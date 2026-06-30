Maybe it is time to ask yourself what your family will find on your phone when you’re not around to clear your search history .

Recently, a Threads prompt asked people what they discovered when going through their late parents’ phones. Some found pure comfort, like a mother who had secretly saved over 300 photos of her grandchild. Others uncovered devastating secrets, like a parent who had been googling their cancer diagnosis but never told the family .

Photo albums still get passed down. Handwritten letters still turn up in drawers. But today, often the most revealing thing a person leaves behind after they pass away is their digital footprint.

#1 My mother used to babysit my daughter and had no less than 300 random photos and videos of her as a toddler. I think there may have been 10 total of the rest of us 😂

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#2 I was no contact with my dad when he passed. He never called to wish me happy birthday my adult life, but found out his password was my birthday.

#3 My mother used photos of me in high school to catfish men on the internet 😐 yeah, she was a terrible person.

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The way we stay connected with those we have lost is shifting dramatically. For generations, visiting a quiet cemetery was the traditional way to talk to someone who had gone. But today, many people use phones and social media to maintain an active relationship with the departed. It is common for grieving family members to listen to the same old voicemails, post updates on a late relative’s profile, and share family news or birthday wishes as if they were still logging in to read them.

#4 I discovered that my mom was that person on Facebook who would wish every single person on her friend’s list a warm happy birthday message. As she got older and less mobile, social media was really a fun way for her to socialize. Everyone from her cousin’s daughter she’d never met to my old high school friend I haven’t talked to in 30 years got personalized wishes.

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#5 My dad is still here but had a stroke and now needs 24/7 care. Whilst in hospital I went through his phone to find numbers etc. All his texts were him bragging to his friends about my son, who at the time was 8 months old.

#6 These are all so heart warming but when my grandpa passed away I just found his whole camera roll full of shaky photos he took of the tv paused on scenes with cleavage.

The industry around what is now called “grief tech” is also expanding rapidly. Companies such as Eternime and LifeNaut use artificial intelligence to digitally resurrect the deceased and create interactive chatbots. ADVERTISEMENT These digital clones can mimic a loved one’s personality and voice, and allow the living to text or call a virtual version of the person they miss.

#7 I found out my mom was googling her different cancers that no one knew about a few months before she passed...it hurts knowing she knew but didnt tell us

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#8 Failed selfies my 85 year old sweet daddy took of himself on his lil flip cell phone. 🥹 Just forehead and smile and bad angles but he was trying baby. 🤣

#9 Went through my Dad’s phone and an hour before he passed away he was taking videos of him playing with his dog.

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In her research, Debra Bassett from the University of Warwick found that many people took real comfort from the messages stored on apps and social networking sites. “It wasn’t the profound or purposeful WhatsApp and text messages the people I interviewed found most comforting, but rather the everyday messages — such as ‘I’m ringing the doorbell’, ‘speak later’ and ‘I’m with you in spirit’,” she said. Bassett added that issues around access and retrieval were really important to the bereaved people “Any sense of comfort was always inextricably linked to securing and having control of the messages.”

#10 The most beautiful pictures of hibiscus 🌺 flowers I didn't know he had. After he passed my hibiscus started blooming like crazy💞

#11 I saw a few texts in my mom’s phone after she passed she was literally sending folks (close friends and family) money to make sure they were good, praying for them, and sending words of wisdom. Everybody else was sending her love back. She was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman ❤️.

#12 The last text my father got was "are you still alive?".

Cause, you know, he didn't answer his phone for a while.

Because he was very much ... not alive (and hasn't been for approximately the two weeks prior to this message)

Most people have wills and estate plans but have never considered what happens to their digital life when they’re gone. The OpenID Foundation, in a 2025 research paper, described a “growing digital legacy crisis” where substantial digital estates are being left behind. And most legal systems, technology platforms, and cultural traditions cannot properly manage them. It’s a problem expanding faster than the law can keep up with.

#13 My dad took a selfie after every haircut and in every pair of eyeglasses/sunglasses before he bought them. It was so cute to see he was making sure he looked good. Also selfies with his dogs.

