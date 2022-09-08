I made these paintings using playing cards. I try and only use cards for the color pallet needed in each composition and just stick to black paint for shading and outlining. It is a time-consuming process. However, the outcome, I think, is very unique and textured work.

See more of my work here.

More info: elmohood.com | Instagram

#1

"The Joker"

Elmo Hood
#2

"Batman"

Elmo Hood
Marybeth Martens
Marybeth Martens
6 hours ago

batman

#3

"Medusa"

Elmo Hood
#4

"The Butterfly King"

Elmo Hood
#5

"The Butterfly Queen"

Elmo Hood
#6

"A Lot Changed Me"

Elmo Hood
#7

"Bluebird"

Elmo Hood
#8

"Notorious B.i.g"

Elmo Hood
#9

"Freediver And Octopus"

Elmo Hood
#10

"Mad"

Elmo Hood
will bower
10 hours ago

#11

"Crank The Sun"

Elmo Hood
#12

Elmo Hood
#13

"Queensberry Rules"

Elmo Hood
#14

"Would You Like An Adventure Or Shall We Have Our Tea First?"

Elmo Hood
#15

"Nimbus II"

Elmo Hood
#16

Elmo Hood
#17

Elmo Hood
