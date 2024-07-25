On our first day at a new job , we normally put our phones on silent mode, familiarize ourselves with the role and its responsibilities, and try to connect with our colleagues. But things don't always go according to plan. Some employees, instead of making a good impression, fail so miserably that they convince their bosses that hiring them was a huge mistake. In fact, we found two Reddit threads where people have been sharing what got them or someone they know fired before they even came back home.

#1 A teenage kid got fired on his first day of work at the supermarket for eating all the skin off the rotisserie chickens.

#2 I got a job at a daycare cooking food. I ended up getting strep throat prior to my first day. They fired me after I told them I couldn't come in because I was contagious.

#3 Not me...but happened when I was working at McDonald's. New guy came in and when he saw that we were trashing patties if they had been sitting too long, he ate one...then he started just eating them from the supply...dude must have inhaled 10-12 patties over a couple hours after repeatedly being told to stop. Eventually, he started making himself a burger with the buns and eating it as well. Got fired first day on the job.



I'm still convinced he had no real plans of working and just wanted to see how many free burgers he could eat before getting canned.

#4 Put unleaded gas into a diesel truck.

#5 A guy showed up on his first day, went through orientation, then out for beers with his boss and a few others. His boss was talking about his 16 year old girl and the new guy straight face said "Is she hot?"... this was a 24+ year old dude. His first day was his last.

#6 I was a pizza delivery guy at a family owned Italian restaurant. They brought a guy in to help make pizzas. Two hours into his training he starts talking about wanting to bang the waitresses. The waitresses were the daughters of the owner. The guy teaching him how to make the pizzas was the older brother. He was physically ejected from the building.

#7 I worked in a pizzeria and there was a new driver who was starting. He took his first delivery and when he can back there were no deliveries up so I told him that in between he would have to do dishes and clean. He replied "That's a woman's work, I don't do women's work". And.....you're fired.

#8 Super hot girl was hired at Dicks Sporting Goods. She started at 10AM and was fired at 2:30PM along with a guy for banging in the stock room. They both left with smiles on their faces.

#9 Used to work at a factory that made food stuff. Guy I was trained with fell into a big vat of wet ingredients that was about to be heated up. Had I not looked behind me, he would've died.



The boss went to the hospital to tell him he was fired but they were giving him some extra pay in his check.

#10 His last job, he was driving cars from where they were dropped off to where they were sold at auction. He was driving this really nice BMW sitting at a stop sign at the base of a hill. Semi truck carrying logs loses its brakes and slams him at 50+ mph. He then proceeds to t-bone another car while still getting pushed by the semi. Him t-boning the other guy knocked him out from in front of the semi and into another car which had seen what was happening and slid to a stop. The semi went over the hill and landed in the creek at the base.



He got cut out of the car then airlifted out (along with the driver of the semi and the passenger of the car he t-boned) and when he called his boss (after emergency surgery) the boss fired him. He sued the hell out of the company for wrongful termination and he's been living off the money for 3 years.

#11 yup, new kid around 19 or 20 comes in (warehouse job) goes out to buy weed during lunch break, gets busted, turns out he has a warrant out for him, goes to jail, then has the balls to call us to bail him out because he lives with his grandmother and she would get upset.



edit: we didn't bail him out

#12 They called me and told me I was let go for not showing up on my first day. Which was a surprise for me since at no point after the interview had I been told that I'd been hired.

#13 I got hired as an "independent contractor" for some over the phone tech work. Hours were 8am-6pm. Ok, that's perfect. I go in and get acquainted, start taking calls, and hours go by. I'm wondering when I get lunch. News flash. No lunch, no breaks. Independent contractor or not, pretty sure here in the U.S. you gotta give people some breaks and a lunch at some point in a 10 hour shift. Some kinda law about that I feel sure. So I tell my new boss, look, I'm starving, I'm going to get something to eat, I'll be back in an hour. He said if you leave, don't bother coming back. So I left. And never went back.

