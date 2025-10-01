ADVERTISEMENT

Ramana Charan S is an Indian cartoonist who finds humor in the small, ordinary moments of life. Known by his playful handle @eksamosapav on Instagram, his one-panel comics turn everyday situations into witty snapshots that feel instantly relatable.

Through his art, Ramana explores themes of artificial intelligence, pop culture, and modern-day living. His cartoons cut straight to the funny side of our fast-changing world, making readers smile while also giving them something to think about.

More info: Instagram