The AskReddit community discussed reasons for leaving a new job nearly instantaneously. Here at Bored Panda , we have gathered some of their most interesting examples—despite the same outcome, they range from simply bizarre to absolutely infuriating and everything in between.

Certain companies are not off to a great start with the very first steps. A study carried out by Zippia revealed that nearly 90% of employees think the onboarding process at their workplace could be better. If that step doesn't scare people away, a dreadful first day might.

Some new jobs might not be worth the benefit of the doubt or second chances. If day one proves the place to be a disaster, it’s likely best to listen to your gut and find the nearest exit.

#1 They forced us to pray together every morning and recite the pledge of allegiance. The only thing I have allegiance to is my 14 year old arthritic dog Bisco. Haha let me know if you guys want to see photos.

#2 20$ for parking wasn't included in for being an employee. This was when min wage was 11.50.so you work 2 hour and pay your employer. F**k That.







Another place I worked open kitchen caught fire. All the customers could see this. They didn't make anyone leave. They kept putting food out! They expected me to clean up their now burnt kitchen. Nope nope nope.





Another place had defrosted chicken by leaving it outside of the fridge over night. On the floor. During the summer. Rats scurried away from it when we turned on the light. Called the safety department on that one.

#3 They wanted us to make our first sales to friends and family members.



F**k that. If your first option is for me to make money off the people I care about most, there's really nowhere to go but down (morally).

#4 They lowered the rate from what was agreed upon and became upset when I spoke up about it.

#5 Cost of parking was more than the wage. They told me to move my car from the back of the store to an expensive parking deck. I drove home.

#6 I'm a fish hobbyist and I got a job in the fish department at PetCo. On my first day they wanted me to take out all the rocks (substrate) from each tank, scrub them and put them back in the tanks, one tank at a time. Moving substrate releases bad bacteria and can get the fish sick or [take them out]. I explained this to them and said that it was best to just do a water change for 20% of each tank. They said, basically, sorry this is what corporate says and you have to do it. I was like, "Okay, I'll do it after lunch." I never came back from lunch.

#7 They sent me to a room to do a bunch of on-boarding paperwork and those incredibly dull orientation videos companies love so much. Less than 10 minutes into it the manager comes in and tells me they need to cover the sales floor immediately because I was the only person for the department that day.



No training, no computer logins, no idea where anything in the building was or who any of the dozens of other people wandering around were or even what was really expected of me. Just go and solo a department that usually had between five and eight staff at any time.



I gave it a shot for like 45 minutes, and realized the whole place was staffed by miserable entitled f***s who went out of their way to avoid work. I just walked out without saying anything.

#8 Was supposed to be an office job, straight salary. Got there the first day and it turned out to be door to door sales, commission only. Not even people who had expressed interest; just literally cold calling but in person at their door instead of on the phone. Didn't even stay to hear the end of their explanation of how really if you think about it this *is* the job they advertised and interviewed me for, just *better* because (I don't know, some b******t, as I said, I had left by then).

#9 I had been at a job for more than 4 years, and was desperate to get out. I was doing interviews multiple places, but the one I REALLY wanted hadn't given me an offer. So I picked from the other 3 offers I had. Of course, on my first day, I got the offer from the company I wanted, and it was 25k more than the job I had started that day.



I sat down with my manager and let her know. She was shocked at first, but understood. There were no hard feelings, and she said that if it didn't work out, she would love to have me back. I actually gave her a name of someone to replace me, and that person was hired and is being groomed to be her successor when she retires.



I took the job at the company I wanted, and not 2 hours after signing the offer letter, got a 5th offer offering even more money. Had an Internal crisis, and stayed with the one that I had initially wanted. 17 months later I just got promoted, and I am wildly happy about it.

#10 I was specifically told to park in a certain lot to pick up my parking sticker on the first day. My *almost* manager met me at the front of the building to walk me to security and get my sticker and show me around, but was a complete a*****e for about 3 hours. I was asking questions about what's expected/priority (you know, the usual first day stuff) and he just shot down every question so condescendingly. Lunch time comes around, so I walk out to vape real quick / put the f*****g sticker on and guess what? My goddamn car is GONE. Why? They towed my car because I didn't have a sticker yet. I called my sister to pick me up, never went back to that place. $250 to get my f*****g car and a waste of a day.

#11 Showed up to a summer temp job making furniture. The foreman met us in a break room before we started and mentioned the jobs were full time. We were students - couldn't do a full-time gig. He goes, "Well, s**t. You're here. I'll pay you for a day if you want to work."



So I did. It was great. Loved seeing how it all worked. Met a few guys I ended up playing hoops with on the weekends.