#14 I got this. When I was 17 I got a job at Chuck e cheese. I worked the front door and once an hour I had to put on the chucky costume and parade around the place. Here's the deal with those. Kids are d***s. They kept constantly running up to me and hugging me and punching me in the crotch. After about five hours of this I'd had enough. I purposely didn't attach the head to the body. It was supposed to button in to place. So after the 20th or so time being Nut checked I had enough. I backed up, did a stupid little dance. Grabbed my head piece and slowly began to twist it around my head. The kids started to freak. Some screamed, some cried. Parents started protesting. The older kids started laughing. The attendant who was with me fell out in laughter. I thought it was hilarious, however the restaurant manager who hired me didn't think it was that funny. I got ushered out the back door and banned from that particular chuck e cheese. Do I think it was worth it? Hell yes I do

#15 Door to door sales for an Energy company. Had food poisoning.



Pooped my pants in a clients living room.

#16 New girl stretched her 1 hour lunch break to 2.5 hours on the very first day. She apologized and said she was shopping and the lines were long. We accepted her apology and told her we hoped the unemployment lines were not as long and showed her the door.

#17 I worked at a summer camp this big country club near my house had as a head counselor. We had the kids all running around this small aerobics room blowing off steam since it was raining outside. The clock in this aerobics room was broken, so we couldn't tell the time. I was told by the camp director to take a specific child to her office at exactly 1 pm so they could be given a medication they needed. So I very quickly pulled out my phone, glanced at the time, and put it away. At the end of the day I was pulled into the directors office and told I was being fired because someone reported they saw me using a phone, and the camp had a strict policy about texting while on the job. No chance to explain myself, I was just told I was fired and to leave. I took off my camp shirt, placed it on her desk, said "Have a nice day", and never looked back. Poetic Justice: That camp went out of business a few months later. A combination of going bankrupt and not being able to find employees.



TL/DR: I got fired for checking the time

#18 Worked for a logistics company that specialized in transport computers. The guy left the depot on his first day, made his first delivery, went to the petrol station to fill up, left the keys in the cab when he went to pay and returned to nothing more than an empty parking spot and bad work references.

#19 Had a buddy get hired as a valet in downtown. On his first day he was asked to park a pretty expensive luxury car and ended up hitting it on of the concrete pillars in the parking garage. Pretty much got fired on the spot.

#20 Janitor job at a hospital, cleaning bathrooms in the patients' rooms. An old lady laying in her bed called me over and said she was born in Germany and she'd learned to speak English but couldn't read it very well. She had a get-well card from someone and asked me to read the poem inside. I did. Someone reported me because I wasn't supposed to "interact with patients." Got fired before lunch.

#21 I wasn't fired on the first day, but I saw someone get fired.



I got a job working in a grocery warehouse, driving a forklift in the freezer section. This freezer was supposed to be kept at -20°F, which means they actually kept it a little colder (I once saw it at -46° on a rainy day).



Day one, as I'm getting a brief tour around the place by a rotund middle-management fellow, we see a group emerge from the freezer, one guy in the middle clutching his mouth, tears in his eyes.



Y'know when kids dare each other to stick their tongues onto poles during winter? This guy did that of his own volition, in this incredibly cold room, and had to wait until someone stumbled upon him for rescue.



He was fired on the spot.

#22 Worked at a Burger King one afternoon when I was 17. About three hours into the shift, a girl I knew from school pulled up to the drive thru window. I ran over to the window and proceeded to lay the mack down on her.



"What's up girl? How you doin? You need the hookup? I got the hookup. You need some napkins? I got napkins."



I must have handed her a stack of a hundred napkins and multiple straws. But sensing that she wasn't impressed by my napkin game, I stepped it up and handed her a toy from the kids menu toy bin. She smiled at me. It was awesome. Seconds later the boss approached me and asked how I was going to pay for the toy I gave away.

"Aren't they a dollar?" I asked.



He then told me to go home. Returned a week later to pick up a paycheck for $14. Then i wound up spending it all while I was still there on chicken nuggets.

#23 Was 17 and kicked out of school, so I decided to get a job at telemarketing company cold calling people to try to sell them chimney cleaning services, offering the first cleaning for free. It was extremely awkward speaking to those people on the phone and trying to offer something so obscure. So after the first five I just pretended to be speaking to people on the other line while I was actually talking to a dial tone. Did this for about 3 hours. I went to the bathroom, on my way back to my desk the supervisor stopped me and said "Hey, I don't think that this job is for you" Not sure how they might have known. Looking back I understand why he looked at me funny if I asked I would be paid for the 3 hours that I worked.

#24 My company hired temps for this big job. We didn't have a lot of space, so temps had to double up in cubicles. I did feel very bad for them, but some of their actions were hilarious /terrible.



