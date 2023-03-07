Vaishali and Nayan are paper-cut artists based in Ahmedabad, India. They have worked on various art projects mostly focused on animals, bugs, and nature, like the “1000 days of Miniature Art” challenge, a typography series inspired by endangered wild animals, pieces focusing on the pollinators of our world, and many more.

Their artwork requires a lot of attention to detail and huge creativity. Each piece begins with a sketch on the paper. Later on, it is transferred to the heavy, 200 GSM watercolor paper and precisely hand-cut. Each animal is built out of separate layers to give it more dimension. Next, paper layers are carefully painted with watercolors, highlighting the smallest details of the subject and giving it more texture. Finally, all the pieces are assembled together, creating a tiny, three-dimensional paper animal. The process of creating it is time-consuming: it takes roughly between 4-6 hours to complete, although the final result is spectacular and completely worth this effort.

