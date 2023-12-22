ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn McCoy is a distinguished illustrator, animator, cartoonist, and author of children's books, renowned for his exceptional achievements in the world of cartooning. He holds the record for receiving the most accolades from the National Cartoonist Society, with fourteen awards to his name. These include titles such as Magazine Cartoonist of the Year, Editorial Cartoonist of the Year, Comic Strip Artist of the Year, Newspaper Panel Cartoonist of the Year, and Greeting Card Artist of the Year.

McCoy's work has been featured in prominent publications like the New York Times, USA Today, and Newsweek. He is also known for his syndicated comic strips "The Duplex" and "The Flying McCoys," which are popular in various newspapers from Seattle to Sweden.

More info: glennmccoy.com | Instagram