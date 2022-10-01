Parents ‘Make’ Aunt Babysit Even Though She Warned Them She Was Unavailable, Family Drama Ensues When She Then Leaves The Baby With A ‘Stranger’
Recently, a story from a 24-year-old woman went viral on the AITA community, leaving people with split opinions. The author who goes by the handle Still-not-sure introduced herself as an aunt to her 1-year-old niece Ava, a child who found herself at the center of a family conflict.
“My sister and BIL live close to me so I babysit for them sometimes. They don’t pay me but I’m happy to do it anyway,” the author wrote. On one such Friday, Still-not-sure “provisionally agreed” to babysit Ava as her parents were having an anniversary.
Suddenly, the author’s plans changed when her old college friends told her they were stopping by her town on the same day. “I gave my sister 5 days notice that I could no longer babysit on Friday,” the author said and added that “she didn’t respond to the text, but she read it, so I assumed it was OK.”
Now the Friday arrived and the author’s plans went awry with Ava left on her doorstep. All confused and in a hurry, the author made a decision that felt reasonable in the given situation. Now, however, she wonders if she didn’t mess it up big time.
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)
Image credits: still-not-sure
I think the OP did as best as she could in this situation and I don't think dropping off Ava at Jade's was that big of a deal. If Jade is a babysitter and a close friend, she will have OP's number in case Ava doesn't respond well to her and can call OP to have her cut her night short. My only suggestion to OP is to learn next time if its an important message to don't just accept it as being "read" with no communication after. Pick up the phone and call, confirm they understand even if it is family esp ones that take advantage of your free services.
I have a daughter, 12, I also have a brother, he has two children,13 & 15,, we both have times when we use each other to look after each other’s children, they all get along very well. MY daughter is not his responsibility, HIS children are not my responsibility. With 5 days notice of changes to a plan for my daughter then it is on ME to be organised and work out a plan if that’s not possible then it’s on ME, she is my child and the number one priority is her so I have to rearrange my plans. That’s called being a parent, yes we use grandparents who love spending time with their grandchildren, yes we try to help each other out but there’s zero pressure to be ‘a good uncle’ or be inconvenienced by someone else’s lack of planning. FFS take ownership of your family and your commitments. You don’t come first, that ended when you decided to become a parent, yes your time is important but when it is your child that may suffer then it’s on YOU to take the hit. Tough.
Esh, i think everything is TA here