#14 Today’s my dad’s birthday. He was so sick he couldn’t eat much, but he had a TON of photos of recipes on his phone. I’m thinking he was trying to make himself gain an appetite.

#15 A screenshot that she had 6 months left to live and she was scared to tell me cause she didn’t want me to self destruct. She begged and begged for my family to get me help for when it happened. Nobody came thru for her. She was my everything. She still is my everything. I just wish she would have told me so I could’ve cherished our last days so much more. That eats me up everyday. It’s been 6 years and I still cry everyday about it. I miss her so much 🫠🤧

This crisis is playing out in many funeral homes, where staff face a strange new dilemma. Without passcodes, executors are resorting to biometrics just to get family photos or turn off home security systems. “The frequency is certainly increasing. The last resort for a family member often is to go to the funeral home, get an image of the body, and then gain access to the systems. It’s a grisly problem,” technology analyst Carmi Levy told CTV News Toronto.

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#16 My mom was giving all her $ to “men” on fb dating app. She had schizophrenia and had been accusing us of draining her bank account. 😵‍💫🫠

#17 I went through my moms phone, nothing really surprising. She loved my sister and me and talked about that a lot. But the funniest thing was her cursing out these random men on FB continuously fawning over her (didn’t listen to her rejections and I don’t think she knew how to block ppl). My mom was the sweetest cutie pie but had a MOUTH on her 😂

#18 My Dad had voice recordings of me that he had secretly made when I would come to visit.

Being able to listen to those random conversations again has been such a gift 🥲

Experts warn that devices often fail to read a fingerprint after someone passes away. The success depends entirely on how much time has gone by. As skin changes, it loses the electrical properties required to trigger the phone’s sensors. The sophistication of the biometrics system is also a factor. Face ID usually requires proof that the individual in the photo is, in fact, alive, says Levy. “For example, Apple has incorporated technology to prevent people from taking pictures of bodies and gaining access to a system.”

#19 My mother had, and I'm not joking, 374 open tabs in Safari. Mostly online shopping and recipes. I'm not sure she ever closed a tab LOL

#20 I had begged my dad for a dog all throughout childhood , I found a video of him finding a dog in the neighborhood & trying to lead it home for me.

I found this after he passed & after I adopted my dog & I was so scared that he wouldn’t support me being able to take care of a dog. Turns out he tried to get me one like 6 months before 🥹🥹

#21 The three things I still think about are…

1. A photo of a positive Covid test from days before Mom told anyone she had it - when she still could have taken Paxlovid 😡

2. An accidental video she took of herself singing in the car 🥰

3. The contact photo she used for me was a lighthouse, her favorite thing 🥹

Major tech companies have also realized that we need a digital exit strategy, and are increasingly offering tools to manage your presence. For instance, Google lets you set a timer that deletes your data or alerts a friend if you stop logging in. Apple allows you to name a contact who can bypass lock screens to rescue family photos once you pass away. On Facebook, families can freeze a profile into a quiet memorial page. These tools give us a way to tidy up our online belongings before they turn into accidental trauma for the people we leave behind.

#22 My mom’s old BD (who is like 75 now) was flirting with her through IG DM’s. She would also comment on pics of his current wife saying things like “nice looking lady”. She was unapologetically messy 😭😂

I learned that people only grow old physically. They rarely change who they truly are. Live the life you want!

#23 My dad texted an old flame from college and told her what a bad wife my mom was and how his family (my sisters and I) neglect him, even though my mom was devoted to him to a fault despite him cheating, and my sisters and I took care of him til he passed away. I respectfully told her he passed and she replied some weird stuff about how their love never got to be and I was like, “In what world would that be an appropriate response to me, his child? Go call your girlfriends, lady, my dad sucked!”

Digital mourning is a bit different. It can catch you off guard when a shopping app recommends a gift for someone who is gone, or a memory video flashes across your screen. You cannot control how people remember you. But you sure can control what they find on your smartphone.

#24 Yep. Found out my mama had an app on her phone that sent all my sisters texts to her after a certain hour (she was a minor at the time). My sister thought she had been getting away with sneaking on her phone after lights out. Turned out my mama knew everything lol

#25 My moma and my husband was talking about me! She was saying stuff like u “betta tell your big head wife to quit playing with me” and he would respond “ her head is big ain’t it?” And so forth!