#12 Wendy’s. There was an assistant manager whose only job seemed to be pacing around behind us during lunch rushes, repeating in a dull monotone, “c’mon, let’s make those burgers. C’mon, let’s go faster, make those burgers.” When I didn’t make burgers fast enough because my only training consisted of watching a 30-minute video, the manager sneered, “why don’t you just go wash dishes, then? You CAN wash dishes, can’t you?” That’s when I walked off the job.

#13 I didn't even last a full shift.



It was Pizza delivery. It was the early 90s; I was 20M. My first shift was in torrential rain, driving a 1967 VW Beetle (with a flat windscreen). Two orders required me to go back because the pizzas weren't the ones ordered.



Then I arrived back to see that one of the other drivers had been shot in the leg with an air-rifle by Ricky the Shift-Manager.



I started at noon. Quit at 8.30pm. Can't remember if I was ever paid; didn't care.

#14 It wasn't quite the first day. During the interview I informed them that I would not work on Sunday. The interviewer told me that would be acceptable. During my two week training, I did not have to work on Sundays. My first week after the training, I was scheduled to work that Sunday. I protested and reminded my manager about the agreement during the interview. He informed me that they couldn't always honor it and that I would sometimes be expected to work my fair share of Sundays. I quit on the spot and walked out.

#15 Amazon fulfillment center. Had us lined up outside the building. There was a guy in line that was already losing his s**t because he had been scheduled two hours earlier but they wouldn't let him inside. Lined up like cattle. Then we go in and its the most impersonal experience of my life. Literally felt like cattle being ushered from one stop to the next. Then we went to see out work stations as "stowers" and it was the worst job Ive ever had. Repetitive and frustrating. Then we went to lunch and it was so goddamned bleak. This was peak Covid so the lunch tables were just single desks, six feet apart all facing forward. A few vending machines and thats it. My car was parked too far away to even go out and chill for a bit. Then back to work. Its all AI assisted so it is so f*****g frustrating. I go to the bathroom and hang out for a bit. Go back to my station and check out how my other newbie stowers are doing. Everyone looks pissed and miserable. I give a solidarity nod to the guy next me and then just walk out of the building never to be seen again.

#16 Slowly started changing the terms of employment during the day.

Started off "10 hour days 5 days a week £8/hour"

Shifted to "sometimes you have to work weekends too"

Then "actually it's crunch season right now so we're going to expect you to work Saturday and Sunday this week"

Then "actually we'll need you to stay Saturday and Sunday most weeks"

Then "You'll be working Saturday and Sunday for the foreseeable future"

Then "We'll need you to stay a few hours after work today"

Then "Actually you'll be working 12-14 hours a day 7 days a week for the next 6 months"

Yeah nope.

#17 They hired me for the wrong position, one which I was woefully unqualified for and not interested in faking it. The first day the "grunts" were training the "expert" on the most basic stuff and it became clear to everyone I had no business being there. After the shift I handed in my hard hat and told management to do their homework next time.

#18 I actually did this twice.



The first time was because I was a college student and needed a job to pay rent. Got a job working in a new call center that had opened up in my home town. It was awful. The atmosphere was toxic, the boss was a horrific a*****e, and there were all sorts of s****y "metrics" and goals, etc. you had to reach. I just never went back after the first day. Called them the next morning and told them it wasn't for me.



The second time was a deal where I interviewed for a job that I was pretty excited about where I was going to be leading a team dealing with advocating for some issues in international politics. I was super excited. The interviews I had were done in a cafe...they sent me the address of the office and I arrived for my first day and it was some decrepit, barely standing office with the most outdated computers and office equipment. The "team" I was going to be leading had been referred to as "a small team" in the job interviews. In reality it was one lady who didn't speak either of the languages I speak.

#19 I had a telemarketing job where I had to pay 75$ up front, and forgo commission for the first month. I said “F**k this s**t”, gave them all the finger as I walked out. A friend left 30 minutes later. It was some illegal call center in an apartment. The building still pisses me off walking by it.

#20 my son lasted up to the afternoon break on a new job, when the supervisor asked him to work overtime to midnight. uh. no.

#21 I was promised $17 an hour. I showed up for my first training day and started on paperwork. The onboarding documents said “$7.00 an hour plus average weekly tips equaling an average of $17 an hour”. Got up and walked out.

#22 I was a car mechanic fresh out of school, hit up a local shop that hired. Their working conditions were trash, I bailed after the first day.



