I Painted Endangered Animals For Each Day Of 2019 To Raise People’s Awareness (34 Pics)
I've dedicated 2019 to a cause that is very close to my heart and that is biodiversity conservation. The challenge was to draw an endangered animal each day for the whole year, raising awareness and using my art as a means of giving a voice to animals that WE have pushed toward extinction. For more on this challenge see here.
Nature boundlessly inspires us all, but the truth is that it's disappearing at a rate faster than ever before. We are the first generation that has a clear picture of the value of nature and the enormous impact we have on it, and we may be the last that can act to reverse this trend.
Arabian Leopard
Critically endangered.
Diademed Sifaka
Critically endangered.
Golden Bamboo Lemur
Critically endangered.
Demonic Poison Frog
Critically endangered.
The Red-Shanked Douc Suffers
Endangered.
Giant Otter
Endangered.
Dama Gazelle
Critically endangered.
Long-Whiskered Owlet
Vulnerable.
Nelson's Antelope Squirrel
Endangered.
Black Sea Bass
Critically endangered.
Californian Condor
Critically endangered.
Malayan Sun Bear
Vulnerable.
New Guinea Harpy Eagle
Vulnerable.
Oncilla
Vulnerable.
Red Fronted Macaw
Critically endangered.
Rondo Dwarf Galago
Critically endangered.
The Mauritius Fody
Endangered.
The Kaempfer's Woodpecker
Endangered.
Antiguan Racer
Critically endangered.
L’hoest’s Monkey
Vulnerable.
Saint Lucia Racer
Critically endangered.
Baiji
Critically endangered.
Beck's Petrel
Critically endangered.
Black Winged Starling
Critically endangered.
Desperate Leaf Chameleon
Critically endangered.
Green Eyed Frog
Vulnerable.
White Rumped Vulture
Critically endangered.
Vultures are really important to ecosystems and some species are endangered because of poisoning. I don't know about this species in particular, but losing vultures can really have a negative affect on an ecosystem, of which we are a part. Here is an article, though again, I don't know about this particular species of vulture: "Loss of vultures damaging for humans, ecosystem: study" (https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/Loss-of-vultures-damaging-for-humans-ecosystem-study/article14304522.ece)
Akehekohe
Critically endangered.
Beluga
Critically endangered.
Negros Bleeding Heart Pigeon
Critically endangered.
Lemur Leaf Frog
Critically endangered.
Cayman Island Blue Iguana
Endangered.
Sharp Snouted Frog
Critically endangered.
I like the choice of colours for a concept like this. These are grayscale with a touch of colour. Gives the effect of something that's fading away and striving to survive at the same time. Good job, really.
Thankyou Daria. The way youve explained it really is how the thought process of mine was while I was making these.
Oh, wow! Good to know. It means you've achieved exactly the effect you were aiming for. That's a skill too. Keep up the great work!
These are beautiful, haunting, and almost hopeful paintings. Do you have a Gofundme or some other way of donating? I would love to see more of these.
Hi Devin, thankyou so much. You can always follow me on my social media platforms or support by grabbing something off my store.
Stunning work! It feels as if the color are splashes of hope that it is perhaps not too late just yet...
Yes, the colors are meant to show that their beauty can still be saved and preserved, if we act fast enough.