#26 I was willed all my grandma’s diaries, journals, and electronics. There were texts from so many people I’d grown up with. I loved how much she talked about me and the sweet things she said. But my favorite thing was opening her kindle and finding out my grandma was into some SMUT. 10/10 way to go grandma

#27 Moms phone. She was the most supportive to everyone and everyone relied on her. When her health declined rapidly due to Breast Cancer, that same support was not there for her. I have a list & will never forgive them mfers. 🧘🏽‍♀️

#28 🥹 I found him trying to learn how to make videos ♥️ .. But I noticed his difficulty breathing days before he passed 😭😭😭😭 RIP Dad

#29 My dad texted his older brother “I’m scared” the day before his Oncologist recommended Hospice. He was supposed to have 3-6 months and he passed away less than three weeks later.

Anyway, reading that ripped my heart open in a new way. I don’t know why - of course he was scared - but it did. Wish I never saw it, and I didn’t read anything after that.

#30 My dad didn’t pass away…. But he had a stroke and when my mom got to the hospital she got his phone to figure out where he was or how he got to the hospital. Found out he was having an affair…… 🤦‍♀️

#31 My sister passed away in a car accident. Head on into a pine tree. Her husband acted shady about her phone, so we stole it and checked it. They were fighting that night. She texted while driving to see friends, "There sure are a lot of trees on this road. Maybe I should smack one." That's exactly what happened on her way home. I'll never know if it was intentional. It's be almost 15 years. I'm still traumatized. And the only family member alive that knows.

#32 My mom was contacting vendors & chemists for me and started a business plan for me to create a makeup line. I only told her the idea I possibly wanted to do once. I got all the keys, just need to execute it.

#33 My mom’s last photo was a screenshot taken on her Apple Watch of the song she was listening to when she crashed on her motorcycle. I’m assuming the impact caused it to screenshot, because the time lined up with the TOD. It was the song “Wake me up” by Aviccii. It’ll be 2 years in July, and I still think of that.

#34 My mom had DM's from dudes from high school telling her she was still fine. 🤣She was 67 and married 🤦🏽‍♀️

#35 I read through many many texts between me and my MIL after she passed. I was always so happy to text her and share things with her, but in rereading texts, I sound neutral or bored and that breaks my heart. I definitely felt more effusively happy than the texts reflected. 😞

#36 Found out my dad reconnected with his highschool sweetheart before he died...and he kept telling her about us, his kids. And how proud of us he was. Altho, he kinda badmouthed our mom. But he loved his children. 😅

#37 My granddad had been sleeping with multiple (more than 50 over the course of like 15 years) other women on my grandma and even had a 9 year old child with one of them that we didn’t know about until my aunt went through his computer after he passed. Crazy.

#38 I’m suing my late moms attorney for malpractice. He took advantage of her, manipulated her, and stole from her as she was dying. All the evidence right there on her phone.

#39 My mom passed in 2023 and as her sole caregiver I was the one who found her body, planned her service, took care of everything since my siblings opted out. I went through her phone to find out what I’d suspected since I was a kid, this woman hated me. She talked bad about me to anyone who would listen and the lies she told! I’m still not over it.

#40 I found an all black video where you couldn’t see her, but you could hear her. She was cussing out her device because she didn’t know how to use it. I listen to it whenever I need a good laugh.

#41 My Mom had an internet boyfriend she had been talking to since I was a small child. I messaged him and he told me everything. They met on an old Internet forum. He knew everything about her, but some things were embellished to make her look better than she was. She had been with my stepdad for 20+ years and had talked to this guy on and off the entire time.

#42 200,000+ unread emails

#43 My dad had an audio clip of him and my son (he was almost 9) from the last time we saw him. My dad was asking him his favorite color and food and asking him what he likes to do for fun. This went on for about 15 minutes and then halfway through my son started asking my dad questions. It’s hard to listen to but also the best thing to hear. Idk if that makes sense lol but yeah. I miss him.

