Son Refuses To Take Over Brother’s Care, Gets Disowned By His Parents
Young man in a maroon sweater looking out a rainy window, reflecting on caring for his autistic brother and family pressure.
Family, Relationships

Son Refuses To Take Over Brother’s Care, Gets Disowned By His Parents

justinsandberg
Justin Sandberg BoredPanda staff
Family obligations are one of those things that most people feel they (and others) have, but few can actually identify exactly where they begin and end. So it’s unfortunately a common cause of conflict and drama when one family member has expectations of another that don’t match reality.

A man asked the internet for advice on how to handle a family situation that arose when his parents asked him to take in his non-verbal autistic brother. When he initially refused, they stopped talking to him. We reached out to the man who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

    Taking care of disabled relatives is something most families would see as normal

    Young man in a maroon sweater looking out a window, reflecting on family expectations and caring for autistic brother.

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one man ended up getting into conflict with his parents when he wouldn’t take in his autistic brother

    Text about parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and relationship struggle after he says no.

    Text discussing a 28-year-old son expected by parents to care for his autistic brother needing 24/7 support.

    Text excerpt about parents expecting son to care for autistic brother, highlighting family sacrifice and relationship challenges.

    Text discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and related family challenges during a visit.

    Parents expect son to care for autistic brother, asking them to move in and take full responsibility soon.

    Text discussing challenges in caring for an autistic brother who is nonverbal, loud, and physically reactive.

    Young man crying and distressed after parents expect son to give up his life to care for autistic brother

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about challenges in relationship with autistic brother who is calm but fixated on mom, highlighting sibling care struggles.

    Text excerpt discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother while managing full-time work and future family plans.

    Text discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and difficulties finding alternative care options.

    Text excerpt about parents expecting son to sacrifice his life to care for autistic brother and consequences of saying no.

    Text about a son refusing to give up his life to care for his autistic brother amid parental expectations.

    Text discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and son's refusal to give up life.

    Angry woman crossing arms, expressing frustration, illustrating conflict in family caregiving for autistic brother.

    Image credits: PlaceboPill / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text expressing parents' anger as son refuses to give up his life to care for autistic brother, leading to being cut out.

    Text expressing a son seeking advice after parents expect him to care for autistic brother and cut him off when he says no.

    Text excerpt on a white background stating willingness to provide more personal details about Charlie or the area only via private messages.

    Text about parents expecting son to care for autistic brother, causing family conflict after he says no to responsibility.

    Image credits: throwRA67676789

    Some family situations don’t have easy answers

    Family ties are strong, and when one of the family members has a disability, these ties get challenged in multifaceted ways. For a 28-year-old male whose parents insist that he bring home his 23-year-old non-verbal autistic brother, the battle is high-stakes. When he declined, his parents shut him out, leaving him with what feels like an inner conflict between wanting to assist and being aware that he cannot realistically care for his brother on a full-time basis. These circumstances are more common than most are aware, and they require compassion not only for the disabled person, but for both sides of the care arrangement.

    Step one is knowing that knowing your limitations does not mean you don’t care. Twenty-four-hour caregiving is tiresome, not only for your emotions but your body as well. It typically requires specialized training, money, and support systems. One inexperienced person can easily burn out, serving no one, certainly not the brother who needs capable, routine care. By understanding you cannot do this alone, you are actually protecting your brother from an unworkable situation.

    Parents assume that the siblings will “step up” as caregivers when they are no longer able to. That is a natural expectation of love and fear, but one which can also unrealistically burden one person with a lifetime of duty. It is natural to feel guilty about refusal, but guilt does not require responsibility. Your worth as a brother is not gauged by whether you are able to equal the competence of a professional caregiver. It’s quantified by how much you help in ways that are feasible and meaningful. Just because you can’t be there full-time doesn’t mean you can’t assist. Some functional alternatives include:

    • Advocacy: Look up programs, grants, or living situations for adults with autism and pass along that information to your parents or local officials.
    • Respite Support: Agree to take short shifts or weekends off to provide breaks for other caregivers, as opposed to being the primary caregiver.
    • Financial Support: If at all possible, contribute to a care fund that offers professional services.
    • Affiliation: Stay connected with your brother through visiting, calling, or shared activities. Emotional support is as critical as everyday care.

    These conflicts can escalate to the point where no one is talking to each other

    Image credits: jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Being estranged by your parents is painful but typically reflects their fear of the future over anything else related to you. They may fear what will happen to your brother once they are no longer capable of taking care of him. That fear can take the form of pressure or anger. If contact is re-established, try to listen with empathy and hold firm boundaries. You can say that you do want to be involved, but only in a way that will work with your life. Boundaries are not rejection, indeed, they are clarity.

    You don’t have to go through this alone. Processing feelings of resentment and guilt in therapy might prove useful, and calling disability advocacy groups may get you some concrete choices. Adult care programs, group homes, or supported living arrangements are often available in communities to help lift the burden off families. Being aware of what’s out there may assuage your parents’ fears and give you bargaining leverage when you meet with them again.

    No single sibling must bear the entire burden of lifelong responsibility. Families, professionals, and communities all chip in. By refusing to accept an unsustainable situation, you’re not abandoning your brother. You’re safeguarding both you and him from a dynamic that would collapse under pressure. Your role can still be significant, it just needn’t be total. You can be an engaged, loving brother without being a caregiver all the time. Boundaries are not selfish. It’s an act of integrity that provides your brother with consistent, professional care he needs, and keeps you healthy enough to be present in his life in a sustainable way.

