 My story happened a few years ago, back when I was still living with my mother.



She had recently lost her job and she was going through some heavy depression, so she would occasionally go visit with my grandparents, who lived just next door. One day, I had gotten into the shower and she cracked the door to let me know that she was going over for a bit, and she'd be back a little later.



I figured it'd give me a little alone time, some time to play some games and just recharge, since her depression had been starting to affect me, too. I get out of the shower and head into my room, which means I would have to pass her doorway.



Looking in, everything seemed to be in order, nothing looked strange or out of place. It was a weird habit I've had that I'll look in a room as I pass by. So, as I'm in my room and drying off and dressing, I hear the sound of her sliding closet door move. This door is REALLY heavy and impossible for the wind to move, so I figured my mom might have forgotten something and came back to grab it, and I just didn't hear her.



So, I go to look into her room and nothing has moved. These doors make a pretty distinct sound, and I'd heard it so many times, I knew what it was immediately. My mom wasn't in her room, and she wasn't anywhere in the apartment.



I was kinda freaked out, especially since I had a habit of seeing shadows on the wall moving down the hall towards our bedrooms. This apartment has always kinda spooked me a bit. But I love it all the same.

#38 I came home from work and found that the seashells I have on a shelf in the bathroom were all in the sink. The shelf is located on the wall perpendicular to the sink, with a radiator under it, so if they had simply fallen off, they would've bounced off the radiator and hit the ground in pieces. Even if they did manage to fly off the shelf and land in the sink, they would have still have broken or chipped. But nope, they were all intact.



Also, a year or two before this happened, I had come home to find a little ceramic fish from that shelf was sitting neatly next to the sink. I almost never touch that thing.



I live alone in a studio apartment. I called the landlord and he said there had been guys working on the house, but none had gone in, and it was minor maintenance stuff only. I have lived here for eight years, however, and these are the only weird/creepy things that have happened, so I think I'm good.

#39 No joke. It was scary then but funny now, next door are [illicit substance users] and one night my mum was at work and i was falling asleep when i heard a loud thumping.



I ignored it at first but it got more persistent and it turned into loud banging sounds and were getting louder and then the screaming started so i started to get scared and with my phone in my hand went to the window and looked outside, one of my neighbors had a manic look in his eyes and was outside with a large tree branch in his hand banging on my and his girlfriends windows with it whilst screaming at the top of his lungs and doing a weird tribal dance.



At this point i was petrified and frozen when he suddenly stopped and looked up at my window still with the manic look on his face and saw me and we stared at each other for about ten seconds then he dropped his stick and went back into his house, i was scared the rest of the night and was jumpy at any noise. i only fell asleep when my mum got home. This is only one of the many creepy things that has happened to me since moving to the area.

#40 I don’t live alone but my roommate and I cannot explain this. Now I’ll start by saying we’re rational people and ghosts are never our first thought. We had gone to bed and one night and from her room I heard three loud separate bangs. I just figured she kicked her safe, backpack, and another heavy object onto the floor and went to bed. Come morning I woke up and did my usual first morning pee, when my roommate calls me into her room. She tells me that right before I woke up she went to make breakfast and found our freezer wide open. Everything inside had defrosted/melted/spoiled so it had been open for a considerable amount of time. We both went to investigate and ty to figure out what could have caused it to open on its own. No windows open=no pressure change. No free space on top so it wasn’t the cat. Then she asks me what is was doing last night to be so loud. She also heard three loud bangs but was positive they came from my room. Now I was concerned because we agreed they definitely didn’t come from the kitchen, tested that theory by throwing open the freezer as hard as we could and it barley made a sound (no walk the hit, magnets flew off in testing but were on when we found it so wasn’t the freezer).

#41 I was about 21 (but looked a lot younger) and recently moved into a duplex. I was supposed to maintain the front yard, the neighbors the rear, so I was doing a bit of work outside one day to tidy it up so I could plant some flowers under the window. I popped inside to cool off for a few minutes and ended up drifting to sleep on the couch. I woke up to someone knocking and looked out the peephole to see what looked like a door-to-door salesman. I didn't want to hear a pitch so I just stood there quietly waiting for him to go away when he turned my doorknob and slowly began to open my door. I pushed back hard and slammed it shut on him, grabbed my metal bat that was within arms reach and pulled the door back open a couple inches. He looked a bit surprised and asked "are your parents home?". I told him no and he handed me a brochure for a meal delivery service type thing for the elderly. I shut and locked the door, moved over to the window and watched him book it down the street and out of view. I got a big dog after that and made sure to not leave my door unlocked anymore.

#42 I live alone with my kitten in a two bedroom, and recently I woke up in the middle of the night to hear music playing across my flat.



I got out of bed, and crossed my apartment to my spare room, where my computer was black and playing music. I had been listening to music before bed on my computer, but I'd turned off the music to go to bed. I rarely turn off my computer, but it goes to screensaver after a minute of being untouched and then you need a password immediately to unlock it. So, there's no way that my homicidal love muffin could have stepped on the keyboard to hit play and restarted the tunes. Also, my screensaver goes for an hour - and the screen was black, so the music had to have been playing for awhile... but I'm such a light sleeper that I would have woken up earlier.



It freaked me right out. I've had a few weird things happen to me so far in this place, but this was the freakiest. Note: this post originally had 63 images. It’s been shortened to the top 42 images based on user votes.