Our laptops require a password to login before doing anything. It's a gray screen with prompts for the username and password. Pretty simple stuff. One guy had his username and password written on a post-it note. He then spent two hours trying to figure out how to login. He didn't realize he had to press enter. TWO HOURS!



Another guy was chugging along at his task. His cube mate was sneezing or talking or something. His reaction? Slap her. He got escorted out of the building. The next day, he shows up to work again like nothing happened. He was escorted back out and told to please not return.



Most of the temps were nice and did just fine. Some made you wonder if they would ever get a full time gig.

#25 At orientation, they told the twelve of us that we were the bestest and the brightest of 900 or so interviews they'd conducted. We got our access badges and our corporate Amex cards.



One of the "best and the brightest" went to a high-end men's clothing store on his lunch hour and purchased four thousand dollars worth of suits, ties and shoes.



He came back from lunch and bragged of his exploits. Fired on the spot. He actually thought his Amex card was a job perk. "Can I at least keep the clothes?"

#26 Guy applied for a general manager position at the movie theater I worked at. He got the job based off him having prior manager experience at pizza hut or something. First day he showed up high wearing a "Suns out guns out" tank top and swimming trunk. Also, he was wearing two different shoes. Owner told him to leave promptly after showing up for work that same day.

#27 An ex coworker found a job working with a high end car dealership. Think it was BMW. First day a customer comes in to get tire refills. So they get him to drive the car around back to get the tires done. New guy doesn't know how a standard works. Drives this car through the front wall of the dealership (all glass wall). Hell of a f**king screw up.

#28 I worked at a gas station a while back. Helped train this new guy. He was really nice, we all liked him. 1st solo shift he walks away with $150 out of the register. Didn't even try to cover it up or anything. Everybody was shocked. Wtf did he think was gonna happen?

#29 A high school friend of mine was hired in a pet shop, he got high during his lunch time and when he came back he had some kind of epiphany or whatever, took a look at the iguanas and other lizards, rats and stuff in their cages and decided that it wasn't right for them to live like this and that they should be set free to live in the wild where they belong so he got them loose and let them free in the wild... streets of the very urban Montreal. Got fired when the manager realized what he did, the manager was absent at the time of my friend's courageous liberation. Most of the animals probably died and got ran over.

#30 I wasn't there but someone who applied for my design job before me apparently just sat there (probably quietly panicking) for half the day and then left at lunch time. Turns out they couldn't actually use any of the software they claimed they could and didn't do anything.



Lots of design jobs give you a little software test first but not all of them.

#31 I got a seizure while serving someone at a new restaurant. It was my first of a 3 day trial period so I dont think i was technically on the books yet. needless to say they never called me back.

#32 I got into a fist fight with the owner's son. In my defense, he started it.

#33 I got a job as a waiter at an Australian themed steakhouse (no not that one).



They had me buy construction boots as part of their uniform and a pair of black shorts totalling $50. I had never worked as a waiter before so they had me shadow one of their waitresses. I followed her for drink orders at two tables and then she told the boss it wasn't going to work out.



No idea what happened, and that was my last $50.



In retrospect that place just screams "You don't want to work here" but I'm still mad about it a decade and a half later.

#34 Lost balance of the serving tray and spilled hot soup all over the owner.

#35 Νot me but I was working at the time. Ι had worked at a Panera when I wаs in college as a shift supervisor.



Wе were looking for a new prep guy аnd my manager interviewed this guy nаmed Hennessey. (no joke) I told my mаnager I didn't like him and not to hіre him but he did anyway. His first dаy he shows up and we give him some trаining on what to do and he gets to wоrk. After about 4 hours my manager аsks if he can take a minute out to ɡo grab a new box of chips. Out оf nowhere the guy snaps and says "b**ch you don't know me. I'm from the hоod." My manager, without skipping а beat says, "Yea and I'm from mаnagement, leave." Fired him on the spot.

#36 I'm late but I have a really good one, not of me being fired but of someone I fired about 4 hours into their first day.



When I was in school I worked as an assistant manager in a deli. In all those years, this one girl stood out as the absolutely worst employee imaginable. She was just SO stupid.





Things she did:



1) Customer comes up and asks for an extra side of ranch dressing. We had those little plastic dressing cups all over the place. But does she use one? No. Her solution is to grab a napkin and pour some ranch dressing on it and hand it to the customer like that.



