I've dedicated 2019 to a cause that is very close to my heart and that is biodiversity conservation. The challenge was to draw an endangered animal each day for the whole year, raising awareness and using my art as a means of giving a voice to animals that WE have pushed toward extinction. For more on this challenge see here.

Nature boundlessly inspires us all, but the truth is that it's disappearing at a rate faster than ever before. We are the first generation that has a clear picture of the value of nature and the enormous impact we have on it, and we may be the last that can act to reverse this trend.

