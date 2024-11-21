ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! I explore unusual places and would like to share one of the most impressive spots I’ve visited recently: an old wooden house in Zgon, Poland, surrounded by extraordinary artworks that will surely catch your attention. Both real and surreal, these sculptures fill every corner of the garden, curiously observing visitors. More than just pieces of art, they form a composition with an incredible story behind them.

The creator of these artworks is Adam Szubski (1931–2008), a former stonemason who also worked with metal and various mixed materials. The sculptures depict Szubski’s friends and acquaintances, many of whom were also inhabitants of Zgon, immortalized in various poses. Some sit near the house, others seem lost in the nearby meadow, and most stand in the garden, as if they once visited and never left. Notably, a few busts are creatively arranged on a ladder, forming an extraordinary composition. Their frozen expressions, combined with the effects of decay, give the place a haunting, timeless quality.

In the photos below, you can see some of the most impressive sculptures surrounding the artist’s house.

More info: stepoffthebeatentrack.com