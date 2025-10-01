ADVERTISEMENT

Ramana Charan S is an Indian cartoonist who finds humor in the small, ordinary moments of life. Known by his playful handle @eksamosapav on Instagram, his one-panel comics turn everyday situations into witty snapshots that feel instantly relatable.

Through his art, Ramana explores themes of artificial intelligence, pop culture, and modern-day living. His cartoons cut straight to the funny side of our fast-changing world, making readers smile while also giving them something to think about.

More info: Instagram

#1

Man with a long nose sitting in a doctor's office asking to fix his lying, one-panel comics humor in today's world.

    #2

    Two men sitting at a bar with drinks, one wearing a striped shirt, in a one-panel comic humor about today's world.

    #3

    A one-panel comic showing a cat in a coat standing next to abstract art titled A Cat's Angst in a humor comic style.

    #4

    Sad sun holding a mug labeled Worlds Best Star greeting a landscape in a one-panel comic humor about today’s world.

    #5

    One-panel comic featuring two spiders on a web humorously capturing everyday surprise in today’s world.

    #6

    One-panel comic showing two bees in a living room, one bringing flowers, illustrating humor in today’s world.

    #7

    One-panel comic showing a steak on a therapist couch with a therapist discussing humor in today's world.

    #8

    Line of people choosing Coldplay tickets over Elixir of Life stand, humorous one-panel comic on today’s world.

    #9

    Woman excitedly viewing abstract art while doctor stands nearby, highlighting humor in one-panel comics about today's world.

    #10

    Man at podium scratching head in a one-panel comic illustrating humor in today's world through a forgotten dream.

    #11

    Black and white one-panel comic showing a man and woman on a city street with a pyramid-shaped building labeled Maslow.

    #12

    One-panel comic showing a princess talking to a frog at the base of a tall tower in a humorous modern world setting.

    #13

    One-panel comic showing a man in red and white stripes meditating in a room, capturing humor in today’s world.

    #14

    One-panel comic humorously illustrating the use of the word leverage in meetings with a pie chart.

    #15

    Man presenting a robot during a meeting, humorously highlighting AI in one-panel comics about today's world.

    #16

    Santa driving an Amazon delivery truck in a one-panel comic capturing humor in today’s world with a snowy night backdrop.

    #17

    One-panel comic showing astronauts on the moon, capturing humor in today's world with an overexcited spacewalker.

    #18

    Cartoon of birds on tree branches illustrating humor about legal limits on tweeting in one-panel comics.

    #19

    One-panel comic showing a bearded man in sunglasses at a colorful rave with an Alexa smart speaker.

    #20

    One-panel comic showing a devil reading a list to a backpack-wearing man, capturing humor in today’s world.

    #21

    One-panel comic depicting a humorous take on the Last Supper with characters reaching for the last pizza slice.

    #22

    One-panel comic showing Jesus in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, using humor relevant to today's world.

    #23

    Cartoon of a cupid aiming a heart-shaped arrow at a large curved duct, one-panel comics humor in today’s world concept.

    #24

    Black and white one-panel comic showing a biblical scene with humor reflecting on today’s world and advertising campaigns.

    #25

    One-panel comic showing two sinks labeled water and cold water, highlighting humor in today’s world.

    #26

    One-panel comic showing God and an angel in pink clouds, humorously depicting Barbie in partnership with God.

    #27

    One-panel comic shows two people on a small island with a palm tree, highlighting humor in today’s world.

    #28

    One-panel comic depicting humor with an elephant in a living room ignored as an introvert by three people.

    #29

    One-panel comic showing a sad Humpty Dumpty by a fire in fall, capturing humor in today’s world through simple art.

    #30

    Woman on a tiny island under a palm tree reading a message in a bottle in a one-panel comic about humor today.

    #31

    Black and white one-panel comic of Sisyphus pushing a boulder uphill with humor reflecting today’s world.

    #32

    One-panel comic showing two lions, one realistic and one stylized, illustrating humor in today’s world.

    #33

    One-panel comic showing a proposal scene with heart balloons, capturing humor in today's world through work collaboration.

    #34

    A one-panel comic showing Sisyphus wearing a party hat pushing a disco ball uphill, humor humor in today’s world.

    #35

    Office workers in a one-panel comic humorously depicting interruptions that disrupt focus in today’s work environment.

    #36

    Man presenting Olympic campaign to uninterested team, one-panel comic capturing humor in today’s world.

    #37

    One-panel comic showing a man with a laughing emoji head at the office next to a woman with a laptop, humor in today’s world.

    #38

    Two men in a cemetery stand by a grave shaped like a bar chart, a one-panel comic nailing humor in today's world.

    #39

    One-panel comic humor showing two people interpreting the @ symbol differently, illustrating modern communication humor.

    #40

    One-panel comic showing two men confused on a tennis court with a ball in no one's court humorously depicted.

