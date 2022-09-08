I Create Unique Collage Paintings Using Only Playing Cards, And Here Are 17 Of Them
I made these paintings using playing cards. I try and only use cards for the color pallet needed in each composition and just stick to black paint for shading and outlining. It is a time-consuming process. However, the outcome, I think, is very unique and textured work.
See more of my work here.
More info: elmohood.com | Instagram
I love all of these!
As an artist I've got to say that this is some of the best work I have seen on here. When I saw your Joker, I was like "nuh-uh, that's paint." Then went back to read your description and looked closer and was blown away. What a talent and creative idea! These are amazing, DO NOT STOP. Edit: just wanted to add that I also enjoyed seeing the progression of your talent going through these.
