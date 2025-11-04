ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Sarah, a Las Vegas–based artist whose work dances on the edge between beauty and darkness. Drawn to the eerie and the macabre, she creates hauntingly beautiful pieces that evoke emotion as much as they unsettle. Whether she’s painting surreal animal portraits or exploring horror-inspired themes, Sarah’s art captures that perfect balance between the beautiful and the disturbing.

Her creations have even appeared at The Hive Gallery in Los Angeles, and she frequently shares her latest works with her growing online following on Instagram and Reddit.

More info: Instagram | sarahxshadows.com

#1

Sketch of a creepy yet gorgeous nightmare-inspired creature with antlers and multiple eyes drawn in black pen.

sarahxshadows Report

    #2

    Ink drawing of a creepy yet gorgeous nightmare-inspired figure with twisted, vine-like elements and abstract facial features.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #3

    Black ink drawing of a creepy yet gorgeous raven perched with chains and old keys hanging, nightmare-inspired art from Las Vegas artist.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #4

    Detailed black and white drawing of a woman merging with a tiger, showcasing creepy yet gorgeous nightmare-inspired art.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #5

    Close-up of a creepy yet gorgeous black and white drawing of a haunting face with eerie eyes and dark hair.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #6

    Detailed black ink drawing of a creepy yet gorgeous horned figure with braided rope details, showcasing nightmare-inspired art style.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #7

    Sketch of a woman with horns and a crown of thorns, created by an artist known for creepy yet gorgeous nightmare-inspired art.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #8

    Black and white creepy art featuring two intertwined birds with elongated necks and sharp beaks tied with rope in a nightmare style.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #9

    Two horse heads with distorted, creepy features in a dark, nightmare-inspired art style by Las Vegas artist.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #10

    Black ink drawing of a creepy yet gorgeous bird intertwined with plant roots and leaves, showcasing nightmare-inspired art.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #11

    Black and white creepy yet gorgeous art of a mythical snake-like bird with detailed feathers and scales, evoking a nightmare feel.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #12

    Surreal creepy yet gorgeous art of a spider with a detailed human face, showcasing nightmare-inspired artwork from Las Vegas artist.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #13

    Intricate creepy yet gorgeous art featuring a detailed horned dragon mask blending with a haunting human face.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #14

    Dark, creepy, and gorgeous artwork of a figure wearing a gas mask and ram horns, evoking a nightmare-like atmosphere.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #15

    Surreal creepy yet gorgeous art by a Las Vegas artist depicting a woman's face merging with a goat and animal skull.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #16

    Black and white drawing of a surreal, creepy yet gorgeous art portrait with swirling elements and a detailed face.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #17

    Black and white drawing of a creepy yet gorgeous walrus-like creature with multiple eyes, showcasing nightmare-inspired art.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #18

    Surreal creepy art from Las Vegas artist showing a dark face entwined with large scorpion claws in detailed black ink.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #19

    Surreal creepy art of a c*****d pale face with horns and detailed flowers, showcasing nightmare-inspired Las Vegas artist style.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #20

    Black and white creepy yet gorgeous art of a woman with octopus tentacles and starfish, evoking a nightmare feel.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #21

    Dark, creepy yet gorgeous art featuring a haunting figure with intense eyes and outstretched hand in a nightmare-inspired style.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #22

    Surreal creepy art featuring a double-faced woman with horns, blending nightmare and gorgeous elements in dark ink style.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #23

    Creepy yet gorgeous black ink art of a nightmarish bird with elongated limbs and feather details by Las Vegas artist.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #24

    Detailed black and white drawing of a fly with melting, smoky wings, showcasing creepy yet gorgeous nightmare-inspired art.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #25

    Black and white pencil drawing of a woman's face on a jigsaw puzzle, showcasing creepy yet gorgeous art style.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #26

    Surreal black and white art of a woman's face blending into smoky, flowing shapes by a Las Vegas artist creating creepy yet gorgeous art.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #27

    Intricate black ink drawing of a woman with wild hair merged with a snarling wolf, showcasing creepy yet gorgeous art style.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #28

    Dark monochrome creepy art of a woman with horns and ropes by a Las Vegas artist creating nightmare-inspired artwork.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #29

    Black and white creepy and gorgeous surreal art combining an elephant head with octopus tentacles in a nightmare-inspired style.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #30

    Detailed black ink drawing of a horned figure holding a broom, showcasing creepy yet gorgeous art from Las Vegas artist.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #31

    Ink sketch of creepy yet gorgeous art featuring a horned figure with long hair, resembling a nightmare-inspired playing card design.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #32

    Ink sketch of a creepy house with bird-like legs, showcasing creepy yet gorgeous art from a Las Vegas artist.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #33

    Sphinx cat artwork with creepy and gorgeous nightmare-inspired tattoo designs in blue and black ink.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #34

    Surreal creepy art of a person with multiple eyes on their face, showcasing nightmare-inspired artistic style from Las Vegas.

    sarahxshadows Report

    #35

    Creepy yet gorgeous art of a woman wearing a snarling wolf headdress, blending nightmare and surreal elements.

    sarahxshadows Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!