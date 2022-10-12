There's nothing wrong with trusting yourself. On the contrary, self-confidence is linked to almost every element involved in a happy and fulfilling life. It provides greater motivation and more resilience, improves relationships, and strengthens your sense of authenticity.

But take it too far and you become impossible to put up with, behaving as if you are more important than other people — arrogant — and might even end up featured on the subreddit 'Confidently Incorrect.'

As we've already shown you in our previous publications here, here, and here, this online community is dedicated to taking down people who proudly make false statements. It's the ultimate online purgatory for liars. Continue scrolling to check out its latest "visitors."