40 One-Panel Comics That Nail The Humor In Today’s World
Ramana Charan S is an Indian cartoonist who finds humor in the small, ordinary moments of life. Known by his playful handle @eksamosapav on Instagram, his one-panel comics turn everyday situations into witty snapshots that feel instantly relatable.
Through his art, Ramana explores themes of artificial intelligence, pop culture, and modern-day living. His cartoons cut straight to the funny side of our fast-changing world, making readers smile while also giving them something to think about.
More info: Instagram
