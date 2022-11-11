Have you ever found yourself arguing with someone you perhaps even don’t know that well about a topic that some people might find not that interesting or important and you felt right about it to a point where you would be ready to do whatever it takes to prove your point? Well, it’s probably safe to say that you’re not the only one who has found themselves in such a situation. For this reason, Reddit user @u/Youhavemystapler11 was curious enough to ask others online “What’s a hill you’re willing to die on every time?”. The question that received 32k upvotes encouraged others online to share matters that they strongly believe in and would not let anyone change their minds. 

A lot of these answers included topics on certain people’s behaviors, social constructs, and everyday encounters that might sometimes seem to be annoying, such as people who won’t use a turn signal when they’re driving. If you want to read some more interesting answers, you can find them here and here.

What is one thing that you hardly believe in that perhaps wasn’t mentioned in the list? Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments down below!

More Info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group keep the goddamn sponge OUT OF THE SINK

Embarrassed-Leg3821 , ben dalton Report

9points
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HOLY S**T yes, it's SO gross.

1
1point
reply
#2

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group The kind of people who want power are the worst kind of people to have power. Power should be a responsibility, not a reward

cormac596 , Konstantinos Koukopoulos Report

8points
POST
TiredTitus
TiredTitus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If your ego is so large that you think you can run the country, you should definitely not be the one to run the country.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Apologies mean nothing, without changed behaviors.

No_Effort152 , Andrew Yee Report

8points
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True, but an apology is a good start.

2
2points
reply
#4

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Disagreeing is not a personal attack.

thathorsegamingguy , Kurayba Report

7points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*gasp* you disagree with my opinion! I feel attacked and helpless now /s

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group It's not "Babysitting" when a dad is watching their own children; It is parenting.

jrowe365 , Dipanker Dutta Report

7points
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. If you see a dad with their kid, saying 'oh is it mum's day off?' isn't funny, it's irritating and sexist.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group People who get extremely disappointed when they discover the gender of their unborn child aren't emotionally mature enough to raise a child.

SmartPomegranate4833 , kgroovy Report

7points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my country, finding out the gender of child before birth is illegal as boys are more preferred so if parents found a girl child, they’d do anything to abort the baby. They may also kill the child after birth. (I feel this generally happens in rural areas)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Equal pockets for women.

badmalky Report

7points
POST
setsuriseikou
setsuriseikou
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Louder for the ones in the clothing design decision-making process!

0
0points
reply
#8

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Health insurance should cover the whole body. The fact that vision and dental are separate things is a pure cash grab.

sirshiny , Dan Ox Report

6points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about universal healthcare?

3
3points
reply
#9

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group You can pry my Oxford comma from my cold, dead, and angry hands!

VulpesIncendium , Dawson Printshop Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#10

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group The McDonald’s Coffee lady lawsuit WAS NOT FOR ATTENTION OR FRIVOLOUS! The Coffee shouldn’t have been that hot.

Edit: according to the American Burn Association, “water at 155°F (68°C) can cause a 3rd degree burn in 1 second.”

……. **Her coffee was ~190°F (~88°C),** +35°F above a third degree burn in 1 second. Meaning she literally had .15 seconds to react before her skin melted.

Bailey_West , Kevin Steinhardt Report

6points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to think that way when I first heard this story, now I know better. McDonalds PR on this was too successful

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

Getting compliments as a Dad for normal parenting behavior.

Yes, I can feed, bath and put to bed a 9,7, and 2 year old. No I didn't need to call my wife for direction. No, the house didn't burn down.

The praise you are heaping upon me doesn't make me feel good. It just makes me feel bad for you, your kids and your husband.

Best-Company2665 Report

6points
POST
#12

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Using your children as content for social media is child exploitation.

GroundBest1105 , Anders Lejczak Report

5points
POST
#13

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Children are legally required to be in school, and often have to stay in the building during lunch. We should feed them healthy, nutritious food for free. Every single child.

Professional-Dog6981 , Bonnie Brown Report

5points
POST
#14

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group That 75% of the USA needs to retake an American Government class. The fact that most people don’t even know we have 3 branches of government baffles me.

AsterismRaptor , iPhone-shoot Report

5points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not from the states, so I'm guessing here but the basis should be much the same as the UK. Executive, Legislative, and judiciary. But maybe with different names like Presidential or something.

1
1point
reply
#15

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Children beauty pageants are creepy as f**k and parents who subject their children to such scrutiny and judgement are crazy, and don’t deserve children.

im_your_bullet , Laura Lewis Report

5points
POST
LoneTomato
LoneTomato
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I cannot get over the picture they used😂

0
0points
reply
#16

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group No one should need to go into debt for their health

1972ftw , Jernej Furman Report

5points
POST
#17

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group PUBLIC BATHROOM/STALL DOORS SHOULD GO FLOOR TO CEILING!!!

pinkrabbit12 , Ben Schumin Report

5points
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess they don't already because it's easier for the cleaners to swing their mop under the gaps rather than mop every individual stall. The height of the partitions is probably just about money.

0
0points
reply
#18

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group No one needs to care if others like/hate the same things.
Put pineapple on your pizza.
Like sports team X.
Stick a candle wherever it fits.
If no one gets hurt, no one should care.

