ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wondered what goes on in a dog’s mind? Penny, the lovable star of ‘Penny’s Thoughts’ cartoons, gives us a glimpse into that mystery! Created by Peter Allwright, this wholesome comic series follows a cute dog’s daily routine, turning ordinary moments into hilarious situations.

What makes the cartoons even funnier is how relatable they are—especially for dog owners. As the artist himself shared: “My ideas usually come from observing life. People's daily habits are a great source of humor.”

If that sparked your curiosity and you'd like to learn more about the series, keep scrolling to check out a selection of strips we’re excited to share with you today!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic of a child greeting a dog named Penny, with the dog thinking “It's breakfast time.” Captures a dog’s life humorously.

pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic depicting a humorous scenario with dogs and donuts, capturing a dog's life in a playful way.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Dog and cat in a humorous comic about snow, illustrating a dog's life in adorable artwork.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Dog and cat comic: Dog overeats, cat declares war over shared food.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Adorable comic of a dog in a hammock, with humorous thoughts about getting comfortable and needing a pee.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Comic of a dog checking the bathtub, bed, and closet, humorously capturing a dog's life experiences.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A comic showing a child talking to a dog about visiting the vet, capturing a dog's life humorously.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic of a girl and dog eyeing a cupcake on a table, capturing a humorous moment in a dog’s life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon showing a dog barking, humorously capturing a dog's life with a fence and another dog responding.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Dog standing on a scale, with text bubble joking about the scale's humor, capturing a dog's life in a comic.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A comic depicting a dog in a sweater and a girl, illustrating a humorous moment capturing a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Dog relaxing on a bench with a thought bubble reading about achieving a goal of doing nothing.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cartoon depicting a woman's affection for her dog, highlighting a dog's life with humor.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic of a girl and dog on a sofa, discussing website cookies in a humorous way.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic of a girl trying to walk a dog wearing a cone, capturing a humorous moment in a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon of a dog on a stool, scared of a spider, with a girl laughing, illustrating a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic of a girl showing a doghouse to a dog, who humorously thinks about the lack of home comforts like heating and TV.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Dog comic showing canine laying in sunbeam with humorous thought bubble about the sun staying still.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic of a cozy dog by the fire, ignoring an upset girl. Captures a humorous moment in a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic of a dog lying happily after eating cookies, showing a humorous take on a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Dog in a basket ignoring calls, with thought bubble about fridge lock, capturing a dog's life in a comic.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic of a dog by a "Beware of Dog" sign, humorously admitting to being easily bribed, perfectly capturing a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic strip showing a dog on a couch admitting to being a blabbermouth, capturing a humorous aspect of a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Dog's life captured in a comic showing a girl searching for a "Doggy Diet Book" while a dog hints it's buried outside.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Comic illustrating a dog's life, showcasing a dog being persuaded to visit the vet with treats.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Comic illustration of a dog lying on its back, philosophizing with a girl near a lake, capturing a dog's humorous life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A comic depicting a dog sleeping on a sofa with thoughts of relaxation, portraying a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic depicting a girl and dog under umbrellas; dog's thought bubble: "I might look stupid, but I love it."

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Adorable comic showing a dog misinterpreting a girl's expression as a literal chip, capturing a dog's humorous perspective.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Cartoon of a dog in a fridge, amusingly illustrating a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comic of a dog napping in front of the TV with a thought bubble about daytime TV.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Comic illustrating a dog's life with a girl holding a doughnut and a hopeful dog watching.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Comic of a child and dog cuddling on a couch, highlighting the adorable bond in a dog's life.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cartoon dog contemplating a New Year's resolution by a 2023 calendar, capturing a dog's life in a comic.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Comic of a dog and girl discussing stolen cake, illustrating a dog's life humorously.

    pennys_thoughts_cartoons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!