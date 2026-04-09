Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Only True Millennials Will Recognize All 27 Opening Lyrics Of These ’80s & ’90s Songs
Prince playing guitar on stage with purple lighting, related to 80s and 90s songs trivia for true millennials.
Quizzes
Entertainment

Only True Millennials Will Recognize All 27 Opening Lyrics Of These ’80s & ’90s Songs

3

27

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people think they know the millennial music scene, but having a catchy chorus stuck in your head won’t cut it this time! Whether you grew up with cassette tapes, CDs, or early MTV, we’re about to test your memory with some huge hits.

In this nostalgic music quiz, you’ll have to match the opening lyrics to the chart-topping hits and hidden fan favorites from the 1980s and 1990s. Let’s see how many iconic songs you can name from just a few lines of the 1st verse!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Silhouetted 80s rock band performing on stage with bright lights and enthusiastic crowd, capturing millennial music nostalgia.

    Image credits: Dustin Tray

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 27
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 27
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    3

    27

    3

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I spent long enough working the doors at pubs with karaoke nights that every one of these songs has been both permanently etched into my brain and permanently ruined for ever - except for the Phil Collins one: that was ruined through being a Phil Collins song.

    4
    4points
    reply
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You did not get the memo ... Phil Collins is cool again.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I spent long enough working the doors at pubs with karaoke nights that every one of these songs has been both permanently etched into my brain and permanently ruined for ever - except for the Phil Collins one: that was ruined through being a Phil Collins song.

    4
    4points
    reply
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You did not get the memo ... Phil Collins is cool again.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT