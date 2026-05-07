ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a dog person, there’s a good chance you’ll find these comics pretty relatable. In this Bored Panda feature, we’re once again highlighting the work of Doug Hill, the cartoonist behind Laughing Hippo Studio, whose comics we’ve previously featured. Unlike last time, when the focus was on his cat-themed comics, the spotlight is fully on dogs and all the wonderfully ridiculous situations they bring into everyday life.

Hill’s single-panel cartoons have the classic charm of newspaper comics, combining quick punchlines, expressive characters, and humor that feels instantly recognizable. From guilty looks and misunderstood commands to dogs acting suspiciously human, his work captures the chaos, warmth, and comedy of life with a furry best friend.

Scroll down to check out all the comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

laughinghippostudio Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    Report

    4points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    #18

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    Report

    3points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    #27

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    laughinghippostudio Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    Report

    1point
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    #29

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    Report

    0points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    #30

    This Artist’s Dog Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaotic Joy Of Having A Pup (40 Pics)

    Report

    0points
    User avatar
    Hidrėlėy
    POST
    Follow