Second one wasn't much better, in fact it was far worse, but I saw more potential in the work and needed the experience. It was a privately owned bus company that needed a mechanic to service their s**t. It was the middle of winter and the garage had no heat, it was badly equipped, no car jacks so laying on the cold ground, etc. Also as it turned out, the fleet consisted brand new buses that had to be serviced at the dealership to maintain the warranty, so I had no work whatsoever. Instead the guy wanted me to do basic maintenance work around the HQ, mind you it was so cold outside that in 10 minutes I couldn't feel my fingers and if I went inside the main building to heat up, he complained that I wasn't working. Caught pneumonia after just 3 days, went back a week later when I was feeling better and quit.



Third time was the charm.

#23 We hired someone to work at a freezer warehouse and he only showed up for one shift. He seemed ecstatic about the pay (20/hr for basic material handling, picklines, etc) but seemed to realize that humans hate being treated like machines and that's simply not worth it so we never saw him again.



He was not the only one. My favorite time is when my manager hired 18 new people because he fully expected 80% of them to flake and not show the next day. Sure enough, only 3 even showed up.

#24 When I was in high school I got a job at an oil change place. I took the drug test and passed and got my start date. As I was getting ready to leave my house for my first day of work, I got a call from the local park maintenance director asking if I would be interested in joining their maintenance team for the summer. I already had a friend who worked there and already knew the maintenance director since she had helped me do my Eagle Scout project. I accepted that position and called up the oil change place and quit. The park job was guaranteed to be 40 hours a week during the summer and I worked there for 4 summers, making enough to sustain myself during the school year without a job. The work wasn’t bad either, clearing trails, mowing, spreading mulch, picking up trash. The oil change place was not happy but ended up hiring a friend of mine who eventually got into hard drugs after trying them with people who work there. I think I made the right choice.

#25 This was in the 80s and I was on my first day working at this mall food court place called Au Bon Pain. As soon as I walked in, like an hour before opening, the manager handed me a cardboard box of sliced deli meats and told me to run tap water over all of them until they didn't feel sticky, rebag them, and put a new expiration sticker on them for another 3 days. Then he pointed at like 4 crates of basically rotten oranges, some had a greenish/blue coat of mold on them, and he told me to use them to make the orange juice. I said ok and I was going to go grab some gloves from the stock room and just walked out the back delivery door and never returned.

#26 When I was 17 or 18 I started a new job at a popular pet groomer in the area. The girl training me hit a dog twice because she was very roughly brushing him and he was just trying to move away from her. He was tied to the table, so all he could do was try to rotate himself. I said something to her and she said that it was his fault, he wasn’t behaving. When I left, I called the owner and explained what I saw because I was horrified. His response was “Well, if the dog needed to be corrected, then it needed to be corrected”. I thought he must not have understood what I meant and explained again that the dog didn’t become aggressive in any way, he just moved away from the brush. He told me he understood me the first time and meant what he said. I never showed up for my second day. I wish I’d known who the dog belonged to. That would’ve been my next call. This was almost 20 years ago and I’ll never forget it.

#27 Hired as a banquet captain at a very prestigious (4 diamond) hotel. First solo shift after orientation. Had multiple banquet rooms. Mine was all set up 3 hours before the event started. The massive kitchen was cranking our food for 100 people. I grabbed a tray of food and ran it into the servers. The captain of that room asked me "what the f**k are you doing?" I said just trying to help clear the line. "Worry about your own dining room." I told them my dining room was all set and not seating until 5. This b***h says "then go stand against a f*****g wall until your event starts."



So I decided to go outside and smoke. On my long as walk out of there I was trying to make sense of her attitude, but she was my superior. The chef couldn't plate food because the line was backed up. Nobody wants to stare at food dying. Got in my car and never looked back. They mailed me my check.

#28 After a 1.5hr traffic jam fueled commute I quit on the phone from the carpark. Didn't make it in the door.

#29 The moment it looked like I was about to score a sale on my very first day, my supervisor swept in and took it, then claimed the commission.



Walked out on the spot.

#30 They didn't pay some of the workers their salary because of mismanagement (legit boss f****d up and decided that *he* wasn't gonna have his 6 figure salary deducted) and tried to make me sign a contract where my salary is less than what was agreed upon. BONUS: they also added two extra jobs in my position that I had to do and apparently I am to be on-call at all times.



I was desperate but I wasn't stupid.



You know it's bad when even before I could unpack at my new desk three co-workers came up and warned me to read my contract carefully AND told me it sucked to work here.



I wasn't even there for 30 minutes.

#31 They used L. Ron Hubbard training material.

#32 "Around here we go along to get along" said while in a small office in back of the restaurant as she stroked my shoulder.



I'm a s**t and easy but I'm not going to be coerced for a min wage job

#33 When I went to discuss salary they offered me a lower price than what they had promised in the phone interview. I told them that's not we we agreed on. They said well that's what it is. I told them, well if you're gonna screw me before I even begin then we have nothing to discuss, thanks anyway.

