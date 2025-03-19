ADVERTISEMENT

Juliet Schreckinger is a Long Island-based artist who creates black-and-white illustrations using a stippling technique in pen, ink, and graphite. Her work is inspired by the ocean, nature, and the many creatures that inhabit our world. With fine details and careful shading, she brings depth and texture to each piece, often focusing on animals in and around the sea.

Many of Juliet's illustrations depict sea life drifting through the water or interacting with lighthouses and coastal landscapes. Influenced by black-and-white photography and film noir, she uses strong contrasts and lighting effects to give her work a quiet but powerful presence. Through her art, she highlights the importance of nature and animals, telling small, thoughtful stories in every drawing.

#1

"The Timekeepers"

Illustration of rabbits leaping over a tree and moon, reflecting nature-inspired themes in art.

julietschreckinger Report

We reached out to Juliet to learn more about her creative process and her journey as an artist. She shared that she's based in Amityville, New York—a small town on the coast of Long Island—and growing up by the water has had a profound influence on her artwork. "I grew up running down to the old docks to find gulls flying around, crabs climbing up the old wooden side of the dock, sailboats coming in with the fog, and so many different sea creatures. We have many lighthouses on Long Island, and growing up, my family would often spend Sunday afternoons at the Horton Point Lighthouse, where you can walk a long staircase down to the sea and have a barbeque right under the beautiful old light.

We also spent much of our time in the nature preserve near our house, where, on any good day, you would see turtles, herons, rabbits, and other local wildlife. I am so fortunate to have grown up in a place that had so much beautiful nature surrounding it, and especially lucky that my parents (who were married on a whaleboat and are serious animal lovers) made it such a point to teach me the importance of appreciating the creatures within our world."

    #2

    "The Sailing Spoonbills"

    Ocean-inspired illustration featuring an octopus, a sailing ship, and birds in a surreal design by Juliet Schreckinger.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #3

    "Mabel And The Shinnecock Lighthouse"

    A colossal shark swims behind a lighthouse with a full moon, in an ocean-inspired illustration by Juliet Schreckinger.

    julietschreckinger Report

    Juliet mentioned that she typically works in her studio daily, dedicating around eight to ten hours each day to her art, as her style requires a considerable amount of time to execute properly.

    "I typically start my day every morning with a workout, and from there, head into the studio and only take breaks to eat meals until I walk my dogs at the end of the day. My pieces can take half a day to two months to complete, entirely depending on the size and how much stipple I incorporate into it. The pieces are created using a stippling technique in ink and then combined with graphite to create more depth and contrast. The only time I take a break from my usual work is to go out and take my own reference photos, something I am very passionate about. I feel that getting my own references helps me get closer to my subjects."

    #4

    Ocean-themed illustration by Juliet Schreckinger featuring a whale entwined with a vintage telephone.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #5

    "Shipwreck"

    Reindeer with antlers cradling a ship, an ocean and nature-inspired illustration by Juliet Schreckinger.

    julietschreckinger Report

    Juliet's artwork often carries a sense of depth and storytelling. Many of her pieces feel as though they hold a deeper narrative, so we asked her if she creates backstories for them. "Almost all of my illustrations have backstories. I have a BFA in Illustration from The School of Visual Arts and worked very hard on my writing skills while I was training to be a visual artist. I write short stories about each piece, and the galleries I show my work with will share the stories during my openings. All of my stories can be found on my website."

    #6

    "Shelter From The Storm"

    A tiger-shaped island surrounded by ocean waves, featuring a lighthouse, illustrating nature-inspired art.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #7

    "The Ghost Ship"

    Ocean and nature-inspired illustration of a bird on a lighthouse with a faded ship in the background.

    julietschreckinger Report

    Creating art comes with its own set of challenges. When asked about the most difficult aspect of the creative process, Juliet shared, "The most challenging part of being an artist in my case is that I am wearing so many 'hats' at once to run my business. I am the illustrator, the writer, the website runner, the marketing team, the accountant, the shipping department, etc. I find it very hard to make sure there is enough time for everything and to always make sure I am doing everything right by my clients and collectors."

