I Made Pen And Ink Drawings Inspired By David Attenborough (31 Pics)
Since my early childhood, I find natural history films quite comforting. I enjoy David Attenborough's TV programs a lot, so in a way, I dedicated my Inktober series to him.
It felt so good to draw with real paint and work on paper. Create things not on a laptop, as usual, but by hand.
More info: behance.net | Instagram | alizbuzas.com
This is my favorite one! Remember that time David said "boo" to a sloth?
I don't remember Attenborough making documentary about luxury pets, but I like the picture a lot.
Puffins ! I love their Strange eye shape and colour !