#44 Yup I found out my momma was getting catfished and sending her disability $ to a rando

#45 Not my parent but my papaw was my father figure in my home. When he passed away we found photos of my Nana, mom, and I and flowers he’d show my Nana he saw when she wasn’t with him. He had videos from Christmases, his whole world was us in his camera roll.

#46 I went through my mom’s phone.

Turns out she’d been regularly trying to text me for over a year, but didn’t realize I had a new phone number. Her mind was so far gone, it didn’t occur to her that when I called, she was just seeing my name and assuming I had the same number I’d had years ago.

It was actually pretty gut wrenching, she thought I was blowing her off for ages but I had changed my number 😭

#47 My Daddy (a preacher) made a Twitter account just to tell Trump he was going to hell if he don’t change his ways. 🤣

#48 I looked at my mom’a video search history and watch history on YouTube and added all those songs on an Apple playlist as my “mom songs”, songs she loved and saved to her own playlist is now my remembrance playlist.

#49 Among messages, pictures/videos of the family, and recordings of his music, I saw that my 71-year-old dad was also a collector of memes. A few made me laugh out loud and say, "Pa, you're so immature! 😂" It's been 6 months since he passed (gallbladder cancer). He was a great man

#50 I found a bunch of amazing things about myself in my dads phone. He had one of my singles as his alarm clock tone. He was constantly bragging about his kids but would tell us we weren’t ready.

Thanks for this question! This was a good memory. My dad wasn’t hiding anything but that he actually loved us! He was HARD on us & needed full control of us but he did love us.

#51 My dad had a flip phone that was 1. calls to us 2. Messages from his good friend who was processing his grief over losing my dad.

#52 I went thru my dad’s email and he was messaging back and forth with a women and he described having a completely different life than he did. Said he worked in NYC M-F and only came home on weekends. My father went to New York once a month at the most. He was making up all kinds of stuff. My sister said it was just proof that he was never satisfied with what he actually had in life

#53 Her nudes, her explicit conversations with her partner, the fact that she was planning a surprise baby shower for me, and the fact she was still married though we thought she'd divorced 8 years prior 😊😊😊

#54 Yeah, and I found pictures of myself doing everyday things/being a mom and all the fun moments we had together but from my mom’s perspective. Mostly, I bawled going through her music and playlists. I still keep it all.

#55 My mom didn’t know how to take screen caps so her photo album was just pictures she took with her phone of my Facebook pictures on the computer. I bawled.

#56 My Mom would text all my friends to check in on them even though she was so sick and bedridden 🥺 A lot of her final texts were to her best friends telling them how sad and tired she was of being sick (5+) years.

#57 My dad tried to get in contact with me in his last moments of life. Our text thread was open and he started a text that he never finished.

#58 My dad wiped his phone clean. Facebook messages and text messages. The only thing he left was pictures of himself.. I guess whatever was in there, he wanted to take it to the grave. Literally.

#59 The last thing my dad looked at was my niece’s location on Life360. She was rushing home from a trip to Hawaii to say goodbye to him.

#60 My dad had photos of his travels, grandkids, and my mom. Apps included a bunch of RV and boondocking stuff and at the time of his death he was pricing motorcycles on eBay.

Mom had a flip phone but I did find a hilarious folder of saved memes on her laptop.

#61 My dads phone, I found an open note that had my moms social security number in it… they hadn’t spoken in 30+ years.

#62 A picture he took of me and my baby sleeping on the couch when we were on vacation together 🥹

#63 I found a letter to me and sister in his notes app. It was really sweet. Also, he cherished the photos of his grandkids. My daughter was his screensaver and background.

#64 My dad had saved his children social media posts. Screenshots of pictures of even my children.

#65 Yes, my mom took a lot of pictures of herself and us (her children).. seeing through her eyes tears me up every time 😭 and in her messages she was very encouraging to everyone. And cracked jokes a lot. She literally sent messages to people just because they crossed her mind. Like friends and family I didn’t even know she spoke to anymore.

#66 She’d saved me as “Chela Nenyu”, which in language (Nandi, Kenya), means “My Chela”. Chela is my name. 😭💔