There's nothing wrong with trusting yourself. On the contrary, self-confidence is linked to almost every element involved in a happy and fulfilling life. It provides greater motivation and more resilience, improves relationships, and strengthens your sense of authenticity.

But take it too far and you become impossible to put up with, behaving as if you are more important than other people — arrogant — and might even end up featured on the subreddit 'Confidently Incorrect.'

As we've already shown you in our previous publications here, here, and here, this online community is dedicated to taking down people who proudly make false statements. It's the ultimate online purgatory for liars. Continue scrolling to check out its latest "visitors."

#1

"You Should Speak English"

eicaker Report

Droid Mania
Droid Mania
1 hour ago

Ha!😁

#2

Still My Most Favorite One Yet

lilbrojoey Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
1 hour ago

what mind?

#3

This Online Review And 3 People That Saw It As Helpful

rjroa21 Report

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
1 hour ago

sometimes stupidity hurts

#4

But We've Been To The Moon

resonanttop Report

Speedgoat
Speedgoat
1 hour ago

I'm sorry, I don't see the "solid point".

#5

Oh, Lavern

Oh, Lavern

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
1 hour ago (edited)

"And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end." Revelations 1:8

#6

Wireless PC's Don't Exist

the123king-reddit Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
34 minutes ago

You want to lug that big tower around and a seperate monitor?

My God

My God

AsexualShrimp
AsexualShrimp
39 minutes ago

DAMNNN

#8

Antifa Helped N*zis Into Power

Antifa Helped N*zis Into Power

François Carré
François Carré
1 hour ago

On a side note, if you start censoring the word "Nazi", history books will soon become unreadable, which is concerning.

Milk

Milk

Ivo H
Ivo H
1 hour ago

Idiots everywhere indeed.

Uh, No

Uh, No

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
1 hour ago

Wrong, but clever.

So Explain These 10 Billionaires

So Explain These 10 Billionaires

Deleted Within Minutes

Deleted Within Minutes

Passerby
Passerby
1 hour ago

Just wait until he learn about raisins.

Dumba*s

Dumba*s

Salam Payne
Salam Payne
1 hour ago

Butt cheek .. French for f**k off !

…

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
1 hour ago (edited)

I identify as a leggy bronzed model with a six pack. I'm not one, but it's about attitude, if you know what I mean.

Prnouns Are Hard

Prnouns Are Hard

Salam Payne
Salam Payne
1 hour ago

Are people this stupid ?

Nope

Nope

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
1 hour ago

say you're racist without saying you're racist

They Thought It Was A Transphobic Comment When It Actually Was Affirming

They Thought It Was A Transphobic Comment When It Actually Was Affirming

Passerby
Passerby
1 hour ago

To be fair, the sentence itself is ambiguous. It could be understood as rejection, as in the son is no longer accepted as a part of his family, or as an acceptance, as in the son is now his daughter but still his family nevertheless. I don't fault people for thinking it is a rejection. It can be read as one. I suspect this might be a dad jok gone wrong, to be honest.

First Boycotts, Now Socialism: Hercules Needs To Get A Dictionary

First Boycotts, Now Socialism: Hercules Needs To Get A Dictionary

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
1 hour ago

socialism /ˈsəʊʃəlɪz(ə)m/ Learn to pronounce noun a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole. Yes, people still get paid

Two Local Diversity Advocates In Arizona Are Taking Heat After Calling A School District Racist For Hiring A Dj To Perform In Blackface — But It Turns Out The Dj Was Black

Two Local Diversity Advocates In Arizona Are Taking Heat After Calling A School District Racist For Hiring A Dj To Perform In Blackface — But It Turns Out The Dj Was Black

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Sometimes people try too hard to be offended by something. Sorry if I have caused offence with this statement.

Not How Bras (Or Boobs) Work

Not How Bras (Or Boobs) Work

Ael
Ael
7 minutes ago

Erm, so if 18 is a guy....how would he know about how bra sizes work, if nobody teaches him? Even if it's a girl - we ALL had to learn it one day. And no, I wouldn't know how men's underwear sizes work. 96D wasn't even that ludicrous a guess. Bra lady is the bawbag here.

I’m Not A Physicist, But I’m Sure This Is Wrong

I’m Not A Physicist, But I’m Sure This Is Wrong

Ivo H
Ivo H
8 minutes ago

The original “fun fact” is also wrong btw.

