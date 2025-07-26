Woman Cheats On Partner, Wants Him To Also Care For Her Children With Other Men
Breakups are seldom smooth-sailing experiences for the couple. While amicable separations are possible, many typically involve a longstanding tug-of-war over who is to blame and what they could’ve done better.
However, other cases can get very ugly, all because one person decided to complicate things. In this story, a woman cheated on her partner, with whom she had two sons. Upon their separation, she began forcing her ex-boyfriend to father her children with other men.
Things only worsened further after the man rightfully rejected her demands. Scroll down to see how everything unfolded.
Some ugly breakups have prolonged aftershocks
Image credits: drazenphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)
For this couple, it was because the woman had unreasonable demands for her former partner
Image credits: halfpoint / Envato (not the actual photo)
Her unhinged behavior only worsened after a few interactions with their sons
Image credits: Nearby_Storage4795
Entitled women are also likely to be believers of “benevolent sexism”
Image credits: The frolicsome Fairy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
In the story, there was a clear display of a sense of entitlement in the woman’s behavior. After ruining the relationship through infidelity, she had the audacity to force her ex to father her children with another man.
According to a study published in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal, women with a high sense of entitlement are more likely to support benevolent sexism.
Unlike misogyny, benevolent sexism implies a woman’s inferiority and dependence on a man. But in the case of entitled women, the research suggests that they tend to use it to their advantage to gain support from a man and essentially make their lives easier.
“It tells us that one factor underlying women’s endorsement of sexist attitudes toward women is the propensity to feel more deserving than others and wanting to feel special,” the study’s lead researcher, Matthew D. Hammond, told PsyPost, adding that benevolent sexism in these scenarios is a “self-protection motivation.”
In the story, the woman did it through her insistence that her ex-boyfriend support her by fathering her other children, which was downright nonsensical.
And when a former partner begins to act unreasonably, boundaries are necessary. Life coach and licensed therapist John Kim, LMFT, has one piece of advice: Don’t let them guilt you.
“You’re not the bad guy for setting boundaries. You’re not cruel for cutting them off. You’re doing the hard, necessary work to get your life back,” he wrote.
The man did exactly that. He stood his ground, which caused the woman to “blow a fuse.” But that’s not his problem, as he was just doing what was best for him and his sons.
The man answered questions that provided more insight into his story
Most people sided with him and called out his “deranged” former spouse
But others couldn’t help but feel bad for the children, who were caught in the middle of their warring parents
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
You have a half-a** lawyer. If you keep all this stuff cataloged in a folder, and agree not to impede visitation, explaining that the current dynamics hurt ALL the kids, a judge may agree that the situation is untenable. Are your kids worth it?
You have a half-a** lawyer. If you keep all this stuff cataloged in a folder, and agree not to impede visitation, explaining that the current dynamics hurt ALL the kids, a judge may agree that the situation is untenable. Are your kids worth it?
27
4