Meet Sarah, a Las Vegas–based artist whose work dances on the edge between beauty and darkness. Drawn to the eerie and the macabre, she creates hauntingly beautiful pieces that evoke emotion as much as they unsettle. Whether she’s painting surreal animal portraits or exploring horror-inspired themes, Sarah’s art captures that perfect balance between the beautiful and the disturbing.

Her creations have even appeared at The Hive Gallery in Los Angeles, and she frequently shares her latest works with her growing online following on Instagram and Reddit.

More info: Instagram | sarahxshadows.com