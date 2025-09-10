ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled folks are pretty much the worst. They sail through life thinking the whole world owes them something, and heaven forbid you don’t bend over backwards to do them a favor they don’t actually deserve. Jerks.

One EV driver looking for a charge watched a guy park his Tesla in a charging spot, then disappear into a yoga studio without actually plugging it in. Irked, the driver plotted the perfect payback, then shared their story of instant karma with an online community.

Entitled people can make life miserable, but this person was determined to fight back

Hoping to get a charging spot for their electric vehicle, they watched a guy in a Tesla take the last spot, then walk away without even plugging it in

The person had seen the Tesla jerk disappear into a yoga studio, so they waited twenty minutes, then called the studio to report the Tesla was being towed

It didn’t take long before the Tesla jerk came running out of the studio, only to find his car exactly where he’d left it

The prank caller told an online community that the whole experience had been a hoot and that they still find joy remembering what went down

In one city, public charging stations became a lifeline for electric and hybrid car owners who couldn’t install chargers at home. At first, the spots were marked simply “Electric Vehicles Only.” That meant gas-powered cars could be ticketed or towed, but entitled EV owners claimed them as free VIP parking, even without plugging in.

OP shared how frustrating it was when these entitled jerks treated the chargers like personal spots. While gas cars risked fines, EV drivers obeyed the technical rules. The problem? Their laziness blocked people who actually needed to charge. And OP, who relied on these stations, quickly found themselves running into the same problem.

One morning, after watching a Tesla driver abandon his car without charging and stroll into a yoga studio, OP decided to get parking lot payback. Knowing the city couldn’t tow him, they called the studio mid-class and warned that a tow truck was about to take his car. The staff panicked, announced it, and the Tesla tool bolted outside in a rush.

Of course, his car was fine, but his yoga session was wrecked. Not only did he lose his Zen, but the entire class now knew he was that guy. OP still laughs while imagining his embarrassment. Eventually, the city updated the signs to read “Electric Vehicles Only While Charging.” Now, justice comes easier: ticketing entitled drivers, and OP drops a dime every time it happens.

From what OP tells us in their post, they were dealing with an all-too-common issue: another entitled Tesla driver. They’re not just jerks when it comes to EV charging etiquette though – they’re also apparently the worst drivers on the road.

In his article for AutoBlog, Nate Swanner writes that a new study from LendingTree shows Tesla drivers are actually the worst on the road, with the highest number of “incidents” compared to drivers of other cars. According to Swanner, for every 1,000 Tesla drivers, almost 37 (36.94, to be exact) were involved in incidents in 2024.

Of course, fanboys (and girls) couldn’t get enough of the Tesla hype, but much-touted features like self-driving mode never materialized, and the Cybertruck is, we can all agree, a massive flop. Then Musk strolled into the White House and things got worse.

Owners couldn’t offload their Teslas fast enough and had to ward off hate and outright vandalism with an unusual solution: bumper stickers created by a guy named Matthew Hiller. Owner of online shop MadPufferStickers, Hiller listed the sticker, “I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy,” on his store in 2023 and it took off faster than a Tesla doing 0-60. Since those heady days, Hiller’s added more stickers, including ones that read “Anti Elon Tesla club,” and “Elon is a dogebag.”

Mind you, you can’t slap a bumper sticker on a meme, and Tesla memes of all kinds have gone viral. Tesla owners must be red-faced, behind the wheel or their screens.

What do you think of OP’s parking lot prank? And how do you feel about Teslas and their owners, now that the hype has been replaced by hate? Share your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers celebrated the original poster for their perfect prank, and one even shared a joke about the difference between a porcupine and a Tesla driver