2) When it was a bit slow I said, "Hey why don't you take a moment to wipe down the tables. ". Obviously, I meant the *empty* tables. But I look over to see a whole group of customers cradling their food and drinks in their arms because she has asked them to take all the stuff off the table so she could wipe it down.



3) Like most restaurants, behind the counter and in the kitchen we have floor drains. This is so that at the end of the night when we wash the floors, we can use a copious amount of water to get them really clean and then squeegee the water into the floor drain. So a customer comes up and says he got the wrong drink (diet vs regular or whatever). I said, "Just pour it out and give him what he asked for". Rather than take three steps to the sink to pour the drink out, she turns around and pours it into the floor drain, getting soda all over the floor and splashing it onto our pants.



4) While fixing a turkey sandwich, *in plain view of the customer and myself*, she kept popping pieces of the turkey into her mouth and eating them.





5) Customer walks up to give her order and she says to her, "Do you mind if I go to the bathroom real quick before I take your order? I gotta go *really* bad. "



6) Customer asked for black pepper on his sandwich. At the time, it was the holidays, all of our salt and pepper shakers were these unique Christmas ones. You know, one was Santa Claus, one was Rudolph, etc. She literally comes up to me all frustrated and says that she can't tell whether the shaker in her hand is salt or pepper. I grab it, shake a tiny bit into my hand, and say, "It's salt...."



7) Customer asked for an egg white omelet. She asked me if he still had to pay for the whole egg.



8) Customer asked for a medium coffee with "part skim milk, part whole milk". She poured the coffee into two separate cups. One with skim milk and the other with whole milk.





9) Final straw: In the middle of taking an order, she pulls her phone out and answers a text.





The crazy part was when I told her that she should just leave, it didn't work out, and she shouldn't come back, she kept acting like it was my fault for not *explaining* stuff to her. Like the rule that you shouldn't answer a text in the middle of waiting on a customer, or that she didn't know we weren't supposed to use the floor drain to pour out drinks, or that she didn't know she wasn't supposed to ever tell a customer that she had to go to the bathroom, that she didn't know there was a rule against eating the turkey off of a customer's sandwich.



And yeah, she was a college student.

#37 I got hired through a temp service to work at the local phone company...no problem,as I had done tons of telemarketing before and figured it would be working on the billing/customer service end. Nope...first day,they had me on the phone with linemen who were up a telephone pole somewhere halfway across the country asking me which wire to cut....I had NO clue what I was doing,and had a mini-meltdown talking to my supervisor. She asked me how I could possibly not know what I was doing when I had clearly passed the test to get the job. My response was "Test???? WHAT TEST????". Turns out the temp agency was supposed to give any and all applicants a test to see if they had the experience necessary to do the job....I had a call from the temp agency telling me I was fired before I got home that day.

#38 Not me but a guy I knew.



I work in the Oilfield. New guy comes in on night shift. I tell him to go check the giant oil tank to see how full it is, it's a tank as big as a house. He looks down inside it, and uses HIS F*****G LIGHTER to get light...



Nobody was killed, his job was eliminated for safety reasons.

#39 Obligatory not me, but we had someone come in and interview for a data entry and research job one time. I have no idea how she passed the typing test, but that's basically the only prerequisite to getting this job, a certain amount of words per minute.



I have no idea how she passed the test, because we soon found out she did not know about the internet. Like, on the first day of the job "ok just search this in Google and.." "Google?" "Yeah a website...?" "Website?"



My boss was dumbfounded. She was in the office long enough to be introduced to people and sat down at her desk. Maybe 2-3 hours tops.



This was probably around 2005 or so. It wasn't some elderly lady.

#40 Cleaned houses for old people, fired up one of their vacuum cleaners. It made a sound like a siren, so I jokingly yelled: "The Germans are coming!" (A common response for me).



I'm from a country previously occupied by Germans. The old people were old enough.

#41 My wife got a job at Bob Evans when she was a teenager. Her first customer was an older man, and apparently a regular. The customer ordered a black coffee, so my wife bright him a black coffee. Apparently black coffee meant something totally different to the codger, because he wanted it with two creams and a sugar. His response to this adversity was, unlike a normal person who would ask for what they really want, to throw the cup of coffee at my wife. Her entirely reasonable response was to walk away. Her manager fired her on the spot; apparently she was supposed to ask the guy what was wrong in response to getting the coffee thrown at her.



