I've dedicated 2019 to a cause that is very close to my heart and that is biodiversity conservation. The challenge was to draw an endangered animal each day for the whole year, raising awareness and using my art as a means of giving a voice to animals that WE have pushed toward extinction. For more on this challenge see here.

Nature boundlessly inspires us all, but the truth is that it's disappearing at a rate faster than ever before. We are the first generation that has a clear picture of the value of nature and the enormous impact we have on it, and we may be the last that can act to reverse this trend.

#1

Arabian Leopard

Arabian Leopard

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
Nixxy
Nixxy
Community Member
1 year ago

Lovely colours

#2

Diademed Sifaka

Diademed Sifaka

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
Luis Milian
Luis Milian
Community Member
3 years ago

wow so realistic! you are very talented!

#3

Golden Bamboo Lemur

Golden Bamboo Lemur

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#4

Demonic Poison Frog

Demonic Poison Frog

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago (edited)

I bet the name doesn't help

#5

The Red-Shanked Douc Suffers

The Red-Shanked Douc Suffers

Endangered.

Shimhaq
Justin Miclaus
Justin Miclaus
Community Member
3 years ago

Wow

#6

Lowland Anoa

Lowland Anoa

Endangered.

Shimhaq
diane a
diane a
Community Member
3 years ago

Never heard of this creature.

#7

Giant Otter

Giant Otter

Endangered.

Shimhaq
electricblue
electricblue
Community Member
3 years ago

NOOOOOO SAVE THE OTTERS

#8

Dama Gazelle

Dama Gazelle

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
PandaKittyLover5000
PandaKittyLover5000
Community Member
2 years ago

So this is where miss gazelles name from peppa pig came from

#9

Long-Whiskered Owlet

Long-Whiskered Owlet

Vulnerable.

Shimhaq
#10

Nelson's Antelope Squirrel

Nelson's Antelope Squirrel

Endangered.

Shimhaq
PandaKittyLover5000
PandaKittyLover5000
Community Member
2 years ago

its so cute

#11

Black Sea Bass

Black Sea Bass

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#12

Californian Condor

Californian Condor

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#13

Malayan Sun Bear

Malayan Sun Bear

Vulnerable.

Shimhaq
Teresa Anthony
Teresa Anthony
Community Member
3 years ago

It looks like he has a piece of sun for a heart

#14

New Guinea Harpy Eagle

New Guinea Harpy Eagle

Vulnerable.

Shimhaq
#15

Oncilla

Oncilla

Vulnerable.

Shimhaq
PandaKittyLover5000
PandaKittyLover5000
Community Member
2 years ago

why this is so cute :(

#16

Red Fronted Macaw

Red Fronted Macaw

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
Luis Milian
Luis Milian
Community Member
3 years ago

the colors are so brilliant!! this is amazing.

#17

Rondo Dwarf Galago

Rondo Dwarf Galago

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
PandaKittyLover5000
PandaKittyLover5000
Community Member
2 years ago

i recognise this...(●'◡'●)

#18

The Mauritius Fody

The Mauritius Fody

Endangered.

Shimhaq
#19

The Kaempfer's Woodpecker

The Kaempfer's Woodpecker

Endangered.

Shimhaq
#20

Antiguan Racer

Antiguan Racer

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#21

L’hoest’s Monkey

L’hoest’s Monkey

Vulnerable.

Shimhaq
#22

Saint Lucia Racer

Saint Lucia Racer

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#23

Baiji

Baiji

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#24

Beck's Petrel

Beck's Petrel

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#25

Black Winged Starling

Black Winged Starling

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#26

Desperate Leaf Chameleon

Desperate Leaf Chameleon

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
diane a
diane a
Community Member
3 years ago

Strange name

#27

Green Eyed Frog

Green Eyed Frog

Vulnerable.

Shimhaq
#28

White Rumped Vulture

White Rumped Vulture

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
Marnee DeRider
Marnee DeRider
Community Member
3 years ago

Vultures are really important to ecosystems and some species are endangered because of poisoning. I don't know about this species in particular, but losing vultures can really have a negative affect on an ecosystem, of which we are a part. Here is an article, though again, I don't know about this particular species of vulture: "Loss of vultures damaging for humans, ecosystem: study" (https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/Loss-of-vultures-damaging-for-humans-ecosystem-study/article14304522.ece)

#29

Akehekohe

Akehekohe

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#30

Beluga

Beluga

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
makenzie stephenson
makenzie stephenson
Community Member
3 years ago

Now with this creature you have to bs careful and put its full name and put beluga sturgeon because if you just put beluga people often think of the beluga whale, even though their both protected species

#31

Negros Bleeding Heart Pigeon

Negros Bleeding Heart Pigeon

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#32

Lemur Leaf Frog

Lemur Leaf Frog

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
#33

Cayman Island Blue Iguana

Cayman Island Blue Iguana

Endangered.

Shimhaq
Marky
Marky
Community Member
3 years ago

Those are beautiful works, but on the other hand so sad to see such a long list...

#34

Sharp Snouted Frog

Sharp Snouted Frog

Critically endangered.

Shimhaq
