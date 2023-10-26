ADVERTISEMENT

From finding a good spot to worrying about someone bruising your car while carelessly opening their doors, parking at a mall can be a real headache.

A car standing a little out of its spot’s lines might be a bit bothersome, but it is a different situation when someone takes up two or even four spaces. Then again, situations like this also present a perfect opportunity to practice the art of petty revenge, and this Redditor didn’t miss his chance. Scroll down for the full story!

More info: Reddit

Parking at a mall during the weekend is nobody’s favorite activity, but some people don’t bother to think about others

Image credits: Stephan Müller (not the actual photo)

A man came to the petty revenge community to share how he dealt with a guy who left his truck parked over 4 spots simultaneously

Image credits: SoulRider.222 (not the actual photo)

He squeezed his compact car into the small space behind the truck, only to come back and find that yet another driver had done the same on the other side

Image credits: Valerie Everett (not the actual photo)

The truck driver lost his nerve and started shouting insults, so the poster decided to prolong this lesson and go grab lunch

Image credits: u/scambotscammer

The pickup owner seemed to have learned his lesson and the two drivers left to get on with their days

The story took place in a parking lot at a mall on the weekend, so we know parking spaces there were scarce. OP arrived to do his business and was about to park in one of the seemingly empty spots he found. However, once he drove closer, he was met by a pickup truck parked over that and three neighboring spots simultaneously.

Fortunately for the author, he was driving a very compact and economical car that can fit in places most other vehicles can’t. Unfortunately for the truck driver, this also gave the poster a malicious idea.

Instead of finding another spot, the man parked his car right behind the truck. And if that wasn’t enough, when he came back, he found that another like-minded driver had arrived at the scene a little later, understood the task without needing instructions, and managed to also squeeze into what was left of the space in front of the pickup!

The owner of the truck was livid. When he saw the OP getting in his car, he started throwing angry gestures and dashing insults as if he were blameless. Seeing this reaction, the poster decided to play around a little more and, instead of driving away, go back to the mall to grab lunch.

As he was walking towards the entrance, he saw the furious driver give up and possibly even realize the reality of the situation.

Once the OP returned a second time, he and the now resigned driver shared a few glances through their side-view mirrors and, as if on purpose, simultaneously reversed and left the scene, thus concluding this satisfying petty revenge story.

From the nerve of the truck driver to how perfectly everything fell into place, the people of Reddit participating in the comment section found the tale hilarious and entertaining. Taken over by that energy, they also shared some of their own stories of similar situations that they encountered.

Image credits: Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)

However, while a car dropped off without concern for others might be annoying, as we found out through further research, it can cause issues far beyond that. The Argus passes on a warning issued by emergency services saying that irresponsible parking, in some scenarios, could very well cost someone’s life.

According to the article, people working in this line of work tell about many occasions when badly parked cars cost them some seriously vital time. When there’s a severe incident at hand, every second matters, and if the emergency vehicle is delayed, even for a moment, because it has to deal with an unnecessary obstacle, it might arrive too late.

These service workers urge drivers to remember that their large vehicles need extra space to get through, especially if the street is narrow and congested. When parking a car, they suggest that a person should ask themselves if a vehicle the size of their own will be able to drive through, because if not, an emergency one definitely won’t.

The article also gives a short list of guidelines for parking more safely. It involves parking with straight wheels, on a single side of the street, close to the curb but far enough from the corners and traffic calming measures, folding in side-view mirrors, and, most importantly, obeying traffic laws and street markings.

In conclusion, sometimes, all a person needs to do to help save a life is be considerate. But even when there’s no emergency, and instead of an old narrow street, it’s the wide open parking area near the mall, it’s worth remembering that there’s enough space for everyone. There’s no reason to be greedy and take up more than one spot. Unless, of course, you enjoy getting your car boxed in.

How did you feel about this story? Do you have any similar stories of your own? Come down below and let your fingers hit the keyboard!

The community members found the story very entertaining and were motivated to share some of their own