I think it's for the best that she got out of there.

#42 I was at work one day, met the new guy.



New guy seems normal.



We broke for lunch, came back to my desk. New Guy is missing.

Security shows up looking for New Guy. He's threatened someone's life and they're looking for him.. "WHAT?!"



I get pulled into the office to ask if I'd spoken with him. Turns out dude cut in line for the microwave over lunch... when someone confronted him he threatened their life. Getting all up in his face and pushing him in the shoulder....



Now it's a running joke to tell someone "You wanna take this to the microwave?!" when they say something you don't like. lawl.



Fired. First Day. For cutting in line at the Microwave -.-

#43 I worked at a KFC knock off (something like Uncle K's Chicken) and I got fired 3 hours into the job for, *genuinely*, asking if the chickens were alive when they arrived at the shop.

#44 I worked as a proofreader for a printing firm that made pay-per-view TV guides. When we were given a file, we scanned it with a wand thingy so that the system would assign it to our employee number with a time stamp. I was called into the manager's office at the end of my first day and let go. I asked if my work was poor and she said, "no, there were no errors." The reason I was being fired is that I was finishing the files too quickly. "We can't bill the client if you finish the file in less than an hour." No one ever told me that we had a (soft) minimum work time.



Basically, I was fired for being too efficient.

#45 Didn't get fired, but I fired a girl on the first day for lying.



After about 4 hours she came to me saying she had to go home sick because she was coughing up blood. We work in a microchip fabrication complex around LOTS of dangerous chemicals so I locked down the room and called the MERC team. Turns out she bit into a fake blood capsule and still had the packaging in her pocket. Go the f**k home.



She wasted at least 48 man hours with her stunt.

#46 I applied for a job in the kitchen of restaurant. There was no application, just a walk-in interview. I show up to work a couple days later and the chef starts giving me a tour of the kitchen. "Alright, you ready to make some omelettes?" Uh, sure.... you gonna show me? He looked at me, paused, and started laughing. Nervous laughter from my side.



As it turns out, the manager called the wrong the person. She got me mixed up with the guy who had 5 years experience and called me by mistake.

#47 I got fired after my first week because of charges on my "record" that never occurred. I had to go to the police nd have another background check run, contact hr. I was then "'re hired". It was honestly a tough week getting all that straight and now I wonder how many jobs I didn't get because of this mix up.



I have a really generic name, and Share part of a social security number with a person that has the same name as well. apparently he likes to beat his wife up.



Edit : I failed to mention that HR accepted their eff up, and apologized profusely. I feel like the hr lady thought she might lose her job. Pretty odd situation

#48 I work in a college town and we hired a new part-timer to work reception. On her first day she casually mentions to us that her wealthy parents want her to experience what it's lke to "struggle". So she has to work a job and use the city busses for two months and then she can quit and her parents will give her allowance back and get her a new car.



Boss: "Wait, so you're going to leave in two months?"



Her: "Yeah, that's what my parents said."



Boss: "Can I talk to you in my office?"

#49 Second day. She was visiting one of our production sites and thought the second day was starting too early, so she called down to the local leadership team to say she'd be in that afternoon, if at all.



She was on the next flight home instead.

#50 I managed a smoothie place for a while and hired this kid for mornings. His first day he was 2 hours late. He apologized for being late because he was tripping on shrooms and got lost on the way to work. He also took 15 smoke breaks in the 4 hours that he worked. When his shift was over I told him not to come back.

#51 I had to fire a janitor on day one because someone spilled a cup of coffee and he stared them directly in the eyes and yelled "f**k you" at the top of his lungs. He was f**king crazy. He threatened to kill me after he was fired and stood outside of the workplace with a bouquet of flowers until we called the police on more than one occasion.

#52 Not me, but a kid where I used to work was chosen the day he started for a random d**g test (they did these once every few months). He said, "no problem," clocked out, and never returned.

