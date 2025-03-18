ADVERTISEMENT

Art has a way of revealing itself in the most unexpected places, and Justin Bateman brings this idea to life in a truly extraordinary way. The British artist has crafted a distinctive visual language by transforming humble pebbles and stones into breathtaking mosaics—portraits, animals, and even reimagined masterpieces from art history.

Each of Bateman’s intricate compositions takes days to complete, yet he embraces impermanence. Inspired by the spiritual traditions of Tibetan monks who create elaborate sand mandalas only to erase them, he, too, allows his creations to return to nature once they are finished.

His artistic journey began in Portsmouth, UK, sparked by a simple classroom activity with his students. What started as an experiment soon became a passion that carried him across the world, from the shores of Bali to other distant landscapes, where he continues to craft ephemeral beauty from stone.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | justinbateman.org | tiktok.com