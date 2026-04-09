Only True Millennials Will Recognize All 27 Opening Lyrics Of These ’80s & ’90s Songs
Many people think they know the millennial music scene, but having a catchy chorus stuck in your head won’t cut it this time! Whether you grew up with cassette tapes, CDs, or early MTV, we’re about to test your memory with some huge hits.
In this nostalgic music quiz, you’ll have to match the opening lyrics to the chart-topping hits and hidden fan favorites from the 1980s and 1990s. Let’s see how many iconic songs you can name from just a few lines of the 1st verse!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Dustin Tray
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I spent long enough working the doors at pubs with karaoke nights that every one of these songs has been both permanently etched into my brain and permanently ruined for ever - except for the Phil Collins one: that was ruined through being a Phil Collins song.
You did not get the memo ... Phil Collins is cool again.Load More Replies...
Nah. Love me some Phil. But I stand up for your right to be wrong.. :-)
I spent long enough working the doors at pubs with karaoke nights that every one of these songs has been both permanently etched into my brain and permanently ruined for ever - except for the Phil Collins one: that was ruined through being a Phil Collins song.
You did not get the memo ... Phil Collins is cool again.Load More Replies...
Nah. Love me some Phil. But I stand up for your right to be wrong.. :-)
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