"New York Has The Best Pizza In The World"

"New York Has The Best Pizza In The World"

radioactivecandy (they/them)
radioactivecandy (they/them)
20 minutes ago

italian pizza sucks tho. can confirm, i've been.

The Last Sentence Is Really The Cherry On Top

The Last Sentence Is Really The Cherry On Top

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
1 hour ago

We don't you look dumb, you do it well enough on your own

Obama's Birth Place

Obama's Birth Place

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
45 minutes ago

Elsavador :D:D:D

I Got Nothin'

I Got Nothin'

Anonymous
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Calling this person an idiot would be an insult to all the stupid people of the world.

When Americans Think English Is The Only Language :

When Americans Think English Is The Only Language :

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

I wonder what I can be offended by today? I know lets look for some names that look a BIT like an offensive word.

Trying To Figure Out What Percentage Of The Us Population Has Died Because Of Covid

Trying To Figure Out What Percentage Of The Us Population Has Died Because Of Covid

No One Can Be Spanish ! Spanish Is Only A Lenguage

No One Can Be Spanish ! Spanish Is Only A Lenguage

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
1 hour ago

So what is your nationality then if you are from the nation of SPAIN?

When You Don't Know How Bullets Or Sound Works

When You Don't Know How Bullets Or Sound Works

François Carré
François Carré
1 hour ago

Oh, you need to show us that yourself to prove your point.

The Golden Rule: Never Disagree With The Grammar Bot

The Golden Rule: Never Disagree With The Grammar Bot

Full-Throated Incorrectness About Us Knife Crime vs. UK Knife Crime

Full-Throated Incorrectness About Us Knife Crime vs. UK Knife Crime

VulcansAreSexy
VulcansAreSexy
15 minutes ago

Well they're not wrong...

Psa To Americans: Puerto Ricans Are Us Citizens

Psa To Americans: Puerto Ricans Are Us Citizens

Man Thinks Australians Were Oppressed During The Pandemic To Justify The 2nd Amendment

Man Thinks Australians Were Oppressed During The Pandemic To Justify The 2nd Amendment

Bella10
Bella10
1 hour ago

15000 deaths from Covid vs 1.03 million. Even adjusting for population, I’d say we were treated pretty well, and like our lives actually mattered 🤷🏻‍♀️

Idiot

Idiot

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 hour ago

Indeed. I will not spend time with you, you nitwit !

How Stupid Can You Be?

How Stupid Can You Be?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
56 minutes ago

Hands up anyone who voluntarily wants to be a slave?

Something Only The Alphas Would Know

Something Only The Alphas Would Know

Anonymous
Anonymous
58 minutes ago

Imagine calling yourself out like that! Also those are lot many words for I can't find a girl to date!

Man Completely Misses The Point Of Rage Against The Machine

Man Completely Misses The Point Of Rage Against The Machine

Jul Chv
Jul Chv
10 minutes ago

They indeed were on th OST of Matrix, shot bybtwo trans women... But I suppose it is deemed to be a Republican metaphore by that person.

Fyi - Potus Doesn’t Create Laws, People

Fyi - Potus Doesn’t Create Laws, People

They Can't Be Serious!

They Can't Be Serious!

Jul Chv
Jul Chv
12 minutes ago

Well I mean...technically... Well but South Africa. The Apartheid? Oh fck, i do give up. Too scared of having Musk being dubbed the new Mandela...

Hmm Moon

Hmm Moon

I Saw This On Facebook And Instantly Thought Of This Sub

I Saw This On Facebook And Instantly Thought Of This Sub

*foodchain Left The Chat*

*foodchain Left The Chat*

Anonymous
Anonymous
54 minutes ago

Why don't you demonstrate eating lettuce in front of couple of hyenas. Be the change. ( This is a sarcastic post: No down votes please 🥺)

Patriotism Isn't Propaganda, Ok?

Patriotism Isn't Propaganda, Ok?

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
57 minutes ago

USA is the most freest country ever. It has most freedoms and the biggest freedom that you have aver seen. USA is bigly big on being freest.

Is 3 Out Of 4 Good Enough?

Is 3 Out Of 4 Good Enough?

Lee Banks
Lee Banks
36 minutes ago

I sh*t you not: Ben Shapiro is my safe word for "honey, you're drunk."