Anyway, here is more information regarding this, if you’re curious:



I am from Michigan and this was about 4-5 years ago at a small automotive factory (they make foam for various internal car parts). They do d**g test upon hiring, I’m guessing that kid passed initially. The random d**g testing was done very…sporadically. The first 1.5 years I worked there, they didn’t do it at all. When they started back up, they did it once a month for several months, switched to once every 3 months, stopped again for maybe 6 months, then one more round before stopping until I left (which was another 6-8 months). The owner also had a soft spot for anyone’s sob story, so he rehired previously fired employees ALL the time (one kid was literally on his 4th go there). Other times, he knew people were high/drunk, so he’d just ask them to leave, get sober, and come back when they were clean. He also bailed several employees out of jail for d**g related incidents. That place was pretty f****d, I’m glad I left.

#53 I'm a developer. We hired a guy who did an amazing interview. He really seemed to know his stuff and was clearly very intelligent and capable.



On his first day he saw some old code in a s****y legacy app which wasn't great and he went f*****g apes**t. Like, began ranting at his desk, then stood up from his desk and started shouting at his screen, then started verbally abusing the developer he thought had written the code (he hadn't).



The other developer just sat and took the abuse calmly and tried to explain it wasn't his code, and anyway we knew it was old and poorly written but there was no plan for the team to rebuild it, etc. But it was futile and he barely got a word in with the other guy just shouting him down in an endless tirade. He had a full meltdown and was beyond civilised conversation.



Project manager had to intervene and have an emergency meeting with the MD and the developer. They mutually agreed he wasn't right for the company.



The guy eventually said he had Aspergers and had left many jobs for the same reason.

#54 Went in for my first day and the executives are apparently at the building talking to my manager who was gonna get me going. Found out within five minutes the company got bought out and we were all fired. Went through d**g tests and interviews for nothing. I got touched in the balls for nothing, stupid physicals. F**k that place.

#55 I was a hostess at Applebee's for a day once. I was busing a table and dropped a cup and whispered "s**t."



They never even told me that they fired me. I found out by going into work the next day to see me not on the schedule. I tried to talk to managers and everything no one would tell me that I was fired. It was like a bad break up with mind games and eventually I had to force myself into the GM's office and made him explain to me what was going on. Shadiest. s**t. ever.

#56 I showed up and the guy that was supposed to train me got fired. No one else was available to train me apparently, so they told me I was no longer needed. I was to young to put up a fight, or ask for any alternatives.

#57 Snowed three feet, couldn't get out of my driveway. Called the new boss, told me not to ever bother coming in...

#58 First job ever at Burger King. Bored off my a**e on the tills on day one and this party of drunk girls come in and start flirting with me and messing round asking what they can have for free. I told them nothing (my manager was literally right behind me) but once he cleared off I just took a whole load of burgers and made six ice cream Sundaes. So anyway I took them over to their table to get some loving and I mentioned that I was new and my manager was a bit of a tw*t which is why I didn't do it earlier. Imagine my delight when after flirting for five minutes I saw him sitting down on the table behind them (on his break) staring at me like I had just r*ped his Guinea pig. I just walked straight downstairs and out the door. Didn't even wait to get fired.

#59 Jimmy Johns when I was 16. I knew that earrings were not allowed, let alone plugs. I went out and bought flesh-colored plugs and since my ears weren't too stretched (they are not anymore, glad I grew out of that phase) I thought it would be acceptable. Anyway, the manager wasn't too thrilled when I told her I didn't want to take them out because I didn't want my holes to close up, and she fired me on the spot.



Edit: Moral of the story kids: Don't be a rebel without a cause.

#60 I spent the morning of my first (and only) day at a medical equipment calibration facility being introduced to the whole team. A very nice woman spent time taking me around the building and we wound up having small talk with dozens of people from upper management to the warehouse guys. We returned to our desks and a very cute guy started talking to me. I noticed someone in an office observing this interaction. She called the nice lady into her office. The nice lady told me that was enough for the day and that we would get a fresh start the next morning. When I got home, there was a call from HR telling me not to come back. I never got an explanation. I think the woman in the office liked the cute guy and got jealous.

#61 I got fired before my first day.



I was hired by the Charlotte public library for a part-time job. I was incredibly excited because I grew up using the city's library system, even volunteered there for a time, and I thought this job would allow me to build a career with them. Unfortunately I got hired in the midst of a budget crisis, so I got a call the day before I was meant to start working and told they couldn't afford to hire me.