    On the other hand, the most rewarding moment for Juliet as an artist is when she creates a quick concept sketch and then watches that simple idea come to life in her studio. "I come up with many of my pieces while taking reference photos and traveling, so to see a concept come to fruition is incredibly satisfying. Once I sketch an idea, getting to execute a finished, refined illustration of it feels like scratching an itch."

    #8

    "The Whaleback Light"

    A whale illustration over a lighthouse at night with a full moon in the background, inspired by ocean and nature themes.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #9

    "The Beginning"

    Whales circling a lighthouse with lightning in a captivating ocean-inspired illustration.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #10

    "Empty Sea"

    Illustration of a pod of whales in clouds, inspired by ocean and nature themes.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #11

    "The Protector Of The Wishing Well"

    A whimsical illustration of a bat at a well under the moon, inspired by nature.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #12

    "Norton And The Charlotte Harbor Lighthouse"

    Ocean-inspired illustration featuring a dolphin with a misty house on stilts in the background.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #13

    "Moonlit Lullabies"

    Tiger wrapped around a lighthouse, under a tree and full moon, capturing ocean and nature-inspired illustration themes.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #14

    "Coral And The Cape Fear Lighthouse"

    A bird with intertwined neck spirals around a lighthouse, blending ocean and nature-inspired illustration elements.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #15

    "Pepper And The Brazos Santiago Lighthouse"

    A tiger with a lighthouse body emerges from the ocean in a nature-inspired illustration.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #16

    "Orin And The St. Croix River Lighthouse"

    Deer with large antlers in front of a lighthouse under a full moon, featuring ocean and nature-inspired illustration.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #17

    "The Sea Snake"

    Ocean-inspired illustration featuring a serpent-like creature with a striped tail amid crashing waves.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #18

    "The Flight Of The Great Auk"

    Ocean-inspired illustration featuring birds flying over a moonlit sky by artist Juliet Schreckinger.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #19

    "Boo The Bat And The Lost Toad"

    Bat carrying a toad, inspired by nature, gliding over a forest of trees, illustrating captivating imagery.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #20

    "The Stargazers"

    Octopus with telescope on turtle's back, representing ocean and nature-inspired illustration.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #21

    "Grays"

    A lighthouse with a giant whale illustration in the background, inspired by ocean and nature themes.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #22

    "Peter Pangolin And Fable The Sierra Nevada Red Fox"

    Fox and pangolin leaping over trees under a full moon, featuring nature-inspired artwork elements.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #23

    "Myth"

    Juliet Schreckinger's ocean-inspired illustration featuring two whales and a sailing ship under a full moon.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #24

    "The Residents Of Plum Island"

    Ocean and nature-inspired illustration featuring birds and seals in a night scene with a lighthouse and full moon.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #25

    "Sylvester’s Climb"

    Ocean-inspired illustration of a lobster with a lighthouse in the background, by Juliet Schreckinger.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #26

    "Cove And The Willapa Bay Lighthouse"

    Ocean-inspired illustration featuring a turtle entwined with a lighthouse on a rocky shoreline.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #27

    "Erasmus And The Cape Elizabeth Lightship"

    Owl with outstretched wings over ocean-themed ship, moonlit background.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #28

    "Nesters"

    Ocean-inspired illustration by Juliet Schreckinger featuring birds on boats under a full moon with a mountain backdrop.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #29

    "Orson’s Lighthouse"

    Illustration of an otter in front of a lighthouse, blending ocean and nature elements in monochrome.

    julietschreckinger Report

    #30

    "Bigfoot"

    A bird with wide wings in a forest, part of ocean and nature-inspired illustrations.

    julietschreckinger Report

