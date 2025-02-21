ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wondered what goes on in a dog’s mind? Penny, the lovable star of ‘Penny’s Thoughts’ cartoons, gives us a glimpse into that mystery! Created by Peter Allwright, this wholesome comic series follows a cute dog’s daily routine, turning ordinary moments into hilarious situations.

What makes the cartoons even funnier is how relatable they are—especially for dog owners. As the artist himself shared: “My ideas usually come from observing life. People's daily habits are a great source of humor.”

If that sparked your curiosity and you'd like to learn more about the series, keep scrolling to check out a selection of strips we’re excited to share with you today!

More info: Instagram