#62 I was in Jamba Juice years ago and some kid walked in and asked for a job application. One of the employees behind the counter handed him one and the kid proceeded to ask "Do you guys d**g test?". The employee replied "Yeah". The kid was silent for a few seconds then let out a pathetic "Oh" and placed the application down on the counter and walked out. I laughed my a*s off.

#63 I worked at a hooka bar. I spilled hot coals into a drunk woman's crotch.

#64 I got a job at gamestop. Manager who hired me told me my first shift started at 4:00 pm. I showed at 3:50. Different manager was working that afternoon told me i was actually scheaduled for 2:30. Never even got to work.

#65 Got a job at a local accounting firm as a assistant. Got to lunch time and was labeling mail to be posted and I fell asleep at my desk. Not a defense obviously but I was 16 and had been bunked out of my mind for several day prior...

#66 Not me, but there's a guy who lives in the same apartment complex and me and he got a job in IT for a big company. He got fired on the first day on the job for showing up in sandals.

#67 I got fired on my first day.



Reason: His best mate just lost his job so he fired me and hired him instead.

#68 I fired a guy who showed up four hours late his first day. I was in a moving company at the time. When he showed up he asked if he still gets paid for the job, since the bill includes 4 people and we did the job with 3, I told him to walk home and not to bother showing up the next day.

#69 Kid came to work his first day at a landscaping company I worked for. We went out on a job, and afterward the boss told him to gas up the truck. He did exactly what they asked. Turns out it was our work truck that leaked oil like a sieve (boss was too cheap to fix it), no one told him everyone puts in new oil when they fill it up. So when the engine seized up later on, guess who got fired for it?

#70 Friend was hired and then the next day the company announced layoffs. Of course he was first to go. He got lucky though because for one reason or another they had to continue paying him for the next 2 months even though he only worked a total of 2 days. Halfway into that two months he found a better job.

#71 16 year old kid was fired during his first day of training because he came in wearing a shirt that just said 'B**CH' across the front in giant letters.



I mean, I know we have a causal dress code, but...

#72 Oh boy I have a sad one. Not me actually. My brother, when he was 18 or 19, was doing this "police explorers" thing, where young adults interested in law enforcement ride along with cops. One day they had him go to various places and try to buy alcohol, which is illegal here in the states until you're 21. Anyway, their day was almost over so the cop he was riding with let him go for some pizza. They took him to a mom-n-pop kind of pizza restaurant, real small business, and he ordered a beer. The waitress served him without hesitation so my brother motioned for the officer to come inside (he had been sitting out in his car. The officer was in uniform, my brother was not).



Anyway when she realizes what's happening, this young waitress just starts crying in the middle of the restaurant. Through sobs she exclaimed "it's my first day, I didn't know, I didn't know, I'm so sorry." The officer decided not to revoke the restaurant's liquor license, but the girl lost her job :( my brother came home that day laden with guilt and quit doing police explorers shortly thereafter.

#73 Not me, but a friend got a job as one of those canvassers- the people who stand on street corners asking for donations to a cause.



Apparently you go work for a canvasser company, who contracts for a good cause (eg the red cross or whatever). They put you out on a corner and you have to raise a certain amount of donations to stay employed. That amount happens to be exactly the same as the hourly wage x the hours worked. So, if you get $10 hour for an 8-hour day, you're required to raise $80.



As an aside, this means you probably shouldn't donate through one of those people. If one of them raises $90 for, say, cancer research, only $10 has any chance to go to the the actual research fund. Probably less, since presumably the company takes a cut.



Anyway, it turns out that begging people for money on the street is a skill, and she didn't have it. Apparently most people fail out in the first few days, and she was no exception.

#74 It was actually mine and another guys 2nd day. He got fired for a dispute. He was left hours away from where we started. I voiced my concern for leaving this kid hundreds of miles from known civilization and was also fired. It was good times. Never got paid for the first day and a half either.

#75 I fired someone about 2 hours into the first day. We had a monster pile of branches to send through the wood chipper and two of my better guys were working on it. I hire a new guy to help out. I spend all this time training him how not to get killed by the the wood chipper and send him out with my two guys.



I run out a bit later to check on him and I see me experienced guys getting it done. They are busting their butts and putting in work chipping branches. New guy in the other hand picks up a twig and tosses it in the chipper, grabs a drink of water, grabs another twig, another drink, goes and has a smoke, another few twigs etc. I had to let him go.