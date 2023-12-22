64 Humorous One-Panel Comics By Glenn McCoy
Glenn McCoy is a distinguished illustrator, animator, cartoonist, and author of children's books, renowned for his exceptional achievements in the world of cartooning. He holds the record for receiving the most accolades from the National Cartoonist Society, with fourteen awards to his name. These include titles such as Magazine Cartoonist of the Year, Editorial Cartoonist of the Year, Comic Strip Artist of the Year, Newspaper Panel Cartoonist of the Year, and Greeting Card Artist of the Year.
McCoy's work has been featured in prominent publications like the New York Times, USA Today, and Newsweek. He is also known for his syndicated comic strips "The Duplex" and "The Flying McCoys," which are popular in various newspapers from Seattle to Sweden.
Beyond print media, McCoy has contributed to several notable TV and feature animation studios, including Twentieth Century Fox, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, and Fox Television. His filmography includes acclaimed films such as “The Grinch”, “Ice Age 3”, “Despicable Me”, “Sing”, and “The Minions Movie”.
Additionally, McCoy has written and directed animated shorts, including “Mower Minions” which was shown in theaters worldwide alongside “The Secret Life of Pets”. His children's books, "I See Santa Everywhere" and "Penny Lee and Her TV" (published by Hyperion), have been translated into five languages, demonstrating his wide-reaching influence in the realm of children's literature and animation.