    He gave some clarifications in the comments

    Comment discussing challenges of caring for an autistic brother and concerns about his behavior towards children.

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and his refusal.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing expectations for a son to care for his autistic brother and family conflict.

    Readers generally saw his point of view and some gave a few suggestions

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the challenges when parents expect a son to care for an autistic brother.

    Text discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother, addressing unrealistic expectations and need for long term care.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing parents expecting a son to sacrifice his life to care for his autistic brother.

    Screenshot of a text discussing long term care homes and parental expectations for a son to care for his autistic brother.

    Text excerpt explaining long term care options for autistic brother, highlighting family caregiving challenges.

    Comment about parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and rejecting him after saying no.

    ALT text: Text discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and consequences after he says no.

    Comment advising against sacrificing life and marriage to care for autistic brother, urging parents to find care options.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents expecting a son to care for his autistic brother and family conflict.

    Comment discussing the challenges when parents expect son to care for autistic brother and cut him off after refusal.

    Comment discussing challenges when parents expect a son to care for autistic brother and the impact of saying no.

    Comment discussing unfair parental expectations for a son to give up his life to care for autistic brother.

    Comment explaining parentification and the burden of caregiving for autistic brother with adult foster care advice.

    Comment discussing unfair expectations on a son to care for his autistic brother and lack of family planning.

    Comment discussing parents expecting son to sacrifice life to care for autistic brother and its impact on his future.

    Text advice about parents expecting son to sacrifice life caring for autistic brother and consequences of saying no.

    Comment discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and consequences of refusing the caregiving role.

    Comment discussing parents expecting son to give up life to care for autistic brother and being unfair after refusal

    Comment discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and the emotional challenges involved.

    Text discussing parents expecting son to give up life to care for autistic brother and consequences after refusal.

    Text about parents expecting son to care for autistic brother, causing family conflict after son says no.

    Text discussing facilities to help autistic individuals and advising therapy for managing guilt and family pressure.

    Text about a severely autistic seven-year-old boy, caregiving challenges, and concerns for future care services.

    Comment advising against sacrificing life to care for autistic brother, urging parents to seek proper care facilities.

    Commenter expressing frustration over parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and unfair responsibility placed on him.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and consequences of refusal.

    Comment discussing the difficulty of caregiving decisions for an autistic brother and family expectations.

    Text discussing parents expecting their son to care for autistic brother, impacting independence and long-term care options.

    Text about parents expecting son to care for autistic brother and denying independence opportunities.

    Text image with message addressing parents expecting a son to give up life to care for autistic brother and urging important conversation about their actions.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who spent 21 years being a caregiver for a completely-disabled family member, I can tell you that, no matter how much you love the person, it will destroy you. When you're family, you can't just "quit" caregiving. I don't begrudge my dad the years I devoted to caring for him after his accident, as I loved him dearly, but I was 18 when it happened and 39 when he died. I never finished college, never got a Bachelor's degree. I never had a "real" job or a career. I never got married or had a family. I never felt like I could even progress in my relationship with my now-ex, because I was living at home taking care of my dad and had no end in sight. I have no skills or certifications. I'm kind of effed. I rarely went on vacations during those two decades. If you're caring for the person in your own home, you don't really get a "day off". Even hiring professionals doesn't give you entire respite. Charlie needs to be in a facility. My dad SHOULD have been in one. But it sucks.

    Vote comment up
    27
    27points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2 years after I got married my mom became disabled and I had no choice but to leave my job and care for her and my high functioning brother 24/7. It absolutely will destroy your mental health. My husband and I never had children although idk that we would have anyway but the option was definitely off the table as I could only stretch myself so thin. I missed 6 years of career advancement and it was a difficult financial hit. My mental health took a toll and I already had Interstitial Cystitis which often flares with stress so I was in a lot of pain myself most days. It really takes a strong and stubborn person. Basically taking care of others needs becomes your life and you don't really have a life of your own. I only recommend it to the strongest and most mentally fit individuals. I did it for 6 years. My mom recently passed and I'm currently looking for housing for my brother which he's starting to come around to! Things are looking up for me and I personally don't regret my decision (not to say there were not times when I asked myself wtf I was doing) because as difficult as it was I was able to spend my mom's last years with her and help my brother get used to the idea of the coming changes. He's really grown as a person and we've become a lot closer.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would recommend talking to Adult Social Services and a specialist lawyer familiar with the legal and social support system in your country, to find out what legal sibling responsibility exists, and what care options will be available for Charlie when his parents are no longer able to manage. Residential care is likely Charlie's best option, soon, while his parents are able to visit frequently, and monitor his situation and quality of care. Charlie may even benefit from the move. He may have more access to occupational and communication therapy, and the chance to be around peers, and possibly to enjoy friendship and companionship his parents or brother can't give him. The transition will be difficult, but a transition to his brother as the main carer would also be difficult. OP is right to refuse - Charlie's situation is tragic, but he should not sacrifice his own career, relationships and entire life to personally be Charlie's carer.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one good thing about this situation is the parents are engaging in succession planning. They understand they have a responsibility to their autistic son to ensure his needs are being met when they are no longer able to do so. Their prefered solution is not a good one; it will not work. One possible way forward would be to start with a bit of respite care, and then transition their autistic son into a residential home.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They started the process too late. They " took care " of Charkie, but didnt do it right. Charlie bit tge OPs friend, so sounds like Charlie is nit oroperly socialised. Transitioning to a care home now will be hard and traumatic. The parents did the best they could, but not the best for Charlie.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
