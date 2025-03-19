We reached out to Juliet to learn more about her creative process and her journey as an artist. She shared that she's based in Amityville, New York—a small town on the coast of Long Island—and growing up by the water has had a profound influence on her artwork. "I grew up running down to the old docks to find gulls flying around, crabs climbing up the old wooden side of the dock, sailboats coming in with the fog, and so many different sea creatures. We have many lighthouses on Long Island, and growing up, my family would often spend Sunday afternoons at the Horton Point Lighthouse, where you can walk a long staircase down to the sea and have a barbeque right under the beautiful old light.

We also spent much of our time in the nature preserve near our house, where, on any good day, you would see turtles, herons, rabbits, and other local wildlife. I am so fortunate to have grown up in a place that had so much beautiful nature surrounding it, and especially lucky that my parents (who were married on a whaleboat and are serious animal lovers) made it such a point to teach me the importance of appreciating the creatures within our world."