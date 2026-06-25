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“Are You Color Blind?”: This 20-Question Visual Challenge Will Reveal It All
A color blind test image with Pikachu formed by yellow dots against a pink background. A red banner says TRIVIA.
Quizzes
Entertainment

“Are You Color Blind?”: This 20-Question Visual Challenge Will Reveal It All

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How sharp is your color vision? This 20-question color blindness quiz will put your eyes to the test. From hidden numbers and animated characters to words and objects, each image is designed to challenge your ability to accurately distinguish the colors to find the answers.

Whether you’re simply curious about your color perception or looking for a fun visual challenge, this quiz can help you discover how sharp your vision really is.

So, without further ado, let’s get started 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A person holds a color blindness test with Ishihara plates, revealing numbers within colorful dotted circles for a visual challenge.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems my red/green colourblindness has been miraculously cured. Or whoever did this test doesn't actually understand it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    jeffreycrawley avatar
    Jay Cee
    Jay Cee
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The easiest Ishihara test I've ever tried - aced it!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not colorblind but what is this having to guess the acceptable name for random comic characters. Tweety should be fine, or Mickey, or Pooh.

    1
    1point
    reply
    jeffreycrawley avatar
    Jay Cee
    Jay Cee
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, 74 years of being colour blind cured in a flash - how can I ever thank you?

    0
    0points
    reply
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    POST
    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems my red/green colourblindness has been miraculously cured. Or whoever did this test doesn't actually understand it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    jeffreycrawley avatar
    Jay Cee
    Jay Cee
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The easiest Ishihara test I've ever tried - aced it!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am not colorblind but what is this having to guess the acceptable name for random comic characters. Tweety should be fine, or Mickey, or Pooh.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    jeffreycrawley avatar
    Jay Cee
    Jay Cee
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, 74 years of being colour blind cured in a flash - how can I ever thank you?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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