Serious__Joker , Lior Bakalu Report

5points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does #4 mean what I think it means?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Can't afford the vet, can't afford the pet

Edit: clearing some thing up

Financial situations change and that's okay. My point is that if you in could afford the pet itself, but not medical care, you most likely shouldn't get one since it's one of the most important things you need to take in consideration when getting a pet. You don't need to have 20,000$ saved up, that's not what I'm saying, but you should have _some_ kind of emergency savings for sudden expenses to make them easier to handle financially

anon Report

5points
POST
Fiona Parky
Fiona Parky
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of agree but there are people who just really need that companionship and they shouldn’t be made to feel bad about it. We have some excellent charities here who provide vet cover for those who genuinely need it.

2
2points
reply
#20

If you're against free school lunches for kids who need it, you're an a*****e, period, full stop.

Edit: can yall stop trying to debate with me, I'm not changing my mind. If you don't mind children going hungry at a place they're legally required to be, you're a f*****g a*****e. For like 3 or 4 different reasons. I'm not responding to your comments.

Abe_Fromans_Day_Off Report

5points
POST
#21

Freedom of speech does not mean complete freedom from consequences.

You are free to voice absolutely any opinion you may have. Other people are free to challenge it, judge you, or even disown you for those words.

AllBadAnswers Report

5points
POST
#22

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Unpaid internship are not good for students, a poor student can't afford the costs that go along with the internship.

SuvenPan , Caitlin Childs Report

4points
POST
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's just a form of legal slavery and shouldn't be allowed 😔

1
1point
reply
#23

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group People getting on subways or elevators before letting people off. Makes no sense. I say my piece every time I see it.

lasion2 , Susan Sermoneta Report

4points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If people are blocking the door so I can't get off a train, they ain't getting on.

0
0points
reply
#24

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Radio stations should play more than 250 songs.

Adenjal , Yutaka Tsutano Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Social Media is bad for you

onyerleftovers , Tracy Le Blanc Report

4points
POST
#26

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Wanting to be childless or not even marry doesn't mean something is wrong with you.

bubbly_opinion99 , Phillip Stewart Report

4points
POST
#27

We shouldn't have to work two minimum wage jobs to afford enough food to survive healthily

UnderMiner2008 Report

4points
POST
#28

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Public libraries are undervalued by many.

writemoreletters , jenniferjoan Report

3points
POST
#29

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Ear candles are absolute snake oily b******t.

OmniFella , Tim Sackton Report

3points
POST
CalicoKitty
CalicoKitty
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm perforated eardrum from hot wax....

1
1point
reply
#30

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group People who love you don’t hit you. Also, you don’t hit people/animals you love.

wineandheels , Alan Levine Report

3points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I can tell this to my folks

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Seperation of church and state! Keep religion out of politics and decisions that effect everyone

Holdingitbyathread Report

3points
POST
#32

Crocs should not cost more than $20.

Abbizzle Report

3points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because they look so cheap anyway?

0
0points
reply
#33

The right to die should be universal.

ShowLasers Report

3points
POST
Fiona Parky
Fiona Parky
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you’re trying to say that “The right to assisted suicide should be universal”. I’ve never seen anyone prosecuted for successfully committing suicide. I’ve yet to see a successful prosecution for dying. I’ve seen prosecution for assisting a death so I’m assuming that’s what you mean. I think assisted suicide is something that’s still open to debate. There’s a lot to consider with that one!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Tangled is better than Frozen.

gipsygirl8367 Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#35

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group I'm a pirate historian and I can tell you for a fact that pirates never, ever buried any treasure.

beckita85 , Sincere Finchy Report

2points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So they kept it all under the mattress?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Repeal Citizen United.
Nothing to discuss. Politicians should have to list where every freaking dollar comes from.

Melodic_Wrap8455 , John Brighenti Report

2points
POST
#37

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Chris Brown is a piece of s**t.

stoop1 , chrisbrownofficial Report

2points
POST
#38

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group The egg came before the chicken.

astronautego , Stewart Black Report

2points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Term limits for every branch of government in the U.S.

Gotanyfunkopops Report

2points
POST
#40

Die Hard is a Christmas movie. The plot does not exist if it happens at any other time. John McClain is there to visit his family for Christmas. The bad guys are at Nakatomi Plaza because there's less security during the holidays. The people who are taken hostage are there for a Christmas party. Christmas is an integral part of the movie, therefore it is a Christmas movie.

teethalarm Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group Nuclear power is the best middle step we can invest in to power us through building all the renewable energy. It provides great jobs, is exponentially cleaner than burning fossil fuels, and is safe when done properly.

ibenedict127 , IAEA Imagebank Report

1point
POST
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, BUT we have no way of dealing with the waste yet aside from burying it, uranium and plutonium are limited resources and which have to be mined, which is in itself a dirty and polluting business.

3
3points
reply
#42

45 Of The Smallest Hills People Are Prepared To Die On, As Shared In This Online Group People are completely fine with immoral/morally gray actions as long as it’s someone they like doing it.

Xdddxddddddxxxdxd , felizfeliz Report

1point
POST
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or, if they're benefitting from it in some way 😞

1
1point
reply
#43

Zipper merge lane. It's every other car no matter what.

Sharkz808 Report

1point
POST
#44

The one that Carl and Ellie always climbed in Up looks like a good one for a last view

Doofinator86 Report

0points
POST
#45

Boneless wings are just nuggets... and that's fine, but don't charge me wing prices for nuggets spun in sauce.

Ravio11i Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!