Redditor Thinks Children Wouldn't Be Interested In Reading Harry Potter

Redditor Thinks Children Wouldn't Be Interested In Reading Harry Potter

Sanchi
Sanchi
49 minutes ago

I read the series when I was 9-10 ish. It was good

As Someone Who Lives In A Country Where Assault Weapons Are Banned, I Can Confirm We All Eat Our Dogs

As Someone Who Lives In A Country Where Assault Weapons Are Banned, I Can Confirm We All Eat Our Dogs

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
57 minutes ago

Can confirm. Assault weapons are banned and we just ate some yummy corgi

Not Now Varg

Not Now Varg

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
59 minutes ago

No wonder I find myself floating about.

Just Use Your Brain

Just Use Your Brain

Emily M
Emily M
22 minutes ago

Order of operations!!!!

Elon Musk Is A Glorified Car Salesman

Elon Musk Is A Glorified Car Salesman

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
1 hour ago

And this is coming from the man who makes billions from cars

Basic Maths Y'all

Basic Maths Y'all

So Much To Unpack Here

So Much To Unpack Here

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
55 minutes ago

this is dumb and wrong on so many levels

Comparing The "1%" To The Average Teen

Comparing The "1%" To The Average Teen

I Hope He's Not Serious

I Hope He's Not Serious

Bella10
Bella10
57 minutes ago

Oh, I’d love to see that 🍿

Redditor Thinks Atheists Are The Obnoxious Ones

Redditor Thinks Atheists Are The Obnoxious Ones

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
46 minutes ago (edited)

and building a palace for the representative of atheism and fighting wars with the atheists greatest enemy, slightly different atheists. good old atheism

“Poor Life Choices”

“Poor Life Choices”

Bella10
Bella10
53 minutes ago

I work in the US a lot for work. My hotel manager had terminal cancer and had to work so she could continue to receive benefits. She worked up until 2 weeks before her death. I remember her greeting us, in pain, and using a walking stick, she was mid 40s. She passed a couple of weeks later. Your system is disgusting,

He Really Tanked This Prediction

He Really Tanked This Prediction

Answering A Question I Didn't Even Ask And Still Getting It Wrong

Answering A Question I Didn't Even Ask And Still Getting It Wrong

"Cars Only Use Gas When They Are Moving. That's Why It's Measured In Miles Per Gallon And Not Gallons Per Minute." From The State Of Hawaii's Fb Account In Response To Complaints Of Hpd Issuing Nearly 500 Tickets To Drivers That Were In 'Park' On The Freeway Exits During A Traffic Jam

"Cars Only Use Gas When They Are Moving. That's Why It's Measured In Miles Per Gallon And Not Gallons Per Minute." From The State Of Hawaii's Fb Account In Response To Complaints Of Hpd Issuing Nearly 500 Tickets To Drivers That Were In 'Park' On The Freeway Exits During A Traffic Jam

Things We Didn’t Know About Jennifer Lawrence

Things We Didn’t Know About Jennifer Lawrence

RainWingRoyal
RainWingRoyal
22 minutes ago

Well, they're not wrong, they're just dumber than a bag of hammers.

Intelligence Is Not A Social Construct

Intelligence Is Not A Social Construct

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
47 minutes ago

They're, they're. Calm down.

Were*

Were*

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
54 minutes ago

Werewolf*

Just Wow

Just Wow

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
1 hour ago

Who's the pot calling the kettle black?

21st Century Math

21st Century Math

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
53 minutes ago

Anyone got a Supercomputer to check this high level of mathematics?

Healthcare = Gun

Healthcare = Gun

Sometimes, I Wish Democrats Were As Cool As Republicans Think They Are

Sometimes, I Wish Democrats Were As Cool As Republicans Think They Are

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
41 minutes ago

Tomi Lahren must work very hard to be this level of stupid.

When You Do Meth Instead Of Math

When You Do Meth Instead Of Math

Emily M
Emily M
18 minutes ago

How many weeks do they think years have??

They Know Their States

They Know Their States

On Being Stuck In Tunnels

On Being Stuck In Tunnels

9+1+1=12

9+1+1=12

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
37 minutes ago

And 11 is 1 + 1 so is 2.

My Cousin Insists That Wwii Was Entirely The Fault Of The USA. Even If She Has To Bend Time To Make It So

My Cousin Insists That Wwii Was Entirely The Fault Of The USA. Even If She Has To Bend Time To Make It So

