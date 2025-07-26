Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Cheats On Partner, Wants Him To Also Care For Her Children With Other Men
Woman angrily confronting partner while he looks away, showing tension in relationship about caring for children with other men.
Family, Relationships

Woman Cheats On Partner, Wants Him To Also Care For Her Children With Other Men

Breakups are seldom smooth-sailing experiences for the couple. While amicable separations are possible, many typically involve a longstanding tug-of-war over who is to blame and what they could’ve done better. 

However, other cases can get very ugly, all because one person decided to complicate things. In this story, a woman cheated on her partner, with whom she had two sons. Upon their separation, she began forcing her ex-boyfriend to father her children with other men. 

Things only worsened further after the man rightfully rejected her demands. Scroll down to see how everything unfolded.

    Some ugly breakups have prolonged aftershocks

    Image credits: drazenphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

    For this couple, it was because the woman had unreasonable demands for her former partner

    Image credits: halfpoint / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Her unhinged behavior only worsened after a few interactions with their sons

    Image credits: Nearby_Storage4795

    Entitled women are also likely to be believers of “benevolent sexism”

    Image credits: The frolicsome Fairy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In the story, there was a clear display of a sense of entitlement in the woman’s behavior. After ruining the relationship through infidelity, she had the audacity to force her ex to father her children with another man.

    According to a study published in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal, women with a high sense of entitlement are more likely to support benevolent sexism

    Unlike misogyny, benevolent sexism implies a woman’s inferiority and dependence on a man. But in the case of entitled women, the research suggests that they tend to use it to their advantage to gain support from a man and essentially make their lives easier. 

    “It tells us that one factor underlying women’s endorsement of sexist attitudes toward women is the propensity to feel more deserving than others and wanting to feel special,”  the study’s lead researcher, Matthew D. Hammond, told PsyPost, adding that benevolent sexism in these scenarios is a “self-protection motivation.” 

    In the story, the woman did it through her insistence that her ex-boyfriend support her by fathering her other children, which was downright nonsensical. 

    And when a former partner begins to act unreasonably, boundaries are necessary. Life coach and licensed therapist John Kim, LMFT, has one piece of advice: Don’t let them guilt you. 

    “You’re not the bad guy for setting boundaries. You’re not cruel for cutting them off. You’re doing the hard, necessary work to get your life back,” he wrote

    The man did exactly that. He stood his ground, which caused the woman to “blow a fuse.” But that’s not his problem, as he was just doing what was best for him and his sons.

    The man answered questions that provided more insight into his story

    Most people sided with him and called out his “deranged” former spouse 

    Screenshot of online discussion about a woman cheating on partner and expecting him to care for children with other men.

    But others couldn’t help but feel bad for the children, who were caught in the middle of their warring parents

    Family
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have a half-a** lawyer. If you keep all this stuff cataloged in a folder, and agree not to impede visitation, explaining that the current dynamics hurt ALL the kids, a judge may agree that the situation is untenable. Are your kids worth it?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kristinemasta avatar
    Scusa
    Scusa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Go back to court and request full custody of your two children

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This lady is a special kind of delusional - talk about wanting to eat your cake and have it too. Very glad OP didn't fall for the adoption trap because that would have made him financially responsible and not the bio fathers.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
