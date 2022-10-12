136 People Who Were Confidently Wrong About Something And Were Ridiculed For It Online (New Pics)
There's nothing wrong with trusting yourself. On the contrary, self-confidence is linked to almost every element involved in a happy and fulfilling life. It provides greater motivation and more resilience, improves relationships, and strengthens your sense of authenticity.
But take it too far and you become impossible to put up with, behaving as if you are more important than other people — arrogant — and might even end up featured on the subreddit 'Confidently Incorrect.'
As we've already shown you in our previous publications here, here, and here, this online community is dedicated to taking down people who proudly make false statements. It's the ultimate online purgatory for liars. Continue scrolling to check out its latest "visitors."
This post may include affiliate links.
“You Should Speak English”
Still My Most Favorite One Yet
This Online Review And 3 People That Saw It As Helpful
But We've Been To The Moon
Oh, Lavern
"And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end." Revelations 1:8
Wireless PC's Don't Exist
You want to lug that big tower around and a seperate monitor?
My God
Antifa Helped N*zis Into Power
On a side note, if you start censoring the word "Nazi", history books will soon become unreadable, which is concerning.
Milk
Uh, No
So Explain These 10 Billionaires
Deleted Within Minutes
Dumba*s
…
I identify as a leggy bronzed model with a six pack. I'm not one, but it's about attitude, if you know what I mean.
Prnouns Are Hard
Nope
say you're racist without saying you're racist
They Thought It Was A Transphobic Comment When It Actually Was Affirming
To be fair, the sentence itself is ambiguous. It could be understood as rejection, as in the son is no longer accepted as a part of his family, or as an acceptance, as in the son is now his daughter but still his family nevertheless. I don't fault people for thinking it is a rejection. It can be read as one. I suspect this might be a dad jok gone wrong, to be honest.
First Boycotts, Now Socialism: Hercules Needs To Get A Dictionary
socialism /ˈsəʊʃəlɪz(ə)m/ Learn to pronounce noun a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole. Yes, people still get paid
Two Local Diversity Advocates In Arizona Are Taking Heat After Calling A School District Racist For Hiring A Dj To Perform In Blackface — But It Turns Out The Dj Was Black
Not How Bras (Or Boobs) Work
Erm, so if 18 is a guy....how would he know about how bra sizes work, if nobody teaches him? Even if it's a girl - we ALL had to learn it one day. And no, I wouldn't know how men's underwear sizes work. 96D wasn't even that ludicrous a guess. Bra lady is the bawbag here.
I’m Not A Physicist, But I’m Sure This Is Wrong
"New York Has The Best Pizza In The World"
italian pizza sucks tho. can confirm, i've been.
The Last Sentence Is Really The Cherry On Top
We don't you look dumb, you do it well enough on your own
I Got Nothin'
When Americans Think English Is The Only Language :
Trying To Figure Out What Percentage Of The Us Population Has Died Because Of Covid
No One Can Be Spanish ! Spanish Is Only A Lenguage
When You Don't Know How Bullets Or Sound Works
Oh, you need to show us that yourself to prove your point.
The Golden Rule: Never Disagree With The Grammar Bot
Full-Throated Incorrectness About Us Knife Crime vs. UK Knife Crime
Psa To Americans: Puerto Ricans Are Us Citizens
Man Thinks Australians Were Oppressed During The Pandemic To Justify The 2nd Amendment
Idiot
How Stupid Can You Be?
Something Only The Alphas Would Know
Man Completely Misses The Point Of Rage Against The Machine
Fyi - Potus Doesn’t Create Laws, People
They Can't Be Serious!
Hmm Moon
I Saw This On Facebook And Instantly Thought Of This Sub
*foodchain Left The Chat*
Patriotism Isn't Propaganda, Ok?
Is 3 Out Of 4 Good Enough?
Redditor Thinks Children Wouldn't Be Interested In Reading Harry Potter
As Someone Who Lives In A Country Where Assault Weapons Are Banned, I Can Confirm We All Eat Our Dogs
Can confirm. Assault weapons are banned and we just ate some yummy corgi
Not Now Varg
Elon Musk Is A Glorified Car Salesman
And this is coming from the man who makes billions from cars
Basic Maths Y'all
So Much To Unpack Here
Comparing The "1%" To The Average Teen
Redditor Thinks Atheists Are The Obnoxious Ones
and building a palace for the representative of atheism and fighting wars with the atheists greatest enemy, slightly different atheists. good old atheism
“Poor Life Choices”
I work in the US a lot for work. My hotel manager had terminal cancer and had to work so she could continue to receive benefits. She worked up until 2 weeks before her death. I remember her greeting us, in pain, and using a walking stick, she was mid 40s. She passed a couple of weeks later. Your system is disgusting,
He Really Tanked This Prediction
Answering A Question I Didn't Even Ask And Still Getting It Wrong
"Cars Only Use Gas When They Are Moving. That's Why It's Measured In Miles Per Gallon And Not Gallons Per Minute." From The State Of Hawaii's Fb Account In Response To Complaints Of Hpd Issuing Nearly 500 Tickets To Drivers That Were In 'Park' On The Freeway Exits During A Traffic Jam
Things We Didn’t Know About Jennifer Lawrence
Well, they're not wrong, they're just dumber than a bag of hammers.