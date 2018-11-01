Since my early childhood, I find natural history films quite comforting. I enjoy David Attenborough's TV programs a lot, so in a way, I dedicated my Inktober series to him.

It felt so good to draw with real paint and work on paper. Create things not on a laptop, as usual, but by hand.

More info: behance.net | Instagram | alizbuzas.com

#1

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Victor Buena
Victor Buena
Community Member
3 years ago

This is my favorite one! Remember that time David said "boo" to a sloth?

#2

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Not_Alec
Not_Alec
Community Member
3 years ago

Awww! So cuuute! This is definitely my favorite! 😁

#3

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
karinagoldfish
karinagoldfish
Community Member
3 years ago

does nobody else see the fork in its leg

#4

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Person2638
Person2638
Community Member
3 years ago

That's also how my dog stretches!

#5

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
your name
your name
Community Member
3 years ago

NOM!!!

#6

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Community Member
3 years ago

Grumpy hedgehog !

#7

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Community Member
3 years ago

So sad, set them free !

#8

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Brenda Owens
Brenda Owens
Community Member
3 years ago

That’s just too cute.

#9

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Flavia Slag
Flavia Slag
Community Member
3 years ago

Mine

#10

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

alizbuzas Report

Not_Alec
Not_Alec
Community Member
3 years ago

Awww..... Look at his sad, soulful eyes! I love doggos and doges!

#11

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
#12

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Potterhead Unicorn
Potterhead Unicorn
Community Member
3 years ago

aww <3

#13

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Brenda Owens
Brenda Owens
Community Member
3 years ago

Pretty.

#14

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Up All Night
Up All Night
Community Member
3 years ago

The reflection!

#15

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Ilona G.
Ilona G.
Community Member
3 years ago

So wonderful.

#16

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Up All Night
Up All Night
Community Member
3 years ago

I don't remember Attenborough making documentary about luxury pets, but I like the picture a lot.

#17

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Happiness is Hippo
Happiness is Hippo
Community Member
3 years ago

Why is it on fire? :(

#18

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Ilona G.
Ilona G.
Community Member
3 years ago

Awwwww...how cute is this.

#19

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Community Member
3 years ago

Set them free !

#20

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
3 years ago

TAAAAAA-DAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!

#21

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Community Member
3 years ago

Puffins ! I love their Strange eye shape and colour !

#22

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Not_Alec
Not_Alec
Community Member
3 years ago

“Nobody... Calls me chicken.” ~a reference from a great movie

#23

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Community Member
3 years ago

Plump manatee

#24

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
#25

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Up All Night
Up All Night
Community Member
3 years ago

A little horror for Halloween?

#26

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Jacqueline Lavanchy
Community Member
3 years ago

Why Always in a sealed container ?

#27

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
3 years ago

"The coo-coo clock fit last year....."

#28

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Not_Alec
Not_Alec
Community Member
3 years ago

Patrick is looking mighty depressed, no?

#29

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
Emma
Emma
Community Member
3 years ago

I like your work and style a lot! love the way you do lights and shadows and marks or details on them and kinda of square lines on some shapes... love it! :)

#30

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
#31

Pen And Ink Drawings For David Attenborough

Aliz Buzas
vogonpoet
vogonpoet
Community Member
3 years ago

Beautiful!