#34 Old Navy. I shopped there all the time and needed a part time job. The hiring and floor manager was really nice, but I wasn't expecting the clothing bombs and overall chaos. Plus they had these 2008 earpieces in an all I head was everyone talking at the same time.

#35 I was hired to do Human Resources, I got there and orientation was basically them telling the new hires three straight hours of what they are going to do to make sure they get fired. I went to the plant manager at lunch and told them they needed to put together a better orientation, and asked how soon I could get to work on fixing their discipline program so the factory wasn't a literal meat grinder. He said, "discipline is the one area you can't touch."



M**o I'm HR - discipline is the one area I should own entirely. I typed up a letter with an outline of a plan to improve employee relations, reduce turnover and make the place somewhere people actually want to work instead of being somewhere they have to work because there wasn't anything else... I also threw up some NLRB contacts and laws and pinned it to the bulletin board in the office along with my resignation letter and left mid afternoon.



Shortly thereafter they went out of business because their turnover and hiring policy had reached the literal limit of people willing and able to get on there so they started going through the people who had been canned previously and some came back but it was the ones you wouldn't want to come back which then made anyone who actually do their job leave and so it became basically the laughing stock of the area. Good riddance.

#36 Everyone there was miserable and they provided no training. I walked out mid day lol

#37 I worked as a Nissan quick lube tech for one day. I left because on day one they told me they would bump me from $12 hourly to a $14 flag hour. I did the math and on a busy day I would make not even enough to pay my bills. Never went back

#38 I started working in a retail shop and hadn't been trained on anything such as tills etc. The only thing I had been told is to great every customer that entered the store within 10 seconds of them entering and ask if they needed any help.



A customer came to me, asked for help and wanted to pay for the item I helped with. As I hadn't been shown how to use the tills yet, I asked the store manager to show me what to do. The manager, in front of said customer, started calling me out for not "knowing how to do my job". It was my first day, I had been there 1.5 hours and hadn't been shown how to do anything in the store.



I met my dad at my lunch, burst into tears and asked him to go to the store and quit for me. I was young, I'd never worked in retail before and I absolutely hated how that manager made me feel.



I started with 4 people on the same day. We had kept in touch and every single one of them left within a couple of weeks of starting. If there's a toxic environment, a bad manager (which can often take longer to figure out) or your gut is screaming at you to leave, do. Don't waste your time being miserable.

#39 When I was in college I needed a job badly. I saw a posting on the bulletin board in the commons area for a sales job. I called the number, had a quick interview, and was told I was hired on the spot. The job involved selling kitchen equipment to people that had expressed an interest. I should have been suspicious, but I was a naive 17 year old.







I showed up to work on the first day for orientation. They asked me if I had my checkbook on me. I did not, and asked why I needed it. I was then told I had to pay to be a member. At that point I realized this was an MLM, and I promptly left. I didn't even say "I quit". I just walked out.

#40 Got hired by Sears. First day was spent watching videos about customer service (give ‘em the pickle, etc) with promises of actual training the second day. On the second day they trained a third of us while the other two thirds got to watch (on cash registers where the number keypads were upside down), then later told us we’d actually been hired just for the Christmas season and most us would be fired after Boxing Day. This meant I would lose my job around the same time as my unemployment would run out.



My first day on the floor I was sent to hardware which I know nothing about. They promise I’d be shadowing someone but my new coworkers completely avoided me and left me with a lineup of people asking questions I didn’t have an answer to. After an hour I called the manager - the one who’d said we’d all be fired in a couple of months - and told him ‘thanks but no thanks’.



Unfortunately they made us all fill out paperwork the first day so walking out killed my unemployment two months early. But by the time we were supposed to be fired I ended up in a different job that lasted ten years.

#41 Showing my age... but Radio Shack. I was a big geek at the time (Ham radio, computer programming, electronic breadboards) so I thought it would be a fun summer job. Came in for a "group interview".



Nope, 100% commission. I expected Alec Baldwin to walk in any minute during the meeting and tell me coffee was for closers.



So now you know why they pushed those batteries so hard. Gotta make quota.

#42 In the interview they said they had a robust system, management were on the same page - they just needed a boost from someone with expertise.



When in fact they were using Excel spreadsheets, no social media, different employment contracts (counted 15+) and management were not on the same page.

#43 It was at xentel, a call center that calls around for donations for unicef and other charities.



I did the orientation, got put on my first call. I always hated being in offices, especially when they have cubicles.



My flight response kicked in and I got up and ran out the door and went home.

#44 My husband asked me to be his “jumper” for a big brown delivery company over the Holidays a few years back.



I lasted one day and he has been doing it for 30+ years. I love that man. Wow was that ten hours eye opening.